NFL Week 18 inactives and live updates: Who's in, who's out and biggest injury updates before Sunday's slate
Get all the Week 18 inactives, game-day injury updates and early news before Sunday's full slate kicks off
Week 18 of the NFL season is finally upon us. There is plenty to pay attention to on the Sunday slate, including a number of games with massive playoff seeding implications. But before we get to those games, there is something important to consider: who will actually be on the field. Players like Josh Allen, T.J. Watt, J.J. McCarthy and Jordan Love are off the injury report entirely, but others aren't so lucky.
Players like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Harold Fannin Jr., Carson Schwesinger, Sauce Gardner, Kamari Lassiter, T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones, Javonte Williams, Wan'Dale Robinson, Mason Taylor, Terrel Bernard, Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill, Omarion Hampton, Dre Greenlaw, Trey Smith, Geno Smith, Quentin Lake, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Harold Landry III< Robert Spillane, Jayden Daniels, Laremy Tunsil, Jalen Carter, Nakoke Dean, Dallas, Goedert, Lane Johnson and Jaelan Phillips are listed as out for their respective teams' games, for example.
Meanwhile, players such as Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Trent Brown, Amani Hooker, Zach Tom, Malik Willis, Breece Hall, Joey Bosa, Dalton Kincaid, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Rome Odunze, Ozzy Trapilo, John Franklin-Myers, Xavier Worthy, George Karlaftis, Isiah Pacheco, Josh Sweat, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, Alaric Jackson, De'Von Achane, Jordyn Brooks, Brandon Coleman, Rashod Bateman, Marlon Humphrey and more have game statuses that range from questionable to doubtful.
You can consider this your one-stop shop for injury news, as well as stats, scores, highlights and updates on both the playoff picture and draft positioning throughout the afternoon and evening.
Week 18 schedule
Saturday
Buccaneers 16, Panthers 14
Seahawks 13, 49ers 3
Sunday
Browns at Bengals (1 p.m., Live updates)
Cowboys at Giants (1 p.m., Live updates)
Packers vs. Vikings (1 p.m., Live updates)
Colts at Texans (1 p.m., Live updates)
Saints at Falcons (1 p.m., Live updates)
Titans at Jaguars (1 p.m., Live updates)
Cardinals at Rams (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Lions at Bears (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Chiefs at Raiders (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Chargers at Broncos (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Dolphins at Patriots (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Jets at Bills (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Commanders at Eagles (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Ravens at Steelers (8:20 p.m., Preview)
NFL playoff picture
AFC standings
- z-Denver Broncos (13-3)
- z-New England Patriots (13-3)
- x-Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)
- x-Houston Texans (11-5)
- x-Los Angeles Chargers (11-5)
- x-Buffalo Bills (11-5)
NFC standings
- x-Seattle Seahawks (13-3)
- z-Chicago Bears (11-5)
- z-Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)
- Carolina Panthers (8-8)
- x-San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
- x-Los Angeles Rams (11-5)
- x-Green Bay Packers (9-6-1)
x-clinched playoff berth; z-clinched division
2026 NFL Draft order
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-14)
- New York Giants (3-13)
- New York Jets (3-13)
- Tennessee Titans (3-13)
- Arizona Cardinals (3-13)
- Cleveland Browns (4-12)
- Washington Commanders (4-12)
- New Orleans Saints (6-10)
- Kansas City Chiefs (6-10)
- Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)
