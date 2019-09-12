NFL Week 2: How to watch, stream Chargers vs. Lions on CBS and CBS All-Access

Talk about a difference in NFL regular season debuts.

While the Los Angeles Chargers were fighting tooth and nail to prevent the Indianapolis Colts from landing a comeback victory in Week 1, the Detroit Lions were attempting to do the same -- with a different outcome. The Chargers were victorious in a 30-24 thriller in overtime while the Lions could only muster a 27-27 tie with the Arizona Cardinals, a game that should've ended in a loss had cornerback Tramaine Brock not allowed a surefire interception to bounce off of his facemask with 11 seconds left to play in overtime. He did, however, and as the clock wound down to all zeroes, so did the Lions' hopes of landing a 1-0 start after coughing up a 17-0 lead.

Enter Week 2, and the Lions need to avoid an 0-1-1 start to the season in the brutal NFC North race. The problem for them is the Chargers likely need a 2-0 start to keep up with the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

The stage is set for a one of the more intriguing inter-conference contests this weekend, and here's how you can join in.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

This should be an outright clash between the Chargers and Lions, because both have starting quarterbacks who can shoot it out with opponents at a moment's notice. The onus is currently on Matthew Stafford to prove he still has the juice, though, after being mostly held out of the end zone by the Cardinals in the second half and overtime of the aforementioned tie. In the end, both Stafford and Philip Rivers played strikingly well for the respective clubs, with the former throwing for 385 yards, the latter tossing for 333 yards, and both delivering three touchdowns.

Those are numbers each defense should take as a warning of what could potentially occur if assignments are missed and no pass rush is established early, because Stafford and Rivers have proven ability to run up the score in striking fashion when given the chance.

There's still no Melvin Gordon in the mix for the Chargers -- continuing what will reportedly be a 6-8 week holdout -- but that wasn't a problem for Los Angeles in Week 1 and likely won't be in Week 2, either. Austin Ekeler got the job done in a big way. He racked up 154 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns against the Colts, with most of his damage coming as a receiver. The Chargers will look to use Ekeler in the same capacity against the Lions to keep the defensive pass rush off-balance, and that'll put more pressure on a secondary that struggled to get a handle on rookie Kyler Murray in his NFL debut.

If they struggled with Murray, they'll have their hands more than full with an eight-time Pro Bowler in Rivers.

Rivers will be without tight end Hunter Henry again, though, with the team losing the tight end following a tibial plateau fracture in his knee suffered in the opener. That means they'll lean that much more on wideout Keenan Allen, but it also allows the Lions to do the same. Meanwhile, Stafford got off to a flaming-hot start with rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson, and has already established a strong chemistry with wideout Danny Amendola.

These are two high-powered offenses that can be shut down, but often by their own mistakes. Whichever defense can force them to do so will walk away the winner in Week 2.

Predictions

The betting line at SportsLine give the edge to the visiting Chargers in this contest, but not by much. Los Angeles is a -2.5 point favorite to take the win over the Lions, but that leaves little margin for error if they want to achieve their goal. The more experienced and savvy Rivers stands behind an offensive line that takes no prisoners and, even without Henry or Gordon, he has plenty of weapons to make it a dark day in Detroit.

Place your bets accordingly, and be sure to check out more from our experts at CBSSports.com, including Will Brinson and Pete Prisco to help with your betting chances.