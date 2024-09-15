Welcome to the Week 2 grades!

The second week of the season is always a big one in the NFL, especially for 0-1 teams. If there's one thing you don't want to do, it's start the season with an 0-2 record. Since the playoffs expanded to 14 teams in 2020, only 6.25% of teams (2 of 32) have bounced back from an 0-2 start to make the postseason.

That's not great news for the Ravens, Titans, Giants, Panthers, Colts and Jaguars, all teams that are now 0-2 after losing on Sunday. Of course, the Houston Texans did make the playoffs last season after starting 0-2, so getting to the postseason isn't impossible, but all of these teams have dug themselves a big whole.

With that in mind, let's get to the grades.

New Orleans 44-19 over Dallas

A+ Saints New Orleans might actually be for real. After beating up on Carolina in Week 1, there were some questions about whether this team was actually any good, and the Saints seemed to answer all of those on Sunday. Alvin Kamara had a huge day with 180 yards and FOUR touchdowns on 22 touches. Derek Carr was nearly perfect for the second straight week for a high-flying Saints offense that suddenly looks unstoppable. The Saints defense also came up big on a day where they forced two turnovers while also sacking Dak Prescott three times. This looks like a well-rounded team that might not just compete for the NFC South title, but they also might end up competing for the top seed in the NFC. F Cowboys The Cowboys hype train picked up some steam after Week 1, but it went off the tracks in this game. The Cowboys' vaunted defense had no answers for a Saints offense that scored a touchdown on each of its first five possessions. They couldn't tackle Alvin Kamara, they couldn't cover Rashid Shaheed and they couldn't slow down Derek Carr. The offense also struggled, especially in the red zone, where the Cowboys came up with ZERO touchdowns on three trips. The Cowboys got a reality check on Sunday and the reality is that they might not be one of the top teams in the NFC this year.

Tampa Bay 20-16 over Detroit

A- Buccaneers Last year, the Buccaneers season ended with a playoff loss in Detroit. This year, they got some revenge on the Lions. If you want to see what a bend-but-don't-break defense looks like in the NFL, just watch some film of the Buccaneers in this game. The Lions piled up the yardage, but the Bucs kept them out of the end zone for most of the day. The defense came up with multiple big plays, including two interceptions of Jared Goff and two fourth-down stops in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Offensively, the Buccaneers leaned on Chris Godwin, who hauled in 117 of Baker Mayfield's 185 passing yards. If the Bucs learned anything from this game, it's that they can play with anyone in the NFC. B- Lions The Lions outgained the Buccaneers by more than 200 yards, but they ended up losing because they couldn't score in the red zone. The Lions made seven trips inside of Tampa Bay's 20, but they were only able to come away with one touchdown. Jared Goff also threw an interception just outside the red zone late in the fourth quarter. The Lions defense played well in spurts, especially Aidan Hutchinson, who had 4.5 sacks, but they got burned by Chris Godwin, who went off for 117 yards. The Lions have some kinks they need to work out, but they still seem like one of the best teams in the NFC.

Green Bay 16-10 over Colts

C- Colts For the second straight week, Anthony Richardson struggled with his accuracy, and it might have actually cost the Colts the game. Not only did Richardson complete just 50% of his passes (17 of 34), but he also threw three interceptions with two of those coming after the Colts had driven into Green Bay territory. Of course, even if Richardson had played better, the Colts might have still lost because they couldn't stop the run. Indy gave up 261 yards on the ground, which is the most the Colts have surrendered in a game since 2012. At 0-2, the Colts are going to need to quickly get things figured out on offense. A- Packers It looks like the Packers figured out the perfect offensive strategy for winning games without Jordan Love: Run the ball, run the ball and run the ball some more. With Love out, the Packers decided to let Josh Jacobs carry the offense and that plan went to perfection. The running back bulldozed the Colts for 151 yards on a day where the Packers rushed for 261 yards, which was the team's highest rushing total in 21 years. Although Malik Willis wasn't asked to do much, he actually played well when Green Bay needed him to, going 12 of 14 for 122 yards and a touchdown. The Packers defense struggled to stop Jonathan Taylor, but the unit made up for that by picking off Anthony Richardson three times.

