Every year, the NFL waits as long as possible before releasing the Week 18 schedule and that announcement finally came on Sunday night.

The final week of the NFL season will kick off on Saturday with a doubleheader and then close out on Sunday night with the Ravens and Steelers battling in Pittsburgh. That will be the 272nd and final game of the 2025 season and the winner will clinch the AFC North title along with the final playoff spot in the AFC. The Steelers and Ravens met back in Week 14 with Pittsburgh topping Baltimore, 27-22.

The biggest game of the weekend will arguably be happening on Saturday with the Seahawks hitting the road to face the 49ers in a massive NFC West showdown. There will be a lot on the line in that game with the winner taking home the NFC West title and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. That means the winner will get a bye in the opening round of the playoffs while the loser will be forced to hit the road for the wild card round.

In the early game on Saturday, the Buccaneers will be hosting the Panthers in a game that will likely decide the NFC South. If the Falcons lose to the Rams on Monday night, then the Panthers-Buccaneers game will be a winner-take-all battle for the division title (The Panthers could lose to the Bucs and still win the division title if the Falcons win their final two games).

The No. 1 seed in the AFC will be decided on Sunday. The Broncos will be hosting the Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and if they win that game, they'll clinch the top seed. However, if the Broncos lose, the Patriots could sneak in and steal the top seed by beating the Dolphins.

With that in mind, let's check out the full Week 18 schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 3

Panthers at Buccaneers, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

Seahawks at 49ers, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

Sunday, Jan. 4