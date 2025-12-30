The final week of the NFL regular season is here, and it should be a wild one. Heading into Week 18, there are only two playoff spots up for grabs, but there should still be plenty of drama.

With just 16 games left on the schedule, there are still four divisions that have yet to be clinched, and let's not forget that only one seed has been clinched. (The Packers are locked into the seventh spot.)

By the end of Sunday night, everything will be sorted out, and with that in mind, let's take a look at the clinching scenarios for each team.

All times ET

The Broncos have already clinched the AFC West, and they can clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC with any of the following scenarios:

1. DEN win OR

2. DEN tie + NE loss or tie OR

3. NE loss + JAX loss or tie

The easiest path for the Broncos would be to beat the Chargers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (stream on Paramount+). Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has already announced he will be benching several key starters for that game, including Justin Herbert.

The Patriots have already clinched the AFC East. They can still clinch the No. 1 overall seed, but they're going to need some help. Here's what has to happen:

1. NE win + DEN loss or tie OR

2. NE tie + DEN loss

The Patriots host the Dolphins on Sunday.

The AFC South title is still up for grabs, and the Jags can clinch the title with either of the following two scenarios:

1. JAX win or tie OR

2. HOU loss or tie

The Jags are facing the Titans at 1 p.m. while the Texans will be hosting the Colts.

Believe it or not, the Jags could still get the No. 1 seed, but they'll need some serious help. Here's the one scenario where it could happen:

1. JAX win + DEN loss + NE loss

Heading into Week 18, the Jags are mathematically alive to end up with ANY seed in the AFC except for No. 4.

Houston Texans (11-5)

The Texans have already clinched a playoff spot, and they could also win the AFC South if the following scenario happens:

1. HOU win + JAX loss

If that goes down like this, the Texans would get the third overall seed.

These two teams will be playing in a winner-take-all game on Sunday night. The Steelers will win the division with a win or a tie while the Ravens will clinch the AFC North with a win.

These two teams will be facing off in a Saturday night showdown that will determine the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Seahawks will clinch the division and the top seed with a win OR tie, while the 49ers will win the NFC West and get the No. 1 seed with a win over Seattle.

The Falcons' shocking win on Monday night gave the Panthers two possible paths to winning the NFC South. Carolina will take home the division title if either of these scenarios happens this weekend:

1. CAR win or tie OR

2. ATL win

If the Panthers lose to the Buccaneers on Saturday, they'll still win the division as long as the Falcons beat the Saints on Sunday. (That would create a three-way tie at 8-9 atop the division and the Panthers would win that.)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

The Bucs only have one path to the playoffs, and they need two things to happen this weekend to get in:

1. TB win + ATL loss or tie

If the Bucs beat the Panthers on Saturday, their eyes will be glued to the Falcons-Saints game that will be kicking off at 1 p.m. on Fox.

With that in mind, let's take a look at who's in and who's out so far:

NFL playoff picture

NFC

1. Seahawks (13-3) -- NFC West leader

2. Bears (12-4) -- clinched NFC North

3. Eagles (11-5) -- clinched NFC East

4. Panthers (8-8) -- NFC South leader

5. 49ers (12-4)

6. Rams (11-5)

7. Packers (9-6-1)

Still alive

Buccaneers (7-9)

NFC playoff spots clinched: Rams, Eagles, Seahawks, Bears, 49ers, Packers

AFC

1. Broncos (13-3) -- clinched AFC West

2. Patriots (13-3) -- clinched AFC East

3. Jaguars (12-4) -- AFC South leader

4. Steelers (9-7) -- AFC North leader

5. Texans (11-5)

6. Chargers (11-5)

7. Bills (11-5)

Still alive

Ravens (8-8)

AFC playoff spots clinched: Broncos, Patriots, Jaguars, Bills, Chargers, Texans