NFL Week 18 playoff picture: Live scores, bracket updates, latest on AFC, NFC playoff races, seeding

The 2025 playoff bracket is almost set

The NFL has reached its final destination in the 2024 regular season: Week 18. For some, this will mark the end of the road as they'll play out the string and fade off into the offseason. Others will embark on a run toward the playoffs and kickstart a run they all hope will land them in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. 

With the early window in the rearview mirror, the overall playoff picture is starting to crystalize. After the Buccaneers were able to defeat the Saints, Tampa Bay has claimed the NFC South title, ousting the Atlanta Falcons from playoff contention. While that was the lone division locked up in the early slate, we also saw some seeding get determined after the Chicago Bears hit a game-winning field goal as time expired. That solidified the Washington Commanders as the No. 6 seed and the Green Bay Packers as the No. 7 seed in the NFC. 

And this is just the start of the action. Still to come, is the massive NFC Showdown between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. The winner of that game will clinch the NFC North title and earn the No. 1 seed in the conference, while the loser will be the No. 5 seed. 

Meanwhile, the AFC has one final wild-card spot is still up for grabs, and it'll either be the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, or Denver Broncos who claim it. The Broncos have the easiest path towards getting that final playoff position as they merely need to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs -- who are resting starters -- and they'll get in. If they lose, however, that opens the door for the Dolphins, who'd get in with a win over the New York Jets in that scenario. If both the Broncos and Dolphins fall, the Bengals would sneak in after defeating the Steelers on Saturday night. 

It's going to be a wild dash to the finish line. To make sure you don't miss a thing, check out our playoff live blog, which we'll be updating below throughout the day. 

Achane explodes for 61 yards

The Dolphins are clinging to playoff hopes and are getting a strong effort from running back De'Von Achane. He ripped off a 61-yard gain to get Miami in the red zone. If the Dolphins win and the Broncos lose, they are in the playoffs. 

 
Raiders take early lead over Chargers

Las Vegas is up 3-0 over the Chargers. L.A. has already solidified a place in the playoffs, but the seeding is still to be determined. If they lose, they are the No. 6 seed. If they win, they are the No. 5 seed. That's the difference between playing the Ravens (No. 6 seed) or Texans (No. 5 seed). 

 
Seahawks score first vs. Rams

Seattle has jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the Rams with a Jake Bobo touchdown.  While this game doesn't mean anything for the Seahawks, it does determine seeding in the NFC. If the Rams lose, they'll be the No. 4 seed. If they win, they'll be the No. 3 seed, flip-flopping with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

 
Broncos add to lead over Chiefs

After connecting on a 47-yard gain, Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton capped off the drive with a touchdown. This gives Denver a commanding 14-0 lead. Again, if the Broncos win, they are in the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. 

 
Courtland Sutton hauls in 47 yard catch

The Broncos are on the move again after scoring an early touchdown. Bo Nix uncorked a 47-yard pass to Courtland Sutton, who is also eyeing some key incentives. He needed 82 yards to max out a $2 million bonus coming into today. 

 
Marvin Mims scores 32-yard touchdown

The Denver Broncos have taken an early 7-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs thanks to a 32-yard touchdown from Marvin Mims. If the Broncos simply win this game, they will secure the No. 7 seed in the AFC and eliminate the Bengals and Dolphins. 

 
Late window NFC notes

  • If the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Seattle Seahawks, they will clinch the No. 3 seed and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the No. 4 seed. 
  • If the Los Angeles Rams lose to the Seattle Seahawks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the No. 3 seed and L.A. will be the No. 4 seed. 
 
Late window AFC notes

  • If the Denver Broncos defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, they are the No. 7 seed. 
  • If the Miami Dolphins defeat the New York Jets AND the Broncos lose, they are the No. 7 seed. 
  • If the Dolphins and Broncos BOTH lose, the Cincinnati Bengals are the No. 7 seed. 
 
Buccaneers win NFC South 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are your NFC South champions. This comes after a tremendous second half really which erased a double-digit deficit. 

 
Panthers vs. Falcons heads to OT

The Falcons and Panthers will go into overtime, but it might not matter. If the Buccaneers hang on and beat the Saints, Atlanta will be eliminated from the playoffs.

 
Buccaneers add touchdown to their lead

Tampa Bay is inching closer to the NFC South title as Bucky Irving ran for an 11-yard touchdown to make it a 27-19 lead with less than two minutes to play in regulation. If they hold on, they win the division and eliminate the Falcons. 

 
Cairo Santos 51-yard field goal gives Bears win

Chicago has defeated the Packers as Cairo Santos netted a 51-yard field goal as time expired. This loss now sends Green Bay down as the No. 7 seed in the NFC and the Commanders will be the No. 6 seed. 

