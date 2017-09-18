NFL Week 2 Grades: 'A' for contending Patriots, 'D' for blown-out Cowboys

If we all learned one thing on Sunday, it's that we should probably just go ahead and stop all Tom Brady retirement talk until he's actually retired.

After looking like a 40-year-old washed-up quarterback in Week 1, Brady returned in Week 2 and proverbially laughed at everyone who wrote him following his atrocious performance against the Kansas City Chiefs .

In a blowout win over the New Orleans Saints , Brady looked like a guy who might never retire.

The New England Patriots quarterback threw for 447 yards and three touchdowns, which are both notable, and here's why: The 447 yards marked the third highest regular-season total of Brady's career, while the three touchdown passes gave Brady 52 career games with three TD passes and no interceptions.

That number moved him past Peyton Manning previous record of 51.

Against the Saints, Brady was also doing things that he had never done before, which does't even seem possible because it seems like Brady has done it all during his 17-year career. In the first quarter against the Saints, Brady threw three touchdown passes, which marked the first time in his career that he threw three touchdown passes in a first quarter. Brady also threw for 177 yards in the first quarter, which blew his old record for first-quarter yardage (154 in 2007) out of the water.

Brady was playing like a man possessed, which is what he usually does after a loss. Including Sunday's win, the Patriots are now 43-6 after a loss since 2003.

If this is the Brady we're going to see for the rest of the season, then the rest of the NFL might be in trouble. The last three times the Patriots opened a season with a Week 1 loss (2001, 2003, 2014), they went on to win the Super Bowl. All the sudden, it's all starting to make sense how that happens -- the Patriots lose a game and then Bill Belichick uses that as motivation to destroy the rest of the NFL.

By the way, Brady put up huge numbers even though he didn't have Julian Edelman or Danny Amendola . With those two on the sideline, Brady spread the ball out to nine different receivers in a game where the Patriots totaled 555 yards.

The 555 yards of total offense for the Patriots was the fifth-highest total in the Belichick era.

New England 36-20 over New Orleans

Patriots: A

One thing we didn't mention above is that Rob Gronkowski scored his 69th career touchdown, which is notable because this is Gronk and he's been dying to get to 69.

Gronk caught six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the game. The total yardage for Gronk means he now has 24 100-yard receiving games in his career, which ties Kellen Winslow for the second most all-time among tight ends. The only tight end with more 100-yard receiving games is Tony Gonzalez, who had 31 during his career.

Saints: D

At 37, it looks like Drew Brees might finally be too old to carry the Saints and their atrocious defense to victory every week. The Saints offense put up 429 yards in this game, but that pales in comparison to the 555 yards that the defense surrendered to the Patriots.

Even by Saints' standards, that number is bad. That total marked just the third time in franchise history that the Saints have given up 555 or more yards to an opposing offense.

We really need to let Drew Brees play one game against this Saints defense before he retires just as an apology — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 17, 2017

That feels fair.

Tennessee 37-16 over Jacksonville

Titans: B+

Marcus Mariota (15 of 27 for 215 yards) still seems to be struggling, but that doesn't matter when you're averaging nearly five yards per carry in the rushing department like the Tennessee Titans did in Jacksonville. Mariota was off the mark on several passes in the game, but he was perfect on his handoffs to Derek Henry, and that's all that mattered in this game. Henry averaged a beastly 6.57 yards per carry (14 rushes, 94 yards, 1 TD) for a Titans ground game that totaled 179 yards on 36 carries (4.97 yards per carry).

The Titans defense also took advantage of several mistakes by Blake Bortles , but Bortles makes mistakes in pretty much every game he plays in, so forcing three Jacksonville Jaguars turnovers wasn't necessarily as impressive as it sounds.

Jaguars: D

Just when you think Blake Bortles has hit rock bottom, he goes out proves there's a level of rock bottom that none of us even knew existed. Bortles didn't single-handedly lose this game for the Jaguars, but he came close. At one point in the game, three straight Jaguars' possessions ended with a Bortles turnover (lost fumble, interception, interception). The Jags might be better off just running the ball on every play for the rest of the season. The Jaguars are now 1-16 all-time when Bortles throws multiple interceptions in a game.

Baltimore 24-10 over Cleveland

Browns: C

This game would've turned into an ugly blowout if not for a spirited effort from a Cleveland Browns defense that somehow kept rolling along despite the fact that their offense turned the ball over five times. Four of those turnovers came from rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer , who threw three interceptions and lost a fumble.

