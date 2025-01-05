NFL Week 18 playoff picture: Live scores, bracket updates, latest on AFC, NFC playoff races, seeding

The NFL has reached its final destination in the 2024 regular season: Week 18. For some, this will mark the end of the road as they'll play out the string and fade off into the offseason. Others will embark on a run toward the playoffs and kickstart a run they all hope will land them in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

With the early window in the rearview mirror, the overall playoff picture is starting to crystalize. After the Buccaneers were able to defeat the Saints, Tampa Bay has claimed the NFC South title, ousting the Atlanta Falcons from playoff contention. While that was the lone division locked up in the early slate, we also saw some seeding get determined after the Chicago Bears hit a game-winning field goal as time expired. That solidified the Washington Commanders as the No. 6 seed and the Green Bay Packers as the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

And this is just the start of the action. Still to come, is the massive NFC Showdown between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. The winner of that game will clinch the NFC North title and earn the No. 1 seed in the conference, while the loser will be the No. 5 seed.

Meanwhile, the AFC has one final wild-card spot is still up for grabs, and it'll either be the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, or Denver Broncos who claim it. The Broncos have the easiest path towards getting that final playoff position as they merely need to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs -- who are resting starters -- and they'll get in. If they lose, however, that opens the door for the Dolphins, who'd get in with a win over the New York Jets in that scenario. If both the Broncos and Dolphins fall, the Bengals would sneak in after defeating the Steelers on Saturday night.

It's going to be a wild dash to the finish line. To make sure you don't miss a thing, check out our playoff live blog, which we'll be updating below throughout the day.