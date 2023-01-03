First and foremost, I want to extend thoughts and prayers to Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin and his family following the scary scene that unfolded Monday night. Hamlin, a sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh, was a rookie just last season and has been making the most of an expanded role in the 2022 season.

With that being said, let's dive into this week's rookie rankings. Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann has shown a lot of improvement as he has settled into the starting left tackle role. It was tough to leave him off the list. Packers wide receiver Christian Watson and Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks deserved to make the list as well. Watson has become a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers while Burks showed good in-game awareness to get the ball to the referee quickly after going down in-bounds late in the first half if their Week 17 game.

These rankings are not based on statistical performance but rather overall play. Without further ado, here are the cumulative regular-season rookie rankings following Week 17: