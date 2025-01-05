NFL Week 18 live updates, scores, highlights: Broncos' Bo Nix dominating Chiefs with playoff spot on the line

Herbert on his horses
Justin Herbert has been using his legs far more often this year than in years past. Here's another instance, this time with a 42-yard scamper to put the Chargers in scoring position.
The final NFL Sunday of the year is just about in the books. In the 1 p.m. hour, the Tennessee Titans clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with a loss to the Houston Texans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and kicked the Atlanta Falcons out of the playoff picture, while the Washington Commanders clinched the No. 6 seed in the NFC, with the Green Bay Packers behind them at No. 7.
Up next, the Denver Broncos will look to secure a playoff spot against the Patrick Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs, and we get that epic NFC North showdown tonight: The 14-2 Detroit Lions host the 14-2 Minnesota Vikings. Winner takes the NFC North title, the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye. Loser falls all the way down to the No. 5 seed, and will play on the road during Super Wild Card Weekend. The stakes couldn't be much higher.
All game times ET
Saturday
Ravens 35, Browns 10 (Takeaways)
Bengals 19, Steelers 17 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Eagles 20, Giants 13 (Recap)
Patriots 23, Bills 16 (Recap)
Bears 24, Packers 22 (Recap)
Commanders 23, Cowboys 19 (Recap)
Texans 23, Titans 14 (Recap)
Colts 26, Jaguars 23 (OT) (Recap)
Panthers 44, Falcons 38 (OT) (Recap)
Buccaneers 27, Saints 19 (Recap)
Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chargers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Jets, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Seahawks vs. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
49ers at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Vikings at Lions, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Davante Adams dragged both feet to reel in this sideline bullet from Aaron Rodgers.
Brock Bowers came into this week with the all-time rookie receptions record. Malik Nabers took it from him earlier today. And now Bowers owns it once again.
The rout is on in Denver. Marvin Mims gets in the end zone for the second time today, this time on a swing pass. Denver is on its way to the playoffs.
This Niners-Cardinals game has gotten fun over the last few possessions after a slow start. Three consecutive touchdown drives near the end of the half, and then Arizona tacked on a field goal to take a 20-17 lead into the break.
The Chargers finally took the lead in their sleepy game against the Raiders, with Justin Herbert finding D.J. Chark in the front of the end zone for a touchdown and then freelancing before connecting with Ladd McConkey in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion.
Rodgers -> Lazard = end zone
After finally getting into the end zone last week, McBride has now made a return trip. And earlier in the drive, he jumped over a defender. (Or attempted to, at least.) This latest touchdown gave the Cardinals another lead after the Niners had put together a long drive to tie things up.
Aaron Rodgers has thrown the 500th touchdown pass of his illustrious NFL career! In a bit of a surprise, it's tight end Tyler Conklin on the receiving end. They made sure to keep the ball and give it directly to Rodgers, who tucked it high and tight bringing it over to the sideline before handing it to an equipment manager.
What an absolutely bonkers touchdown catch by Devaughn Vele out in Denver. This bad boy gets tipped into the air multiple times, and Vele just snatches it out of the air right before it touches the ground. What a catch. And Denver is absolutely rolling, looking to clinch a playoff spot.
Really nice catch-and-run from Arizona's diminutive slot receiver right here, and it ends with a trip across the goal line.
The Seahawks have opened up two-score lead on the Rams thanks to this strike from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf. Geno's got two TD tosses already, while Metcalf has 3 catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.
The Cardinals hit the Niners with a fake punt earlier in what has been a very slow game so far. This was DeeJay Dallas taking a designed counter on the direct snap for a big gain.
With the Chiefs playing a lineup almost entirely made of backups, the Broncos have an early two-score lead and they're driving to add even more points to their ledger. Bo Nix has started 10 of 10 for 139 yards and these two touchdown passes.
On the back of a massive game from Bryce Young (25 of 34 for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns, plus 24 rushing yards and 2 more scores on the ground), Carolina won a wild game against the division rival Falcons. Miles Sanders got the game-winning score, but Young was the story. His growth over the second half of the season has to have the Panthers feeling great going into next year.
There are still six games to be played in the 2024 regular season, but the top-five picks of the 2025 NFL Draft order are set.
Check out the entire 2025 NFL Draft order here.
The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South AND Mike Evans crossed 1,000 yards receiving yet again thanks to this last-minute catch. He's the only player to reach 1,000 receiving yards in his first 11 seasons
While Washington will likely take on the Rams in Los Angeles, the Packers are going to Philly. The Bears beat the Packers for the first time since 2018 on this game-winning field goal!
The Commanders clinch the No. 6 seed! Scary Terry with just seconds remaining from Marcus Mariota! Washington wins!
Tampa Bay gets closer to clinching the NFC South. Still a one-possession game with under two minutes remaining.
Bijan Robinson finds the end zone again! Falcons tie the game with under one minute remaining. Can Bryce Young lead a game-winning drive?
With the Titans' 23-14 loss to the Texans and the Patriots' 23-16 upset victory over the Bills, Tennessee is officially on the clock.
Shedeur Sanders to Tennessee?
Brandon McManus showing off the leg to give Green Bay the lead with under one minute remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Buccaneers just need a win to clinch the NFC South, and they are getting closer and closer. Check out this third-and-14 conversion Baker picked up with his legs!
Bryce Young has FIVE touchdowns on the day! An insane performance to potentially keep their rivals out of the postseason. Falcons have three minutes to tie the game.
Oh no, Chicago! DJ Moore just turned the ball over in his own territory! Packers recover and they are just about in field goal range down two points with under one minute remaining.
More credit should be given to the receiver than the QB on this play, but it was still an absolute bomb.
The Texans deep safety thought he was about to catch an easy interception, but Tay Martin slides in and steals it away for an epic TD.
Bryce Young and Michael Penix Jr. are trading blows in the ATL. Check out this incredible throw from the rookie to Drake London on third-and-20. Talk about some ZIP on the ball.
This Commanders defense is ... bad. Something to keep an eye on in the postseason. No pass rush and they give up chunk plays. Cowboys back in front.
Baker Mayfield to Jalen McMillan! The rookie wideout has become a legitimate weapon in this offense, and he gives Tampa Bay the lead with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
Bucs with their eyes set on the NFC South.