N.Y. Jets 24-17 over Tennessee

B Jets The Jets' defense and special teams came up with some big plays in this game and then the offense did the rest. Led by Will McDonald, who had four sacks, the Jets defense put constant pressure on Will Levis, who turned the ball over twice. Levis threw a pick in the second quarter, and after that happened, Aaron Rodgers engineered his most impressive drive of the game, which was a 12-play, 73-yard jaunt that ended with a touchdown. Rodgers still looked a little rusty, but Breece Hall was able to take a lot of the heat off his QB by going for 114 yards and a touchdown on 21 touches. This felt like a game the Jets had to have, and they got it, thanks to solid play in all three phases of the game. C Titans The Titans made some of the most embarrassing mistakes of Week 1 and they followed that up by making the same mistakes in Week 2. Last week, there was a blocked punt and an inexplicable turnover by Will Levis, and both those things happened once again against the Jets. The blocked punt led to a Jets field goal while the embarrassing fumble by Levis happened after the Titans had driven down inside of New York's 10-yard line. For the second straight week, the Titans only have themselves to blame for the loss.

Minnesota 23-17 over San Francisco

C 49ers Brock Purdy has had some issues in his career when he's forced to play from behind, and those issues reared their ugly head in Minnesota. With the 49ers trailing in the second half, Purdy turned the ball over on consecutive possessions with a lost fumble and an interception. The pick set the Vikings up for a 10-yard touchdown drive that essentially iced the win for Minnesota. The 49ers also had two failed fourth downs in the first half where Purdy came up empty. Although Purdy put up some impressive numbers -- he threw for 319 yards -- the 49ers offensive line struggled some with the Vikings pass rush on a day where Purdy was sacked six times. The defense gave up a 97-yard TD to Justin Jefferson and the special teams let the Vikings block a punt. The 49ers simply made too many big mistakes to win this game.

A- Vikings The Vikings were able to shock the 49ers because they kept coming up with big plays. In the first half, they blocked a punt while also stopping two fourth-down attempts and all of that happened on three straight possessions. Justin Jefferson came up with the biggest play of the game when he caught a 97-yard TD from Sam Darnold that put the Vikings up 10-0. The Vikings piled up more than 400 yards and they did that even though they turned the ball over twice. If Minnesota can clean up some of the small mistakes, they could be a dark-horse contender in the NFC North this year.

Seattle 23-20 over New England (OT)

B+ Seahawks This was the Geno Smith game. The Seahawks QB threw the ball 44 times, which was tied for the second most in his career, and the pass-happy attack actually worked with Smith throwing for 327 yards. It was a breakout game for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught 12 passes for 117 yards. DK Metcalf was even better, going off for 129 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks love to run the ball, but with their rushing attack mostly shut down, they had no problem turning to the pass. The Seahawks haven't looked dominant in their two wins, but in the NFL, there are no bonus points for blowout victories, so Seattle will happily take its 2-0 record heading into Week 3. B- Patriots The Patriots pulled off an upset in Week 1, thanks to a strong rushing attack and a great defensive performance, and that formula almost helped them pull off an upset for the second straight week. The Patriots were able to run the ball -- they totaled 185 yards on the ground -- and the defense played reasonably well, but they just didn't get enough help from Jacoby Brissett. The Patriots QB just couldn't get the ball to his wide receivers, who caught just three passes for 19 yards in the game. If New England can get anything resembling a passing game going this year, it might be able to pull off a few surprise wins down the road.

Washington 21-18 over N.Y. Giants

C Giants If the Giants had any idea what they were doing at kicker, they might have been able to win this game. Graham Gano was banged up going into Sunday and then he got injured during the game, which ended up causing a huge headache for the Giants. With their punter (Jamie Gillan) handling kicking duties, not only did the Giants miss an extra point, but after the miss, Brian Daboll decided to go for two after their next two touchdowns and the Giants missed both of them. The Giants also had a chance to take the lead by trying a 40-yard field goal with two minutes left, but Daboll chose to go for it because he didn't trust Gillan. The kicking woes overshadowed a somewhat impressive performance for the Giants, especially Malik Nabers, who had a breakout game with 10 catches for 127 yards and a TD. This team is good enough to win games as long as they don't continue to get in their own way. B Commanders Some times all you need to win in the NFL is a strong rushing attack and your kicker, which is exactly what the Commanders used to pull out an impressive win on Sunday. Brian Robinson Jr. went off against the Giants, rushing for 133 yards on 17 carries. The Commanders' ability to run the ball was a big reason why they were able to score on every possession they had in the game with the exception of a kneel down before halftime. All of Washington's points came from Austin Seibert, who set the franchise record with seven field goals. The Commanders are now 8-0 over the past 10 years when they rush for at least 200 yards.

