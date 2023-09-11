Week 1 in the NFL is mostly in the books. Already, we've gone through a jam-packed weekend of the league's opening slate, but we still have the Bills and Jets duking it out on Monday night before we officially put this week in the rearview mirror. While there is still one more game to be played, it's never too early to check out what Week 2 has in store for us.

Let's take our first glimpse of all the Week 2 matchups and get our impression of the initial lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers see coming out on top.

Week 2 early odds

(All lines via SportsLine consensus odds; all games on Sunday unless noted)

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Vikings at Eagles, Thursday Eagles -7.5 48.5 Vikings +277, Eagles -354 Packers at Falcons Packers -1 41.5 Packers -115, Falcons -105 Raiders at Bills Bills -10 47.5 Raiders +349, Bills -453 Ravens at Bengals Bengals -3 45.5 Ravens +137, Bengals -162 Seahawks at Lions Lions -5.5 50.5 Seahawks +191, Lions -234 Chargers at Titans Chargers -3 45.5 Chargers -158, Titans +133 Bears at Buccaneers Buccaneers -3 43.5 Bears +127, Buccaneers -150 Chiefs at Jaguars Chiefs -2.5 51 Chiefs -151, Jaguars +128 Colts at Texans Texans -1.5 40 Colts +103, Texans -123 49ers at Rams 49ers -7 42 49ers -292, Rams +234 Giants at Cardinals Giants -5.5 37.5 Gians -238, Cardinals +190 Jets at Cowboys Cowboys -3 45.5 Jets +145, Cowboys -165 Commanders at Broncos Broncos -3.5 40.5 Commanders +161, Broncos -193 Dolphins at Patriots Dolphins -2 45.5 Dolphins -133, Patriots +112 Saints at Panthers, Monday Saints -3 40.5 Saints -158, Panthers +133 Browns at Steelers, Monday Browns -1 42.5 Browns -118, Steelers -102

Notable movement, trends

Vikings at Eagles

After landing as a four-point favorite over the Buccaneers in Week 1, the Vikings found themselves on the losing end of the game and spread. Meanwhile, Philadelphia was just able to edge out a cover on the road with their win over New England. The Eagles were 9-2 SU at home last season and were 8-3 ATS as a home favorite. Meanwhile, Minnesota was 1-3 ATS as a road dog in 2022.

Packers at Falcons

Green Bay pulled off the small road upset over the Bears to begin the season and Jordan Love looked sharp throughout, finishing with three passing touchdowns. They'll continue to be on the road as they head to Atlanta to take on a Falcons team that was able to win and cover against the Panthers. Both of these teams scored at least 24 points in Week 1.

Raiders at Bills

The biggest line of Week 2 resides in Buffalo as the Bills are a 10-point favorite over Las Vegas. This was a spot where the Bills struggled last year, however, as they went 3-6 ATS as a home favorite in 2022. As for the Raiders, they were able to earn the SU win against the Broncos in Week 1 but did not cover. As a road 'dog last year, Josh McDaniels' team was 3-2 ATS.

Ravens at Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense looked rusty managing just three points in a Week 1 loss to the Browns. Still, they are a field goal favorite as they are set to host a Ravens team that suffered multiple injuries over the weekend. The Bengals were 5-3 ATS at home a season ago, while they were one of the better bets when on the road in 2022, owning a 7-3 ATS record.

Seahawks at Lions

The Lions will be well-rested for this game after playing on Thursday to kick off the season. They pulled out the upset over Kansas City and will look to open up Ford Field with a win as well. Detroit was 7-2 ATS at home last season. Meanwhile, Seattle was blown out at the hands of the Rams in Week 1 after being a 4.5-point favorite. As a road dog a year ago, the Seahawks did fare quite well and were 3-5 ATS.

Chargers at Titans

Los Angeles is coming off a shootout with the Dolphins where they came up just short. They're now favored on the road however as they get ready to head to Nashville with a matchup against the Titans. The Chargers were 7-3 ATS on the road last season, while Tennessee, who lost to New Orleans by one on Sunday, was 3-5 ATS at Nissan Stadium in 2022.

Bears at Buccaneers

Chicago didn't have an answer for the Packers in Week 1, falling in the home opener and failing to cover. They now take their 0-1 SU and ATS record to Tampa where they'll face a Bucs team riding high off an upset win over Minnesota. Last season, the Bears were tied for the worst ATS road record in the NFL, going 2-6.

Chiefs at Jaguars

Jacksonville had some issues containing Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson but was able to muster the Week 1 win and cover in the process. They'll look to go 2-0 SU and ATS when they host the defending Super Bowl champions, who are looking to rebound following an opening loss to Detroit. Kansas City was 4-5 ATS on the road a season ago while the Jaguars were 5-3 ATS at home in 2022.

Colts at Texans

Neither one of these AFC South clubs was able to pull out the win in Week 1, nor were they able to cover. Houston is a slim 1.5-point favorite simply due to them playing at home. This will be the second time in NFL history that the starting quarterbacks (Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud) are both 21 or younger.

49ers at Rams

Both of these NFC West clubs dropped 30 points in their Week 1 wins and also pulled out the ATS victory as well. So far, Kyle Shanahan has the edge in this rivalry between himself and Rams head coach Sean McVay. Shanahan is 9-3 SU against McVay in their careers, which includes a season sweep a season ago.

Giants at Cardinals

New York is coming off an embarrassing shutout loss to the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 where they were unable to get anything going offensively and coughed up the football multiple times. Despite that, they are a 5.5-point road favorite as they head to Arizona to face the Cardinals in Week 2. The Cards fell to the Commanders in Week 1 but were able to record the ATS win, losing by just four points after being a touchdown dog. Last season, the Giants covered 77.8% of their road games, which was the best cover rate in the NFL.

Jets at Cowboys

Dallas' defense dominated in Week 1 during a 40-0 victory over the Giants. They now head home to AT&T Stadium where they'll await the Jets and Aaron Rodgers. The Cowboys were 6-3 ATS at home last season, but have historically struggled against Rodgers. The ex-Packer is 8-2 SU in his career against the Cowboys (including playoffs).

Commanders at Broncos

The Commanders were able to notch a win in Week 1 but did fail to cover against Arizona. Meanwhile, Denver couldn't get the victory over Las Vegas but was able to stay within the number. Last season, the Broncos were 3-5 ATS at home.

Dolphins at Patriots

Miami lit up the scoreboard with their win (and cover) on the road against the Chargers in Week 1. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns while connecting with Tyreek Hill for 11 catches, 215 yards and two scores. They now take this high-powered offense to Foxborough to take on the Patriots, who fell to the Eagles and also couldn't cover. Tagovailoa is 4-0 SU in his career against Bill Belichick. New England is trying to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2001.

Saints at Panthers

New Orleans pulled out the win against the Titans in Week 1 but was unable to cover at home. They'll now go to Charlotte to face the Panthers, who fell in Bryce Young's first start to the Falcons. With Derek Carr now under center for the Saints, they'll look to improve on the 3-5 ATS road record they had a season ago.

Browns at Steelers

Cleveland pulled off the home upset by shutting down the Bengals in the opener. In Week 2, they'll go on the road and face another AFC North opponent in the Steelers, who struggled offensively in a loss to the 49ers. In 2022, Pittsburgh was 4-3-1 ATS at home, while the Browns were 4-4 ATS on the road.