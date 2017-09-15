NFL Week 2 expert picks & predictions: Pro bettors loving Buccaneers, Bills
Professional NFL bettors are loving Bills and Buccaneers this weekend
The second week of the NFL features the season's first full 16-game slate and one of the highest over-unders we'll see: 56 points for Patriots vs. Saints.
The Seahawks and Raiders are both favored by double digits and the Falcons are favored by three points against the Packers on Sunday Night Football. Plenty of lines have already begun to move as average Joes and wiseguys alike place their wagers.
With so many eye-popping games and numerous NFL odds changing, you'll want to know what the "sharps" are picking. They're the guys who make their living betting sports. Ignoring them means throwing away your money and banking on luck.
SportsLine tapped into its Vegas sources to see who the pros are on and what they found out was shocking: They're all over the Bills, who are seven-point underdogs at the Panthers.
Despite throwing two TDs in an easy win, Panthers QB Cam Newton was rusty in Week 1. He had just 14 completions against the 49ers, and professional bettors in Vegas noticed. At Nevada's largest bookmaker, William Hill, they went all-in on the Bills.
Remember, the Bills barely got by the Jets last Sunday. And workhorse RB LeSean McCoy is already suffering from wrist and groin injuries. But, with Newton hobbled by a shoulder injury, pro bettors aren't buying the Panthers winning by a TD.
Another surprise: Pros are all over the Buccaneers, who host the Bears on Sunday. Chicago looked impressive defensively against the Falcons, a game in which Bears RB Tarik Cohen broke out with over 100 total yards and a score. The Bucs, meanwhile, didn't play in Week 1 due to Hurricane Irma and could still feel the effects of off-season rust.
"We're fairly certain that more professionals will enter that equation and grab a bunch of Chicago +7, much like they did late last week," BookMaker odds consultant Scott Cooley told SportsLine. The line moved from an open of Bucs -5.5 to -7.
Who else are the pros pounding? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams Vegas pros are hammering this weekend, and also see which side of Packers-Falcons is getting all the action, all from pros who make their money on pro football.
