NFL Week 2: How to watch, live stream the Patriots and Saints on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers. However, by this Sunday it will be over for anybody who started a new account on or before Sep. 8-9.

Patriots vs. Saints on CBS All Access

Two legendary quarterbacks. Two 0-1 teams. Tom Brady and Drew Brees will both be looking to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start to the season, as the Saints host the Patriots in New Orleans. Brady is coming off of a poor performance against the Chiefs in the NFL's season opener, whereas Brees is trying to overcome serious offensive line issues early in the season. The Chiefs handed the Patriots a 42-27 loss, the most points that New England has allowed in the Belichick era, quickly killing talk of an undefeated season. They'll try to bounce back on the road this week, and they're going up against the perfect defense to do so.

The Saints' cornerback situation proved to be dire after Week 1 against the Vikings, with Sam Bradford having a career game against New Orleans. Drew Brees never had any time to throw the ball after an injury to Zach Strief, and there already appears to be a bit of trouble brewing with Adrian Peterson's stint in New Orleans. The Saints looked incapable of doing much of anything until garbage time against the Vikings, kicking four field goals before they got in the end zone -- by which point it was too late. Now they have to play against former teammate Brandin Cooks and the Patriots, and if Week 1 was any indication, Cooks might get quite a few opportunities to show that they should have never let him go.

Patriots vs. Saints start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Sep. 17



Sunday, Sep. 17 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana



Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime matchups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.