 
Packers take late lead over Bears

After recovering a fumble by the Bears, the Packers moved into field goal range where Brandon McManus netted a 55-yard field goal. That gives Green Bay a 22-21 lead with less than a minute left in regulation. With Washington currently trailing the Cowboys, the Packers would jump up to the No. 6 seed if that holds. 

 
Bryce Young rushes for 10-yard touchdown

Bryce Young is ending his season on a high note. The Panthers quarterback has scored his fifth total touchdown on the day, the latest coming as a 10-yard rush. That gives the Panthers a 38-31 lead over the Falcons with four minutes left in the game. If Carolina beats Atlanta, it boots the Falcons out of playoff contention and give the division to Tampa Bay.  

 
Drake London ties Falcons up with Panthers

The Falcons and Panthers continue to trade touchdowns. The latest is a 21-yard touchdown pass from Michael Penix to Drake London. That ties the game at 31 apiece. 

 
Buccaneers take lead with McMillan touchdown 

Maybe the play of Week 18! Baker Mayfield scrambled out to his right and delivered a DIME to Jalen McMillan for a 32-yard touchdown. Tampa Bay -- who simply needs to win to claim the NFC South -- leads 20-19 with 10 minutes to play in regulation. Bananas throw. 

 
Buccaneers convert clutch fourth-down attempt

Trailing by six points, the Buccaneers kept the offense on the field on a fourth-and-8 play. Baker Mayfield then hit Jalen McMillan for a 33-yard gain to keep the drive alive. 

 
Marcus Mariota rushes for Commanders TD

The Commanders lead the Cowboys 16-12 after Marcus Mariota rushed for a 5-yard touchdown. If the Commanders win, they'll be the No. 6 seed in the NFC. 

 
Panthers take lead over Falcons with Young TD

Bryce Young now has three passing touchdowns on the day and has the Panthers on top of the Falcons, 31-24. The latest was a 9-yard pass to David Moore that applies pressure onto Atlanta. If the Falcons lose, they are out of the playoffs and the Bucs are NFC South champions. 

 
Bears add to lead over Packers

Caleb Williams connected with D.J. Moore for a 32-yard touchdown that gave Chicago a 20-13 lead over the Packers. For the Bears, they are already out of the playoff picture, but if they defeat the Packers it'll keep Green Bay as the No. 7 seed. 

 
Cowboys take lead over Commanders

The Cowboys have taken a 12-10 lead over the Commanders thanks to another Brandon Aubrey field goal. If Washington loses and Green Bay wins, the Commanders will be the No. 7 seed in the NFC. 

 
Falcons miss FG to gain lead

The Falcons and Panthers are still knotted at 24 after Riley Patterson missed a 52-yard field goal that would've given Atlanta the lead. Meanwhile, it's a 19-13 lead for New Orleans over the Bucs and the Saints have the ball. 

 
Saints add to lead vs. Bucs

After the Mayfield interception, the Saints netted a field goal to add to their lead and make it a 19-13 game. If the Bucs lose, they'll then need the Falcons to fall to the Panthers in order to stay in the playoff picture and win the NFC South. 

 
Baker Mayfield tosses INT vs. Saints

After a Bucs touchdown drive brought them within a field goal, Baker Mayfield was picked off on their ensuing possession. That gives New Orleans the ball already in Bucs territory. 

 
Panthers even score with Falcons

After the interception, the Panthers kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-1 and Bryce Young connected with Tommy Tremble for a 12-yard touchdown. That evens the score at 24 apiece. 

 
Panthers pick off Michael Penix Jr.

Carolina will now look to cut into Atlanta's lead after picking off Michael Penix Jr. on a bobbled pass to Ray-Ray McCloud. If Atlanta loses, they'll be out of the playoffs and the Buccaneers will win the NFC South. 

 
Bears force strip-sack on Malik Willis

Kevin Byard came crashing down into the backfield and popped the ball free after sacking Packers QB Malik Willis. Chicago gains possession with a 14-13 lead. If Green Bay loses, they'll be locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC. 

 
Commanders update

Jayden Daniels is done for the day with Dan Quinn opting for rest rather than fighting tooth and nail for seeding. Marcus Mariota is in at quarterback. Overall, a smart decision to prioritize health. 

 
Cowboys add to lead over Commanders

We've yet to see a touchdown in the Commanders-Cowboys game, but Dallas holds a 9-3 lead after Trey Lance led a field goal drive to begin the second half. If the Commanders lose this game and the Packers beat the Bears, they'll drop from the No. 6 seed to the No. 7 seed. 

 
Buccaneers cut into Saints lead

Tampa Bay has come out of the halftime locker room with a much-needed spark. Baker Mayfield led a 10-play touchdown drive on the opening possession of the second half. That cuts the Saints lead down to just three points. 

As a reminder, if the Buccaneers win this game, they win the NFC South. If they lose, they'd need the Falcons to lose against the Panthers to sneak in. Currently, Atlanta is on top of Carolina, so Tampa Bay is absolutely fighting for its season at the moment. 

