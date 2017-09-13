NFL Week 2: How to watch, live stream the Dolphins and Chargers on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers. However, by this Sunday it will be over for anybody who started a new account on or before Sep. 8-9.

Dolphins vs. Chargers on CBS All Access

The Dolphins are finally starting their season, whereas the Chargers are starting a new era. The Chargers will be playing their first game in Los Angeles against a team that hasn't played for anything yet in 2017, as the Dolphins and Buccaneers were rescheduled in Week 1 by Hurrican Irma. Los Angeles came up just short against the Broncos, as Younghoe Koo had a field goal blocked by Denver as time expired, ending the game in heartbreaking 24-21 fashion. The Chargers undoubtedly showed promise on Monday in spite of very pedestrian offensive numbers, as Jatavis Brown finished with 14 tackles and Joey Bosa had 1.5 sacks.

For Miami, it will usher in the Jay Cutler era. With Ryan Tannehill down, the Dolphins pulled Cutler out of broadcasting so he could work with former coordinator Adam Gase. Jay Ajayi will try to pick up where he left off in 2016, and Jarvis Landry is poised for a breakout year. Defensively, the Dolphins will be riding the wave of Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh, who present a serious threat up front. It's the second big challenge for the Chargers' offensive line, one that they were not up for against Denver. They'll hope to learn from those mistakes as they go up against a Dolphins' defense that doesn't have the benefit of game experience yet in 2017.

Dolphins vs. Chargers start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Sep. 17



Sunday, Sep. 17 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET



4:05 p.m. ET Location: StubHub Center -- Carson, California



StubHub Center -- Carson, California Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Greg Gumbel, Trent Green

How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.