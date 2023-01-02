The NFL released the Week 18 schedule Monday, meaning we now know when crucial games will be played this weekend. Games will be played across Saturday and Sunday, with nearly every matchup having some impact on the playoff picture and seeding.

The weekend will kick off with a Saturday doubleheader, as the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in the afternoon before the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars face off for the AFC South title in the nightcap.

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will have the Sunday night game. The Packers clinch a playoff spot with a win, while the Lions would make the postseason with a victory and a Seahawks loss.

One time slot has yet to be determined and will depend on the results of the "Monday Night Football" game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. If the Bills win, the Week 18 matchup between the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday for the AFC North crown. If the Bengals win Monday night, they'll have wrapped up the division. In that case, the Week 18 game will be played at 1 p.m. ET.

Here is a look at the rest of the schedule: