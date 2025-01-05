NFL Week 18 live updates, scores, highlights: Buccaneers, Falcons in tight games with NFC South on the line

Everything to know about Week 18 right here

It's Week 18 in the NFL, and it all comes down to this. Almost all of the playoff spots have already been secured, but there's still plenty to figure out. Can the Bengals, who beat the Steelers on Saturday for their fifth straight win, somehow sneak into the playoffs? Or can the Broncos beat the Chiefs backups? (Or, if the Broncos lose, can the Dolphins beat the Jets without Tua Tagovailoa to get into the postseason?) 

There's also the battle for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The Patriots control their own destiny, meaning if they fall to the Bills, they'll be on the clock. If Drake Maye pulls out the victory, though, the Titans would be in line to secure the top spot if they lose to the Texans. On the chance both the Patriots and Titans win, the Browns would officially hold the No. 1 position due to their blowout loss Saturday against the Ravens.

And don't worry, I didn't forget: One of the biggest Week 18 matchups ever takes place on "Sunday Night Football": The 14-2 Lions against the 14-2 Vikings. Winner secures the NFC North title, the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye. Loser falls all the way down to the No. 5 seed and will play on the road during Super Wild Card Weekend. The stakes couldn't be much higher.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 18 schedule

Saturday

Ravens 35, Browns 10 (Takeaways)
Bengals 19, Steelers 17 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Bills at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bears at Packers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Saints at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Commanders at Cowboys, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Chargers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Dolphins at Jets, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Seahawks vs. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
49ers at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Vikings at Lions, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Updates
(34)
Pinned
Link copied

Two TDs for Mariota

Marcus Mariota is looking solid in the place of Jayden Daniels. Commanders now lead by four points. It would benefit them to win, in my opinion, so they can play the Rams instead of the Eagles. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

NFC South update

Saints 19
Buccaneers 13
10:49 remaining in the fourth quarter

Panthers 31
Falcons 24
End of the third quarter

 
Pinned
Link copied

D.J. Moore extends Chicago's lead to 8 points

It may be the Packers who have to face Philly in the first round. D.J. Moore scores from 32 yards out off the catch and run. Bears lead by eight points with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Malik Nabers 45-yard TD

The rookie wideout from LSU is an emerging superstar. He's a threat to score from anywhere on the field -- and with whoever is playing QB. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Texans big-man scoop-and-score

Houston is rolling vs. the old Houston team. Derek Barnett picks up the loose football and returns it all the way for six. The Titans are getting dominated, 22-6. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Buccaneers 14-yard punt

Yes, you read that correctly. A 14-yard punt. Jack Browning with one of the funniest plays of the year. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bryce Young throws TD, celebrates before ball even caught

The former No. 1 overall pick is feeling himself! Young throws his second TD of the game, as the Panthers tie the Falcons in the third quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mariota hits Ertz for the TD, Commanders take lead

I guess Washington doesn't need Jayden Daniels! Mariota comes in off the bench, and hits Ertz for the five-yard score. 

Washington takes a one-point lead late in the third quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders take Jayden Daniels out of the game

Washington has clinched a playoff spot, but it remains to be seen where the Commanders will be playing. Dan Quinn doesn't seem to care, as he's replaced his star rookie with Marcus Mariota. The Commanders could be going up to Philly to take on the rival Eagles in the wild-card round next week. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Kevin Byard destroys Malik Willis 

Byard knew Willis well from their days together in Nashville. The veteran safety showed him no grace on this play, as Byard destroyed Willis from his right side to force the turnover. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Keenan Allen throws interception

The Bears tried to get tricky early in the third quarter with a Keenan Allen double reverse pass, but he threw it directly to the wrong team! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bucs rebound with TD drive

The Buccaneers have really struggled in this critical regular-season finale, but they are hoping Sunday can be a tale of two halves. Baker Mayfield throws his 40th TD of the season to Payne Durham, as Tampa Bay trims New Orleans' lead to three points. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

NFC South update

Saints lead Bucs at halftime, 16-6 

Falcons lead Panthers at halftime, 24-17 

The Falcons would clinch the NFC South and make the playoffs if these results hold.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Michael Penix Jr. with wildly impressive TD drive right before halftime

After the Panthers went three-and-out, the Falcons had 40 seconds to go 81 yards for a score. Penix needed only 37 of those seconds, as he led a pretty incredible drive to steal the lead right before the halftime break.

First, he hit McCloud for a 42-yard gain on third-and-10.

Two plays later, the rookie hit Drake London for a 20-yard TD with an absolute DIME. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bijan Robinson ties Panthers with rushing TD

Do we have a shootout on our hands in Atlanta? Right after Bryce Young hit Miles Sanders for a long TD, Penix responded with a TD drive that was capped by a Bijan score. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bryce Young balling vs. Falcons!

This Carolina offense is on fire today! Bryce Young hits Miles Sanders out of the backfield on a wheel route for six. Panthers have the lead once again. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Olamide Zaccheaus with the drop of the year

Oh no. The Washington Commanders needed a spark on offense, and Kliff Kingsbury thought he found one with this trick play. However, Olamide Zaccheaus DROPPED the wide-open TD! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers pull within four points thanks to Josh Jacobs' TD

Malik Willis is in at QB for the Packers after Jordan Love injured his right elbow. Willis handed off to Josh Jacobs from nine yards out, and he found the end zone. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons tie Panthers with Michael Penix Jr. rushing TD

The Falcons got off to a slow start vs. Carolina, but Penix has tied the game with a 5-yard rushing score. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Double-digit favorite Buccaneers down by 10 to Saints

Does anyone want to win the NFC South? The Bucs are down 10 points to the Saints at home thanks to this Spencer Rattler TD pass to Dante Pettis. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Brandon Aubrey hits cheerleader with terrible kick

A terrible kick from Aubrey hits a Cowboys cheerleader! She appears to be OK. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bryce Young runs it in for the lead

Young's strong second half of the season continues. Look how comfortable he was tucking and running for the score when the pocket collapsed. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Joe Milton dominating

Milton lit up defenses in the preseason, and he's doing it again in Week 18. The rookie is now 10-for-10 for 119 yards and this TD! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers struggling vs. Bears

Green Bay and Washington are battling for the No. 6 seed in the NFC, and both teams are struggling so far. Down four points, Green Bay just turned the ball over to Chicago off a Jayden Reed fumble. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dameon Pierce 92-yard TD

It's believed first-year head coach Brian Callahan will be safe after this disastrous season, but the Titans look absolutely terrible today. Fans are excited since they are closer to the No. 1 overall pick, but ownership won't like getting blown out by the Texans' backups while wearing the Oilers unis. 

Dameon Pierce breaks loose for a 92-yard TD. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Trubisky finds Ray Davis for Bills TD

Tie game in New England. Trubisky finds Ray Davis for the score. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears misdirection punt return TD!

It may be one of the best plays in football. The punt returner goes to the opposite side of the field where the ball is landing, which paves the way for a massive return from a teammate. The Bears took this punt return all the way for a 94-yard TD! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Joe Milton does backflip after first career TD

If the Patriots are trying to lose, why are they playing Joe Milton?! The rookie out of Tennessee celebrates with a backflip following a rushing TD vs. Buffalo. Titans fans rejoice. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Adam Thielen insane catch

The 34-year-old Thielen hasn't met Father Time. What an absurd catch from Bryce Young down the left sideline. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Joe Flacco drops dime to Alec Pierce for the score

Alec Pierce has emerged into a legitimate deep threat for Indy, and he found the end zone first off this impressive Joe Flacco throw. 

