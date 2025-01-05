The NFL is nothing if not unpredictable. Week 17, after all, delivered quite a few surprises, from the New York Giants stunning the Indianapolis Colts to the Kenny Pickett-led Philadelphia Eagles trouncing the Dallas Cowboys. So who, exactly, might be a safe bet for the upcoming Week 18 slate?

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Panthers at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Falcons -6.5, O/U 45.5

The SportsLine projection model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. In Week 18, the model is high on the Falcons (-7.5, 47.5) beating the Panthers, 29-19. The Falcons are coming off a critical overtime loss to the Washington Commanders, but they're 4-1 in their last five games when playing as the favorite.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Falcons (-8.5) Falcons Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Falcons Panthers Panthers

Commanders at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Commanders -3, O/U 45.5

Dallas got steamrolled by the rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, despite the Birds playing with not one but two different backup quarterbacks. Does CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan like their chances to rebound at home, closing the regular season against a playoff-bound Washington squad? He does not. Sully, who's coming off a 10-6 ATS record over the holiday slate, predicts a 27-20 win for the Commanders on the road.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders (-4.5) at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Commanders Commanders Cowboys Commanders Commanders Commanders

Bears at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Packers -3, O/U 46

The SportsLine projection model enters Week 18 of the 2024 season on a 30-14 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, boasting a stellar 68% success rate. The simulation system likes the Packers (-9.5, 40.5) to beat the Bears by a score of 30-18. The Packers have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, but they can improve their standing with a win and a Commanders loss. The model has Green Bay claiming the "W" in 80% of simulations.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Packers (-9.5) Packers Bears Packers Packers Bears Packers Bears Packers

Texans at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Texans -3, O/U 45

"The Texans say they will play to win to try and get something good going into the playoffs, but how long will the starters play? The Titans are playing out the string and could end up with prime draft position with a loss. But something says they fight here."

CBS Sports senior columnist Pete Prisco, who went 12-4 making straight-up picks in Week 17, likes Tennessee to make this one interesting as Houston preps for the postseason, forecasting a 20-17 upset by Brian Callahan's squad. Check out all of Prisco's Week 18 ATS picks right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Titans (-1) Titans Texans Texans Titans Texans Texans Texans Titans

Jaguars at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Colts -2, O/U 44.5

The Colts hope to have Anthony Richardson back under center for this essentially meaningless AFC South rematch, though Indy may be trying to ward off a major offseason overhaul in this one.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Colts (-4.5) Colts Jaguars Colts Jaguars Colts Jaguars Jaguars Colts

Bills at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bills -3.5, O/U 44.5

SportsLine's projection model is on a 210-142 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model is shying away from the Bills (-2.5) despite Buffalo winning six of its last seven against New England. The Bills have no real incentive to play starters ahead of the playoffs.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-3) at Patriots Patriots Patriots Bills Bills Bills Bills Patriots Bills

Giants at Eagles



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Eagles -5, O/U 43

"What the betting market is saying is that the Eagles are going to empty their bench and treat Week 18 like a preseason game, resting key players and getting ready for the wild-card round. It's possible Tanner McKee starts at quarterback for Philadelphia, and anyone dealing with a nagging injury will probably make way for a backup to play. ... [Still], if the Eagles' first-string offensive line plays, that could potentially be enough to win against a Giants team that looked dead before last week."

SportsLine expert and Fantasy editor R.J. White has an in-depth assessment of this NFC East rematch, with key insights and ATS projections, as part of his weekly power ratings right here at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Eagles (-3) Eagles Giants Eagles Eagles Giants Eagles Giants Giants

Saints at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -2.5, O/U 43

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings offers ATS forecasts for every NFL contest. The AI PickBot says the Buccaneers cover comfortably as 13.5-point home favorites against the Saints on Sunday, rating the Buccaneers cover as an A-graded pick while predicting a 30-9 outright win on average.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Buccaneers (-13.5) Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Saints Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Chiefs at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -4, O/U 42.5

Eric Cohen, host of the weekly "Early Edge NFL Prop Show" on YouTube, is now 146-62 (70%) on his top NFL picks since Week 4. He likes the Broncos (-11, 40) to secure the AFC's final playoff berth with a home win over the Chiefs: "How much does Kansas City play their starters in order to knock their division rivals out of the playoffs? The hunch here isn't much, allowing Bo Nix to join Jayden Daniels as rookie starting quarterbacks in the playoffs."



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs at Broncos (-10) Chiefs Broncos Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Broncos

Chargers at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -1, O/U 43.5

Los Angeles is already locked into the playoffs, while Las Vegas is already eliminated. So what, exactly, will go down in Raiders territory, as Antonio Pierce looks to close his 2024 campaign with a victory?



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-5.5) at Raiders Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers

Seahawks at Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Rams -5.5, O/U 41.5

The NFC West may be decided, with Los Angeles booked for a playoff appearance, but this divisional clash could still be spicy thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo's anticipated start in place of Matthew Stafford. SportsLine's simulation model has the Rams (+5.5, 39) as one of its strongest plays, projecting an L.A. cover more than 50% of the time.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks (-5) at Rams Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Rams Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Dolphins at Jets

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Jets -3, O/U 45

"The Dolphins caught a break in Week 17 when the kickoff temperature was 54 degrees for their game in Cleveland. However, there will be no break this week. The kickoff temperature is expected to be around 35. Also, there's a chance that Tua Tagovailoa might not play and even if he does, he's been dealing with a bad hip. This could be Aaron Rodgers' final game with the Jets, and I'm going to say he goes out with a bang by eliminating the Dolphins from the playoffs."

CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech doesn't buy Miami as a last-gasp playoff contender, forecasting a surprise Gang Green victory in East Rutherford. Check out all his Week 18 predictions right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins (-1.5) at Jets Jets Jets Dolphins Dolphins Jets Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

49ers at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -4, O/U 44.5

"The 49ers will likely be without Brock Purdy, which is a big problem. That means Josh Dobbs or Brandon Allen will start. The Cardinals played the Rams tough last week in a loss on the road and I think they will play well here. Without Purdy, the Cardinals take it."

Both clubs are eliminated, but CBS Sports senior columnist Pete Prisco likes Arizona to claim this one at home. Check out all his Week 18 ATS projections right here.







Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers at Cardinals (-3.5) Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals 49ers Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals

Vikings at Lions

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Lions -5.5, O/U 47

SportsLine expert R.J. White is a whopping 70-39-5 (+2718) on his last 114 picks in games involving the Vikings. Does he like Sam Darnold and Co. to steal the NFC North with a big win over the Lions in Motown? He's leaning Under on the point total in this one despite the pairing of explosive offenses.




