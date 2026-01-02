The 2025 NFL regular season is set to wrap up with Week 18 and while most of the league has been eliminated from playoff contention, there are still some seeding implications for those already in the postseason. That'll be the case on Saturday, Jan. 3 with two division matchups as the Carolina Panthers battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers. Sports fans and bettors will surely be targeting these games, and they'll have to take the weather into account when placing bets. Here's a look at how the weather will impact key games in Week 18.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers (4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday)

The Panthers can still clinch the division even if they lose this game because the Falcons can create a tiebreaker scenario where Carolina comes out on top if Atlanta beats the Saints. The Bucs would be eliminated with a loss. There's going to be rain in the Tampa area for most of the day Saturday and the heaviest downpours are expected to take place at some point during the game. That'll likely impact the Bucs more, who rely on Baker Mayfield and three-receiver sets more than the Panthers, who are more of a running team. The SportsLine Projection Model still leans to the Over on 43.5 in this game, which hits in 58% of simulations.

Seahawks vs. 49ers (8 p.m. ET, Saturday)

The No. 1 seed in the NFC is on the line when the Seahawks head to Santa Clara to face the 49ers. San Francisco won the season opener between these sides and would therefore have the tiebreaker for the top seed if they win. Most of the heavy rain in the Bay Area is going to take place on Sunday and Monday, but there are going to be showers in the area on Saturday evening as well. If the system moves in earlier than expected, there could be additional rain during this contest. The SportsLine model still likes the Over on 47.5 in this game as it hits in 55% of simulations.