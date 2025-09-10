In NFL Week 1, favorites won outright in 13 of 16 games. We also had a successful three-team parlay winner consisting of favorites, which would have been hard not to do after favorites won 81.2% of the games. We easily lost our underdog money line parlay. Let's aim for a sweep this week.

I will share my top picks for a favorites parlay and underdogs parlay for Week 2. You can also read more here on how to bet on the NFL, including parlays.

Jeff's money line favorites parlay for Week 2

Cincinnati Bengals -175 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bengals are 6-0 in their last six games at Paycor Stadium. The "Open in Orange" atmosphere energizes Cincinnati's offense, which underperformed statistically in Week 1 but secured a 17-16 win over the Cleveland Browns. Although Jacksonville's 200-yard rushing performance against Carolina demonstrated offensive balance, the Jaguars have lost each of their last eight Week 2 road games. Cincinnati's defense allowed only 16 points on three scoring drives and forced two turnovers in Week 1. Jacksonville's offensive line, which committed 11 penalties last week, is still a weakness that Trey Hendrickson can exploit. I like the Bengals in this spot.

Arizona Cardinals -285 vs. Carolina Panthers

Arizona has a significant advantage at quarterback and overall talent, making this one of the easier wins on the entire card. Kyler Murray threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns and added 38 rushing yards, while the Cardinals amassed 146 rushing yards on 27 carries (Murray, Trey Benson and James Conner) against the Saints. Bryce Young managed just 154 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in last week's loss at Jacksonville. His poor decision-making and inaccuracy under pressure remind me of his rookie campaign. The Arizona defense poses significant challenges for the Panthers' offense, which struggled to pressure the Jaguars' defense and sustain drives. Carolina's run defense is poor, allowing 200 yards to the Jaguars. Murray and company should put up similar numbers.

Minnesota Vikings (-200) vs. Atlanta Falcons

Watching the Vikings' comeback on Monday Night Football was impressive and frustrating at the same, as I picked the Bears +2 at SportsLine. Minnesota is a well-coached team on both sides of the ball. Defensive mastermind Brian Flores ranks among the league's best at maximizing pass-rush talent and disguising coverages. Michael Penix Jr. will face more pressure than he saw against the Buccaneers last week. Atlanta may face challenges with their kicking game, as Younghoe Koo converted only 73.5% of his field goal attempts in 2024 and missed a crucial kick last week. This could give Minnesota the advantage on special teams. The Vikings are expected to successfully run against the Falcons' defense, considering their run defense scheme against Tampa Bay in Week 1. I don't think it will get fixed in time.

Jeff's money line underdog parlay for Week 2

Seattle Seahawks +130 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Macdonald's aggressive defensive schemes in Seattle mirror the style that stymied Pittsburgh's offense last year. He is familiar with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers from his time with the Baltimore Ravens. Seattle's defense intercepted Brock Purdy twice and restricted the 49ers' rushing attack to 3.3 yards per carry. After missing the playoffs last season, the Seahawks have extra motivation to seize a signature road victory and build early momentum in a tough NFC West race. I prefer betting on teams that are 0-1 against teams that are 1-0 in Week 2 if the odds are favorable. When searching for underdogs in the NFL, I prefer teams with a high probability of winning outright. I picked the Seahawks +3 at Sportsline and like them on the money line too.

Indianapolis Colts +115 vs. Denver Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts rolled in a 33-8 rout of Miami in Week 1, scoring on every drive while racking up 272 yards and three touchdowns from Daniel Jones without a turnover. In contrast, Denver's offense managed just 20 points against Tennessee, with Bo Nix guilty of three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) on 176 yards. Jonathan Taylor's downhill running is a tough matchup for a stingy Broncos defensive front. The Colts enter fully healthy on offense, ensuring maximum firepower at Lucas Oil Stadium. Denver might be without linebacker Dre Greenlaw and tight end Evan Engram. NFL teams have a complete season of game tape showing how the Broncos offense intends to operate.

Las Vegas Raiders +165 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Both teams are coming off road wins in Week 1. The Chargers opened with a 27–21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil, behind Justin Herbert's three-touchdown performance and late-game scramble. The Raiders began their season with a 20–13 victory at New England behind Geno Smith's 362 passing yards and solid second-half defense. This line seems inflated, considering the Chargers are still not healthy on their offensive line. Los Angeles swept the Raiders last season, and I love playing on home teams in this role with a new head coach. By combining a strong defense, favorable line matchups, high motivation and effective coaching, the Raiders have the resources to win this game on Monday Night Football. The line should be closer to +130.