L.A. Chargers 26-3 over Carolina

A Chargers For the second straight week, the Chargers rushing attack steamrolled its opponent, and for the second straight week, that led to a Los Angeles win. The Chargers totaled 219 yards on the ground, and most of that came from J.K. Dobbins, who carried the ball 17 times for 131 yards. With his performance, Dobbins became the Chargers running back since 2006 to open rush for at least 100 yards in each of the first two games of the season. Defensively, the Chargers shut down an overmatched Panthers offense that might be the worst in the NFL. The Chargers new recipe for success -- run the ball and play defense -- is a Jim Harbaugh hallmark that has the L.A. off to its first 2-0 start in 12 years. F Panthers The Panthers were the worst team in the NFL last season, they had the worst performance of Week 1 and it doesn't look like much has changed in Week 2. This game was a disaster from start to finish on both offense and defense. The Panthers offense didn't get a first down in this game until there was four minutes left in the second quarter and they didn't convert on a single third-down attempt in the game. It's only Week 2, but it might not be too early to put Carolina on "0-17" watch.



Cleveland 18-13 over Jacksonville

B- Browns With all eyes on Deshaun Watson, the Browns QB needed to have a big game on Sunday, and he came through with a big first half. The Browns only had the ball three times in the first half, but they scored on all three possessions and a big reason for that was because Watson was nearly perfect, going 11 of 15 for 108 yards and a rushing touchdown that helped push Cleveland to a 13-3 halftime lead. With the Browns defense playing so well, that was enough to seal the win. The Browns beat up on Trevor Lawrence: Not only did they sack him four times, but he completed less than 50% of his passes. The Browns also had an unsung here in Corey Bojorquez who pinned the Jags inside their own 11 with three straight punts in the second half. The Browns offense was bad in Week 1, but it was better this week and if it continues to improve, Cleveland will be a tough team to beat. C Jaguars The Jaguars were supposed to have an explosive offense this year, but through two weeks, the unit isn't looking so explosive. The Jaguars were held to 17 points in Week 1 and they couldn't even crack that total in their home opener on Sunday. The Jags seem to fall apart every time they got to the red zone with just one touchdown on four trips inside of Cleveland's 20-yard line. The Jags had two different drives where they got down to the Browns' two-yard line and both drives ended with a field goal. If Trevor Lawrence doesn't get this offense turned around soon, this could be a long season for the Jags.

Las Vegas 26-23 over Baltimore

A- Raiders Antonio Pierce is probably feeling like a genius for giving the starting QB job to Gardner Minshew. The Raiders overcame a 10-point, and they were able to do that because Minshew caught fire in the fourth quarter. The Raiders QB threw for 126 yards and a TD during a final frame where Las Vegas outscored the Ravens 13-7. Of Minshew's 126 yards, 86 of those went to Davante Adams, who came up with multiple big plays. The Raiders defense also came up big at the end of the game by holding the Ravens scoreless on their final three offensive possessions of the game. This is the kind of upset that could give the Raiders some serious confidence going forward. B- Ravens This was a total team loss for the Ravens, who blew a 10-point lead in the second half. Their defense couldn't stop the Raiders in the second half, their offense couldn't move the ball in the fourth quarter and even the normally reliable Justin Tucker might not be reliable anymore, at least from long range. The Ravens kicker missed a 56-yard field goal and is now just 1 of 7 on his past seven attempts of 50 yards or longer. Everything is falling apart in Baltimore, and with the Cowboys on deck next week, 0-3 isn't out of the question for Baltimore.

Buffalo 31-10 over Miami