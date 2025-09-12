All sports revolve around star players, and in the NFL, those star players are usually quarterbacks. They operate the offense, serve as the face of the franchise and often have the greatest impact on the outcome of a game. Reigning MVP Josh Allen, 2023 MVP Lamar Jackson and 2024 passing touchdowns leader Joe Burrow qualify as star quarterbacks, and they'll all be in action in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season as the Bills battle the Jets, the Ravens take on the Browns and the Bengals host the Jaguars. We've put together a three-leg parlay involving these quarterbacks for Week 2 at Caesars Sportsbook.

NFL star quarterbacks parlay

Josh Allen Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-108)

Lamar Jackson Under 17.5 completions (-113)

Joe Burrow Under 274.5 passing yards (-115)

Final odds: +579 (wager $100 to win $579) at Caesars Sportsbook

Josh Allen Over 1.5 passing touchdowns vs. Jets

Allen threw for two scores in Week 1 against the Ravens, leading a furious comeback where the Bills erased a 15-point deficit to win 41-40. Now he takes on a division rival when Buffalo travels East to face the New York Jets. The Jets looked competent in Week 1 but still served up four passing touchdowns to Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Allen has thrown 16 touchdowns in 13 games against New York, and the SportsLine Inside the Lines team model has him at 1.8 passing touchdowns for Sunday's game.

Lamar Jackson Under 17.5 pass completions vs. Browns

The Browns have been talking a big game ahead of this contest, and the Ravens have taken some notes. That being said, Baltimore might not be throwing the ball a lot in this one. Jackson only completed 14 passes in Week 1 due to Baltimore's heavy reliance on the ground game and that might be the same story against Cleveland in Week 2. The 2023 league MVP has stayed Under this line in three of his last four meetings against the Browns, and I like him for another Under Sunday, though I believe it will be due to the Ravens running the ball more in a blowout win rather than Jackson struggling to make plays with his arm.

Joe Burrow Under 274.5 yards vs. Jaguars

Burrow is coming into Week 2 off one of the most pedestrian games of his career, putting up just 113 yards in a 17-16 win over the Browns. The former LSU star is not used to these numbers and now gets to face a Jaguars team that surrendered 257.4 passing yards per game a year ago, the worst mark in the league. I expect Burrow to come close to this number, but the Bengals are also likely to pull away from Jacksonville, which could lead to some additional run plays and keep Burrow Under this line. The SportsLine ITL model projects him at 230.7 yards.