Kizer's backup, Kevin Hogan , did his best to start a quarterback controversy in this game. After Kizer went out with a migraine, Hogan came in and went 5 of 11 for 118 yards and a touchdown before Kizer returned in the second half. Hogan led the team's only TD drive of the game.

Ravens: B+

After looking rusty in Week 1, Joe Flacco finally looked elite again on Sunday, but that might not last long due to a devastating injury suffered on Baltimore's offensive line. Following the win, the Baltimore Ravens announced that right guard Marshal Yanda will miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.

Of course, if that means the Ravens have to rely on their defense and special teams play to win games this year, that means it won't be too different from any other season. The Ravens defense forced five turnovers on against Cleveland, marking the first time in franchise history that the team has forced five or more turnovers in consecutive games.

Carolina 9-3 over Buffalo

Bills: B-

The Buffalo Bills ' defense came out and punched the Carolina Panthers in the mouth; unfortunately for that unit though, someone forgot to tell the Bills offense that there was a game going on. The Bills punted on their first four possessions of the game, and the only reason that streak ended is because they kneeled the ball on their final possession of an ugly first half that saw them outgained in yards 193-39 by the Panthers.

The Bills defense kept this game close by making big plays, which includes six sacks of Cam Newton . With Bills coach Sean McDermott going up against the defense he used to coach in Carolina, this game played out like the slugfest that most people probably expected.

Panthers: B

Although the Panthers walked away with a win in this game, there probably wasn't too much celebration going on in Carolina's locker room afterward. Not only did Cam Newton get beat up, but the Panthers are now going to have to play most of the season without star tight end Greg Olsen , who broke his foot in this game.

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers' defense put up an A+ performance, holding the Bills to just 176 yards and holding their opponent without a touchdown for the second straight week. That's right, the Panthers have yet to give up a touchdown this season.

Pittsburgh Panthers 26-9 over Minnesota

Vikings: C

This game was basically over as soon as the Minnesota Vikings ruled Sam Bradford (knee) out, forcing them to start Case Keenum . The Vikings were ugly on offense, ugly on special teams (missed extra point, botched fake punt, penalty on Pittsburgh Steelers field goal that nullified a miss), and probably would've lost by four touchdowns if not for a defense that continuously killed Steelers' offensive drives. The Vikings limited the Steelers to just a three of 13 showing on third down conversions. The one bright spot on offense for the Vikings was rookie Dalvin Cook , who carried the ball 12 times for 64 yards.

Steelers: B-

The Steelers might have put up 26 points in this game, but their offense still looks a little out of sync, which probably has everything to do with Le'Veon Bell 's decision to skip training camp. The Steelers don't seem to be completely on the same page offensively, but that can probably be overlooked for now because they're 2-0 and will probably only get better every week.

Ben Roethlisberger spent half the offseason talking about how important Martavis Bryant is to the Steelers' offense, and he showed us why on Sunday. The receiver, who was suspended for the entire 2016 season, caught three passes for 91 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings.

Kansas City 27-20 over Philadelphia

Eagles: B-

If the Philadelphia Eagles end up missing the playoffs by one game, they'll point to this game as one that they blew. Not only did new kicker Jake Elliott miss an easy 30-yard field goal in the first half that would've tied that game at six, but Carson Wentz threw an a devastating interception in the fourth quarter that might have iced the loss. After the pick, the Chiefs took over on Philly's 31 and promptly scored a touchdown five plays later. The Eagles outgained the Chiefs (406-344) and had more first downs (27-16), but they made big mistakes in a game where big mistakes will bite you in the face.

Chiefs: B+

The way Kareem Hunt is playing, he'll have the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award locked up by next week. Hunt followed up his explosive debut in Week 1 by totaling 109 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles.

As good as Hunt was, the Chiefs' pass rush might have been better. Led by three sacks from Chris Jones , the Chiefs racked up a total of six sacks in the game. The Chiefs are now 10-0 under Andy Reid when they record at least six sacks in a game. Reid probably especially enjoyed this one since it came against the team that fired him in 2012.

Tampa Bay 29-7 over Chicago

Bears: F

If anyone in Hollywood wants to update the Bad News Chicago Bears for 2017, they could probably make the entire movie by just using film of Chicago's offense from this game. The Bears' offense basically lost this one for Chicago before the game even got to halftime. On the Bears' first four possessions, we saw an interception, a lost fumble on a muffed punt, a lost fumble on a sack of Mike Glennon and a pick-six. After that nightmare sequence, the Bears trailed 23-0 and it was basically game over after that.

