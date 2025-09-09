There isn't a harder week of the NFL season to bet on outside of Week 1 -- except maybe Week 2. Week 1 is impossible because we're operating strictly on predictions and expectations. Week 2 might be harder because we now have to deal with a massive overcorrection to what we saw in the first week.

Remember last year when the Patriots beat the Bengals and the Saints scored 47 points? The Saints would back it up in Week 2 but wouldn't crack 30 again the rest of the year, and the Pats were a bottom-five team in the NFL and fired their first-year head coach.

When deciding how to approach NFL betting for Week 2, we want to act quickly, but we don't want to overreact to the season's opening games too aggressively. That being said, there are six spots I would want to jump all over early in the wake of Week 1 wrapping up and before Week 2's lines tighten up.

Bet now: Commanders +3.5 at Packers

The first Amazon Thursday night game this week is a doozy: reigning offensive rookie of the year Jayden Daniels heads to Green Bay to face off against a Packers team that surged to the fourth on the Super Bowl odds board. Jordan Love is also now third in the MVP odds. But Love is also tied with Daniels, which is crazy to consider for a young quarterback making just the second start of his second season. That's how good Daniels has been. And I think you could argue while Love looked extremely sharp, it was perhaps the Green Bay defense that was more impressive. I expect Daniels, who thrives in the biggest spotlights, to step up to the challenge on Thursday night, and I also expect this line to drift closer to three. This should be a field goal game between two of the better teams in the NFC and I wouldn't be surprised to see those hooks disappear come Thursday night.

Bet now: Eagles +1.5 at Chiefs

This was going to be a "bet it later" game because I was shocked to see the Eagles as favorites in Arrowhead for the Chiefs opener, with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce coming off extra rest and Andy Reid in a supreme revenge spot. The Eagles are still favored in a lot of places. But they're not at FanDuel, where you can get the Eagles with a point and a half for the same price as you'd pay for the Eagles money line at other top sportsbooks. The Eagles will want this game just as much and they're a better team and roster at the moment. Grabbing the Eagles on the money line at FD (-108) for a full 12 cent discount (they're -120 everywhere else) is advisable as well.

Bet now: 49ers vs. Saints Under 41.5 (-108)

The 49ers' hopeful season took some bad beats on Sunday in Week 1, with George Kittle suffering a hamstring injury that will sideline him for around a month and Brock Purdy dealing with both toe and shoulder injuries that have his status for this game very much up in the air. Jauan Jennings also has a shoulder injury, the results of which Kyle Shanahan called "encouraging" after the game but the point remains: San Francisco is banged up.

The good news is the Niners appear to be getting a fully healthy Christian McCaffrey and they've got a bad Saints team on deck this week, a winnable game even with Mac Jones under center. It's possible Shanahan risks running Jones out there against a bottom-tier team starting Spencer Rattler, but either way I would expect an extremely condensed, conservative game plan designed to slow things down and eat a ton of clock. This number has ticked down elsewhere, so it looks like a prime spot to get in on the Under now.

Bet now: Jaguars +3.5 at Bengals

Cincinnati won for just the second time in Week 1 since drafting Joe Burrow, but I wouldn't call it an entirely convincing victory over a Joe Flacco-led Browns team. A win is a win, don't get me wrong -- especially against a division opponent on the road in a spot where the franchise has struggled mightily over the last few years. But Flacco was able to move the ball in the air against Cincy's defense and I really liked what I saw from Trevor Lawrence on Sunday. The Carolina defense might be the worst in the league, but the Jaguars genuinely looked like a dangerous offense, albeit one that wasn't pushed very much. If the defense took strides (and, again, the Panthers caveat lingers), the Jaguars could be dangerous. Regardless, Jacksonville should be able to hang with Cincy in a close, high-scoring game. This is one where I expect the number to gravitate towards 3, and I want the hook.

Bet now: Cardinals -6.5 vs. Panthers

As mentioned, the Panthers might be truly bad once again. I'm not completely out on Bryce Young and the offense yet. Chuba Hubbard looked sharp and rookie Tetairoa McMillan looked really promising. The Panthers should have been competitive in that game if Young had made a couple of throws. But there are still major red flags on the tape from that game. And I'm quite convinced the defense isn't going to be very good. The Cardinals weren't pushed by the Saints in a game in which Kyler Murry was efficient and James Conner and Trey Benson ran roughshod over a lackluster defense.

The Cardinals, now at home, should find plenty of holes to run against a defense that got destroyed by Travis Etienne. I would be eying props for both Conner and Benson and grab the Cardinals before this line justifiably crosses over the key number of 7.

Bet now: Texans -2.5 vs. Buccaneers

Lost in the shuffle of Week 1 may be the low-scoring battle between two really good defenses in the Texans and Rams. Matthew Stafford was excellent in this game despite facing tons of pressure and seeing difficult coverage for Puka Nakua and Davante Adams. The Texans didn't do much on offense and there are major concerns with the offensive line and run game. Don't expect much of an improvement in that arena on Monday, but against the Buccaneers at home in prime time, I think C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins can get rolling in a big way, get out to a lead and force Baker Mayfield to throw the ball a bunch. Michael Penix Jr. looked great against this Tampa defense and Houston won't permit Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka to beat it the way Atlanta did in a valiant comeback effort. I expect this number to finish at 3 or higher — it's already crossed that threshold in some places — and would love to have a -2.5 in hand almost a week in advance.