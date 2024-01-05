We are approaching the final week of the 2023 NFL season, and for many teams, the last game before their offseason begins. Teams in the hunt have one more chance to get into the playoffs, and some teams need a win and help from other teams in order to make the postseason.

After this week, the playoff picture will be set, seeding will be final and we will know the 14 teams that have extended their season.

Right now, the AFC has three spots available, after the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns punched their ticket to the playoffs. The NFC has two spots up for grabs as the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams are already in.

There are some big matchups this week and some could be impacted by snow and rain. Here is a look at the games that could potentially experience bad conditions in Week 18 (via weather.com):

Time: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

Weather forecast: Rain during the day, chance decreasing to 68 percent at night

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 100 percent chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 40 degrees

Wind factor: 10-20 mph

Breakdown: The Ravens are resting many of their starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Steelers could make the playoffs with a loss, with some help from other teams, but a win will put them in a much better position to qualify.

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

Weather forecast: 1-3 inches of snow expected

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 96 percent chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 35 degrees

Wind factor: 10-20 mph

Breakdown: Could this be the last game Bill Belichick coaches for the Patriots? It is certainly possible. It also could be the last game for New England's longtime captain Matthew Slater. Both teams are out of the playoffs, but the results will impact the draft order.

Eagles vs. Giants

Time: Sunday,

4:25 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 57 percent chance of snow during the day, 11 percent chance of a snow and rain mix at night

Temperature at kickoff: 37 degrees

Wind factor: 5-10 mph

Breakdown: Unless the Cowboys lose to the Commanders this week, which is more unlikely than not, the Eagles will finish second in the NFC East. Philadelphia already locked up a playoff spot, but their seeding is still not solid.

Bills vs. Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Weather forecast: Showers, thunderstorm in the morning, overcast at night

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 8 percent chance of rain|

Temperature at kickoff: 62 degrees

Wind factor: 5-10 mph

Breakdown: This is arguably the biggest game of the week, with the AFC East title on the line. If Buffalo wins, it gets the divisional crown and the No. 2 seed, but a loss could kick the Bills out of the playoffs completely, depending on the results of earlier matchups.