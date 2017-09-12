NFL Week 2: How to watch, live stream the Titans and Jaguars on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers. However, by this Sunday it will be over for anybody who started a new account on or before Sep. 8-9.

Titans vs. Jaguars on CBS All Access

It's a two-team race in the AFC South, and the Texans aren't invited! OK, that falls under the category of Week 1 overreactions, but the Jaguars definitely looked like a new team defensively against the Texans in Week 1, absolutely brutalizing Tom Savage and Houston. Their offense wasn't stunning, but it was effective -- Leonard Fournette rushed for 100 yards in his first NFL game and Chris Ivory had 4.7 yards per carry. The passing game remains an issue as Blake Bortles couldn't seem to find any kind of vertical rhythm and Allen Robinson went down with an injury, but it was a good first outing for a new-look unit.

The Titans, meanwhile, might want to start worrying about that new-look Jacksonville running game. Marshawn Lynch ran over Jurrell Casey and company, literally and figuratively, as the Titans just looked outclassed in one of the more anticipated Week 1 games. Adoree Jackson showed flashes of brilliance and Marcus Mariota looked improved, but the Raiders' vaunted offense was just too much for Tennessee's defense. There are several new faces on that side of the ball, so growing pains may have been a factor, but with how Lynch looked barreling over Tennessee defenders they'll have to be more sound against the one-two punch of Fournette and Ivory.

Titans vs. Jaguars start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Sep. 17



Sunday, Sep. 17 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: EverBank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida



EverBank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.