If you're Chicago, it might be time to think about starting Mitchell Trubisky or firing John Fox, or both. This game marked only the third time since 1980 that the Bears have been held to 20 yards rushing or less (they finished with 20 yards on the nose).

Buccaneers: A

After watching their opener get postponed in Week 1, no one would've been shocked if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked rusty on Sunday, but that's not what happened, thanks in large part to the fact that they were facing the Bears. The Bucs scored 21 points off turnovers in the first half and then coasted to the win from there.

If we learned one thing from this game, it's that Mike Evans might have a huge year.

Now that DeSean Jackson is on the Bucs' roster, Evans isn't getting as much attention from opposing defenses, and he took advantage of that on Sunday, catching seven passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona 16-13 (OT) over Indianapolis

Cardinals: C+

Just when you start thinking that Carson Palmer and the Arizona Cardinals might be washed up, they go out and pull off an improbable win. In their first game without David Johnson , the Cardinals looked lost on offense for most of the first half. However, things changed in the fourth quarter as Palmer led the Cardinals back from a 13-3 deficit to the overtime win. In the fourth quarter and OT combined, Palmer went 6 of 10 for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Colts: C

If the Indianapolis Colts learned one thing this week, it's that they should probably never start Scott Tolzien ever again. The starting job on Sunday went to Jacboy Brissett, and Brissett looked much more competent than Tolzien running the Colts' offense, despite the fact that he's only been on the team for two weeks. If Chuck Pagano's smart, he'll name Brissett the starter until Andrew Luck is ready to return.

Miami 19-17 over L.A. Los Angeles Chargers

Dolphins: A

After going through one of the craziest weeks in recent NFL memory, it's almost fitting that Miami Dolphins pulled out one of the craziest wins of Week 2. For the Dolphins, the odd week started when they had to leave Miami before Hurricane Irma hit. Not only did their Week 1 opener get postponed, but they had to move to L.A. for the week, just so they could practice.

The unexpected bye week didn't seem to have any effect on anyone named Jay, because both Jay Cutler and Jay Ajayi had huge games for the Dolphins. In his Miami debut, Cutler threw for 230 yards and a touchdown. When Cutler wasn't throwing the ball, he was giving it to Ajayi, who carried the ball 28 times -- 28 times! -- for 128 yards. To put Ajayi's workload in perspective, no player in Week 1 carried the ball 28 times, and the only player who even hit the 25-carry mark was Leonard Fournette (26).

Chargers: B-

No team in the NFL has perfected the impossible late-game loss quite like the Chargers, and for the second time in two weeks, they managed to do it again. The Chargers completely botched the final 20 seconds of this game when coach Anthony Lynn inexplicably used a timeout to stop the clock when a spike would have worked (and saved a timeout). it's starting to seem like the Chargers are destined to go 0-16 this season while losing every game by three or less points.

Oakland 45-20 over N.Y. New York Jets

Jets: D

Here's how bad things are in New York right now: The Jets lost by 25 points and you could almost argue that it was a moral victory. Josh McCown threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns and actually looked like a somewhat competent quarterback. Although this game ended as a blowout, the Jets were within one score until late in the third quarter. On the other hand, there's nothing impressive about a 45-20 loss in the NFL, so we can't give the Jets any credit for a moral victory.

Raiders: A+

You know your home opener is going well when it turns into a dance party, which is exactly what happened for the Oakland Raiders ' first game of the season in Oakland. After the Raiders went up 42-13 in the fourth quarter, Beast Mode went into Dance Mode, and the crowd loved every second of it.

Lynch didn't put up huge numbers (12 carries, 45 yards), but he probably doesn't care after watching his team roll. A big reason the Raiders were able win big is because of the Derek Carr-to-Michael Crabtree connection. Crabtree caught six passes for 80 yards, and the most impressive part of that is that three of his receptions went for touchdowns. Crabtree was one of only five receivers in the NFL who had a three-touchdown game in 2016, and now he's the first receiver to do it in 2017. As for Carr, the Raiders are now 10-3 in his career when he throws three or more touchdown passes in a game.

Seattle 12-9 over San Francisco

49ers: C

The San Francisco 49ers were supposed to get slaughtered in Seattle, but that didn't happen, thanks in large part to Carlos Hyde plus a 49ers defense that played surprisingly well. On Hyde's end, the 49ers running back averaged 8.27 yards per carry (15 rushes, 124 yards) against a Seattle Seahawks defense that's not easy to move the ball on. The 49ers defense sacked Russell Wilson three times and kept the Seahawks offense in check until late in the fourth quarter when Wilson led an 82-yard game-winning touchdown drive.

