NFL Week 18 live updates, scores, highlights: Buccaneers, Falcons in tight games with NFC South on the line

Two TDs for Mariota
Marcus Mariota is looking solid in the place of Jayden Daniels. Commanders now lead by four points. It would benefit them to win, in my opinion, so they can play the Rams instead of the Eagles.
It's Week 18 in the NFL, and it all comes down to this. Almost all of the playoff spots have already been secured, but there's still plenty to figure out. Can the Bengals, who beat the Steelers on Saturday for their fifth straight win, somehow sneak into the playoffs? Or can the Broncos beat the Chiefs backups? (Or, if the Broncos lose, can the Dolphins beat the Jets without Tua Tagovailoa to get into the postseason?)
There's also the battle for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The Patriots control their own destiny, meaning if they fall to the Bills, they'll be on the clock. If Drake Maye pulls out the victory, though, the Titans would be in line to secure the top spot if they lose to the Texans. On the chance both the Patriots and Titans win, the Browns would officially hold the No. 1 position due to their blowout loss Saturday against the Ravens.
And don't worry, I didn't forget: One of the biggest Week 18 matchups ever takes place on "Sunday Night Football": The 14-2 Lions against the 14-2 Vikings. Winner secures the NFC North title, the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye. Loser falls all the way down to the No. 5 seed and will play on the road during Super Wild Card Weekend. The stakes couldn't be much higher.
Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Saturday
Ravens 35, Browns 10 (Takeaways)
Bengals 19, Steelers 17 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Bills at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bears at Packers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Saints at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Commanders at Cowboys, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Chargers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Dolphins at Jets, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Seahawks vs. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
49ers at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Vikings at Lions, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Saints 19
Buccaneers 13
10:49 remaining in the fourth quarter
Panthers 31
Falcons 24
End of the third quarter
It may be the Packers who have to face Philly in the first round. D.J. Moore scores from 32 yards out off the catch and run. Bears lead by eight points with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
The rookie wideout from LSU is an emerging superstar. He's a threat to score from anywhere on the field -- and with whoever is playing QB.
Houston is rolling vs. the old Houston team. Derek Barnett picks up the loose football and returns it all the way for six. The Titans are getting dominated, 22-6.
Yes, you read that correctly. A 14-yard punt. Jack Browning with one of the funniest plays of the year.
The former No. 1 overall pick is feeling himself! Young throws his second TD of the game, as the Panthers tie the Falcons in the third quarter.
I guess Washington doesn't need Jayden Daniels! Mariota comes in off the bench, and hits Ertz for the five-yard score.
Washington takes a one-point lead late in the third quarter.
Washington has clinched a playoff spot, but it remains to be seen where the Commanders will be playing. Dan Quinn doesn't seem to care, as he's replaced his star rookie with Marcus Mariota. The Commanders could be going up to Philly to take on the rival Eagles in the wild-card round next week.
Byard knew Willis well from their days together in Nashville. The veteran safety showed him no grace on this play, as Byard destroyed Willis from his right side to force the turnover.
The Bears tried to get tricky early in the third quarter with a Keenan Allen double reverse pass, but he threw it directly to the wrong team!
The Buccaneers have really struggled in this critical regular-season finale, but they are hoping Sunday can be a tale of two halves. Baker Mayfield throws his 40th TD of the season to Payne Durham, as Tampa Bay trims New Orleans' lead to three points.
Saints lead Bucs at halftime, 16-6
Falcons lead Panthers at halftime, 24-17
The Falcons would clinch the NFC South and make the playoffs if these results hold.
After the Panthers went three-and-out, the Falcons had 40 seconds to go 81 yards for a score. Penix needed only 37 of those seconds, as he led a pretty incredible drive to steal the lead right before the halftime break.
First, he hit McCloud for a 42-yard gain on third-and-10.
Two plays later, the rookie hit Drake London for a 20-yard TD with an absolute DIME.
Do we have a shootout on our hands in Atlanta? Right after Bryce Young hit Miles Sanders for a long TD, Penix responded with a TD drive that was capped by a Bijan score.
This Carolina offense is on fire today! Bryce Young hits Miles Sanders out of the backfield on a wheel route for six. Panthers have the lead once again.
Oh no. The Washington Commanders needed a spark on offense, and Kliff Kingsbury thought he found one with this trick play. However, Olamide Zaccheaus DROPPED the wide-open TD!
Malik Willis is in at QB for the Packers after Jordan Love injured his right elbow. Willis handed off to Josh Jacobs from nine yards out, and he found the end zone.
The Falcons got off to a slow start vs. Carolina, but Penix has tied the game with a 5-yard rushing score.
Does anyone want to win the NFC South? The Bucs are down 10 points to the Saints at home thanks to this Spencer Rattler TD pass to Dante Pettis.
A terrible kick from Aubrey hits a Cowboys cheerleader! She appears to be OK.
Young's strong second half of the season continues. Look how comfortable he was tucking and running for the score when the pocket collapsed.
Milton lit up defenses in the preseason, and he's doing it again in Week 18. The rookie is now 10-for-10 for 119 yards and this TD!
Green Bay and Washington are battling for the No. 6 seed in the NFC, and both teams are struggling so far. Down four points, Green Bay just turned the ball over to Chicago off a Jayden Reed fumble.
It's believed first-year head coach Brian Callahan will be safe after this disastrous season, but the Titans look absolutely terrible today. Fans are excited since they are closer to the No. 1 overall pick, but ownership won't like getting blown out by the Texans' backups while wearing the Oilers unis.
Dameon Pierce breaks loose for a 92-yard TD.
Tie game in New England. Trubisky finds Ray Davis for the score.
It may be one of the best plays in football. The punt returner goes to the opposite side of the field where the ball is landing, which paves the way for a massive return from a teammate. The Bears took this punt return all the way for a 94-yard TD!
If the Patriots are trying to lose, why are they playing Joe Milton?! The rookie out of Tennessee celebrates with a backflip following a rushing TD vs. Buffalo. Titans fans rejoice.
The 34-year-old Thielen hasn't met Father Time. What an absurd catch from Bryce Young down the left sideline.
Alec Pierce has emerged into a legitimate deep threat for Indy, and he found the end zone first off this impressive Joe Flacco throw.