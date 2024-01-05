This is it. The final week of the 2023 NFL regular season. Saturday and Sunday are full of do-or-die matchups, as teams look to clinch division crowns or wild-card spots. There are 20 teams still in Super Bowl contention, which is tied for the most in NFL history with one week left to play. Six teams have win-and-in scenarios, so this weekend will certainly be one to remember.
Every single team is dealing with injuries at this part of the year, and there are numerous franchises that will be sitting their starters as well. Below, we will take a look at the final injury reports of the regular season. Let's start with the two matchups on Saturday.
Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) at Baltimore Ravens
Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET
- Steelers: DB Trenton Thompson (neck), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral) QUESTIONABLE
- Ravens: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (coach decision), LB Malik Harrison (groin), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), QB Lamar Jackson (coach decision), CB Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle), OG Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad/coach decision) OUT; WR Zay Flowers (calf) DOUBTFUL; CB Ronald Darby (illness), S Kyle Hamilton (knee), CB Arthur Maulet (hip), CB Brandon Stephens (ankle), WR Tylan Wallace (knee), S Ar'Darius Washington (pectoral) QUESTIONABLE
The Steelers need a win vs. the Ravens and some other help to get in the playoffs. A win plus a loss from either the Bills or Jaguars would get them in. Kenny Pickett was a full participant in practice all week with his ankle issue, but Mason Rudolph will start for Pittsburgh. Fitzpatrick, Thompson and Roberts, who are all listed as questionable, were limited participants on both Wednesday and Thursday.
With the No. 1 seed locked up, the Ravens are sitting numerous starters on Saturday. The secondary could be an issue, as seven cornerbacks or safeties have either been ruled out or listed as questionable, including Darby, Hamilton and Humphrey. Offensively, Tyler Huntley starts under center in place of the resting Jackson, with right guard Kevin Zeitler also out, and wide receiver Zay Flowers questionable.
Houston Texans (-1) at Indianapolis Colts
Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Texans: WR Noah Brown (back), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle) OUT; DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), FB Andrew Beck (calf), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle), OT Laremy Tunsil (groin) WR Robert Woods (hip) QUESTIONABLE
- Colts: DB Chris Lammons (ankle) OUT; C Ryan Kelly (ankle), OG Quenton Nelson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (back), RB Zack Moss (forearm), OT Braden Smith (knee) QUESTIONABLE
A Houston win gets the Texans in, but they won't have Brown or Greenard in the lineup. The Texans have a handful of other starters listed as questionable, such as Anderson, Collins, Rankins and Tunsil. All were limited participants on Thursday, but Woods, on the other hand, did not practice all week.
The Colts will lock up at least a wild-card spot with a victory, but they have some issues on the offensive line. Three starters are listed as questionable in Kelly, Nelson and Smith, but all three were at least limited participants in practice Thursday. Moss, who is also listed as questionable, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5) at Carolina Panthers
- Buccaneers: TBA
- Panthers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-7)
- Browns: TBA
- Bengals: TBA
Analysis to come.
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (-3.5)
- Vikings: TBA
- Lions: TBA
Analysis to come.
New York Jets at New England Patriots (-1.5)
- Jets: TBA
- Patriots: TBA
Analysis to come.
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-3)
- Falcons: TBA
- Saints: TBA
Analysis to come.
Jacksonville Jaguars (-4) at Tennessee Titans
- Jaguars: TBA
- Titans: TBA
As we await these teams' official reports, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson did say Friday that Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder/left finger) is questionable and a decision could come right up to game time. Lawrence was a limited participant in practice earlier in the week, and on track to play. The Jaguars need a win to clinch the AFC South.
Seattle Seahawks (-3) at Arizona Cardinals
- Seahawks: TBA
- Cardinals: TBA
Analysis to come.
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-3)
- Bears: TBA
- Packers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (-3)
- Broncos: TBA
- Raiders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5)
- Chiefs: TBA
- Chargers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5) at New York Giants
- Eagles: TBA
- Giants: TBA
Analysis to come.
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (-4)
- Rams: TBA
- 49ers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Dallas Cowboys (-13) at Washington Commanders
- Cowboys: TBA
- Commanders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Buffalo Bills (-2.5) at Miami Dolphins
- Bills: TBA
- Dolphins: TBA
Analysis to come.