Seahawks: C-

There's ugly wins, there's really ugly wins, and then there's what the Seahawks did against the 49ers. Despite an horrible performance from their offense, the Seahawks were able to pull out a squeaker. It's hard to say what the worst part of the Seahawks offense was on Sunday: Russell Wilson didn't look accurate, receivers were dropping passes, and the offensive line wasn't giving Wilson much protection, which has basically become a weekly thing in Seattle.

The good news for Seattle is that they were able to pull out a win despite playing an absolutely ugly game. The other good news is that Seattle avoided becoming the NFC's Cincinnati Bengals : They actually scored a touchdown this week after not reaching the end zone in Week 1. By the way, the Seahawks might just want to skip Week 2 next year because it always seems to turn into a disaster. Before Sunday, the Seahawks had been 0-3 in the second week of the year dating back to 2014.

Washington 27-20 over L.A. Los Angeles Rams

Redskins: B

If the Washington Redskins ' game plan was to take things out of Kirk Cousins ' hand and depend on their run game, that plan worked to perfection. Rob Kelley (12 carries, 78 yards) and Chris Thompson (three carries, 77 yards, two toucdowns) both ran wild against the Rams as the Redskins put up their second highest team rushing total since 2013. On the defensive side of the ball, the Redskins forced two turnovers and sacked Jared Goff twice.

Rams: C

After spending the past three years as the Redskins' offensive coordinator, new Rams coach Sean McVay was probably hoping to get revenge on his old team, but that didn't happen thanks to an late-game meltdown by Jared Goff. Goff threw one of the ugliest interceptions you'll ever see, and the bad part for the Rams is that the pick came with 1:44 left in a game L.A. was trailing 27-20.

Of course, you can't pin all the blame on Goff for the loss. The Rams' defense got rolled for 229 yards rushing, which is the most the Rams have given up since 2011. To put it another way, no Jeff Fisher-coached Rams team ever gave up more than 225 yards on the ground in a game.

Denver 42-17 over Dallas

Cowboys: D

The Cowboys should probably just burn the film of this game and move on because there's nothing worth rewatching. The loss to Denver was definitely worst beating the Cowboys have taken since Dak Prescott took over as quarterback in 2016. Not only did Prescott have just the second multi-interception game of his career, but Ezekiel Elliott only rushed for eight yards, marking the first time in his career he's been held under 50 yards. The Cowboys had zero defense, and if that doesn't improve, they're going to have a tough time winning games against high-scoring teams like the Packers, Falcons, Raiders and Chiefs.

Broncos: A+

We finally found out what happens on the field when the Broncos' offense looks as good as the team's defense. The Cowboys had no answer for Trevor Siemian, who came out firing against Dallas. It's almost fitting that Von Miller recently said Sieimian has some Peyton Manning in him, because that's who the quarterback looked like on Sunday. Siemian threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns as the Broncos basically did anything they wanted on offense.

The biggest surprise for the Broncos might have been C.J. Anderson, who rushed for 118 yards, the third highest total of his five-year career. After this blowout, we should probably just start calling Denver the Big D just so we don't forget about this game anytime soon.

Atlanta 34-23 over Green Bay

Packers: C-

Aaron Rodgers threw 50 passes on Sunday night, which is almost always a bad sign for the Packers. When Rodgers is basically the team's entire offense, the Packers surprisingly struggle. Rodgers has thrown 48 or more passes in a game six times in his career, and the Packers are 1-5 in those games.

Of course, it's kind of hard to do anything as a quarterback when you're missing your starting offensive tackles, as Rodgers was against Atlanta. Both Bryan Bulaga and David Bakhtiari were inactive due to injury. Besides injuries, the other, more pressing problem for the Packers was the fact their defense had no answers for Atlanta's high-powered offense.

Falcons: A

Falcons coach Dan Quinn has managed to do what no other coach in the NFL has really been able to do: dominate Aaron Rodgers. Quinn has coached against Rodgers a total of five times in his career, including Sunday, and the Falcons coach has a 5-0 record (3-0 with the Falcons, 2-0 as the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks). Although the Falcons offense was impressive, the story of the game was how Quinn was able to put together a defense for the fifth time in a row that was able to effectively shut down Rodgers.