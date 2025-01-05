NFL Week 18 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for Sunday's games

The final week of the 2024 NFL regular season is here and while some teams are still fighting for a playoff spot, seeding or a divisional title, others are just playing for pride.

For the teams who already locked in their seeding, Week 18 doesn't hold any weight, meaning many will be resting their starters and key players to avoid injury risk. Some teams with seeding already decided may still choose to play some starters in order to go into the playoffs with some momentum.

Among those resting their first stringers are the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson is sidelined with a back injury and in other quarterback news, New Orleans Saints Derek Carr, Eagles' Jalen Hurts and San Francisco 49ers Brock Purdy are also out. With the No. 2 seed in the AFC locked up, the Buffalo Bills have nothing to play for, but plan to give quarterback Josh Allen the start to extend his streak.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was questionable with a right hand injury after being limited all week, but said he felt "great" heading into their final game of the year.

Keep it here for all the latest on who's in and who's out, as well as injuries that occur during the final week of regular season action: