Week 18 of the NFL season is finally upon us. There is plenty to pay attention to on the Sunday slate, including a number of games with massive playoff seeding implications. But before we get to those games, there is something important to consider: who will actually be on the field. Players like Josh Allen, T.J. Watt, J.J. McCarthy and Jordan Love are off the injury report entirely, but others aren't so lucky.

Players like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Harold Fannin Jr., Carson Schwesinger, Sauce Gardner, Kamari Lassiter, T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones, Javonte Williams, Wan'Dale Robinson, Mason Taylor, Terrel Bernard, Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill, Omarion Hampton, Dre Greenlaw, Trey Smith, Geno Smith, Quentin Lake, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Harold Landry III< Robert Spillane, Jayden Daniels, Laremy Tunsil, Jalen Carter, Nakoke Dean, Dallas, Goedert, Lane Johnson and Jaelan Phillips are listed as out for their respective teams' games, for example.

Meanwhile, players such as Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Trent Brown, Amani Hooker, Zach Tom, Malik Willis, Breece Hall, Joey Bosa, Dalton Kincaid, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Rome Odunze, Ozzy Trapilo, John Franklin-Myers, Xavier Worthy, George Karlaftis, Isiah Pacheco, Josh Sweat, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, Alaric Jackson, De'Von Achane, Jordyn Brooks, Brandon Coleman, Rashod Bateman, Marlon Humphrey and more have game statuses that range from questionable to doubtful.

You can consider this your one-stop shop for injury news, as well as stats, scores, highlights and updates on both the playoff picture and draft positioning throughout the afternoon and evening.

