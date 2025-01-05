NFL Week 18 live updates, scores, draft order, highlights: Patriots lose out on No. 1 pick by beating Bills

DeeJay's dash
The Cardinals hit the Niners with a fake punt earlier in what has been a very slow game so far. This was DeeJay Dallas taking a designed counter on the direct snap for a big gain.
It's Week 18 in the NFL, and it all comes down to this. Almost all of the playoff spots have already been secured, but there's still plenty to figure out. Can the Bengals, who beat the Steelers on Saturday for their fifth straight win, somehow sneak into the playoffs? Or can the Broncos beat the Chiefs backups? (Or, if the Broncos lose, can the Dolphins beat the Jets without Tua Tagovailoa to get into the postseason?)
There's also the battle for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The Patriots control their own destiny, meaning if they fall to the Bills, they'll be on the clock. If Drake Maye pulls out the victory, though, the Titans would be in line to secure the top spot if they lose to the Texans. On the chance both the Patriots and Titans win, the Browns would officially hold the No. 1 position due to their blowout loss Saturday against the Ravens.
And don't worry, I didn't forget: One of the biggest Week 18 matchups ever takes place on "Sunday Night Football": The 14-2 Lions against the 14-2 Vikings. Winner secures the NFC North title, the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye. Loser falls all the way down to the No. 5 seed and will play on the road during Super Wild Card Weekend. The stakes couldn't be much higher.
Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Saturday
Ravens 35, Browns 10 (Takeaways)
Bengals 19, Steelers 17 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Eagles 20, Giants 13 (Recap)
Patriots 23, Bills 16 (Recap)
Bears 24, Packers 22 (Recap)
Commanders 23, Cowboys 19 (Recap)
Texans 23, Titans 14 (Recap)
Colts 26, Jaguars 23 (OT) (Recap)
Panthers 44, Falcons 38 (OT) (Recap)
Buccaneers 27, Saints 19 (Recap)
Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chargers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Jets, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Seahawks vs. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
49ers at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Vikings at Lions, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
With the Chiefs playing a lineup almost entirely made of backups, the Broncos have an early two-score lead and they're driving to add even more points to their ledger. Bo Nix has started 10 of 10 for 139 yards and these two touchdown passes.
On the back of a massive game from Bryce Young (25 of 34 for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns, plus 24 rushing yards and 2 more scores on the ground), Carolina won a wild game against the division rival Falcons. Miles Sanders got the game-winning score, but Young was the story. His growth over the second half of the season has to have the Panthers feeling great going into next year.
There are still six games to be played in the 2024 regular season, but the top-five picks of the 2025 NFL Draft order are set.
The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South AND Mike Evans crossed 1,000 yards receiving yet again thanks to this last-minute catch. He's the only player to reach 1,000 receiving yards in his first 11 seasons
While Washington will likely take on the Rams in Los Angeles, the Packers are going to Philly. The Bears beat the Packers for the first time since 2018 on this game-winning field goal!
The Commanders clinch the No. 6 seed! Scary Terry with just seconds remaining from Marcus Mariota! Washington wins!
Tampa Bay gets closer to clinching the NFC South. Still a one-possession game with under two minutes remaining.
Bijan Robinson finds the end zone again! Falcons tie the game with under one minute remaining. Can Bryce Young lead a game-winning drive?
With the Titans' 23-14 loss to the Texans and the Patriots' 23-16 upset victory over the Bills, Tennessee is officially on the clock.
Shedeur Sanders to Tennessee?
Brandon McManus showing off the leg to give Green Bay the lead with under one minute remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Buccaneers just need a win to clinch the NFC South, and they are getting closer and closer. Check out this third-and-14 conversion Baker picked up with his legs!
Bryce Young has FIVE touchdowns on the day! An insane performance to potentially keep their rivals out of the postseason. Falcons have three minutes to tie the game.
Oh no, Chicago! DJ Moore just turned the ball over in his own territory! Packers recover and they are just about in field goal range down two points with under one minute remaining.
More credit should be given to the receiver than the QB on this play, but it was still an absolute bomb.
The Texans deep safety thought he was about to catch an easy interception, but Tay Martin slides in and steals it away for an epic TD.
Bryce Young and Michael Penix Jr. are trading blows in the ATL. Check out this incredible throw from the rookie to Drake London on third-and-20. Talk about some ZIP on the ball.
This Commanders defense is ... bad. Something to keep an eye on in the postseason. No pass rush and they give up chunk plays. Cowboys back in front.
Baker Mayfield to Jalen McMillan! The rookie wideout has become a legitimate weapon in this offense, and he gives Tampa Bay the lead with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
Bucs with their eyes set on the NFC South.
Marcus Mariota is looking solid in the place of Jayden Daniels. Commanders now lead by four points. It would benefit them to win, in my opinion, so they can play the Rams instead of the Eagles.
Saints 19
Buccaneers 13
10:49 remaining in the fourth quarter
Panthers 31
Falcons 24
End of the third quarter
It may be the Packers who have to face Philly in the first round. D.J. Moore scores from 32 yards out off the catch and run. Bears lead by eight points with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
The rookie wideout from LSU is an emerging superstar. He's a threat to score from anywhere on the field -- and with whoever is playing QB.
Houston is rolling vs. the old Houston team. Derek Barnett picks up the loose football and returns it all the way for six. The Titans are getting dominated, 22-6.
Yes, you read that correctly. A 14-yard punt. Jack Browning with one of the funniest plays of the year.
The former No. 1 overall pick is feeling himself! Young throws his second TD of the game, as the Panthers tie the Falcons in the third quarter.
I guess Washington doesn't need Jayden Daniels! Mariota comes in off the bench, and hits Ertz for the five-yard score.
Washington takes a one-point lead late in the third quarter.
Washington has clinched a playoff spot, but it remains to be seen where the Commanders will be playing. Dan Quinn doesn't seem to care, as he's replaced his star rookie with Marcus Mariota. The Commanders could be going up to Philly to take on the rival Eagles in the wild-card round next week.
Byard knew Willis well from their days together in Nashville. The veteran safety showed him no grace on this play, as Byard destroyed Willis from his right side to force the turnover.
The Bears tried to get tricky early in the third quarter with a Keenan Allen double reverse pass, but he threw it directly to the wrong team!
The Buccaneers have really struggled in this critical regular-season finale, but they are hoping Sunday can be a tale of two halves. Baker Mayfield throws his 40th TD of the season to Payne Durham, as Tampa Bay trims New Orleans' lead to three points.