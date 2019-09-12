NFL Week 2: How to watch, stream Colts vs. Titans on CBS and CBS All Access

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts face off on Sunday in what will be each team's first divisional matchup of 2019. The Titans are fresh off of a 43-13 blowout of the Cleveland Browns -- the team which garnered more offseason headlines than any other team. Marcus Mariota threw for three touchdowns while Baker Mayfield threw for three interceptions. The Titans were dominant on both sides of the field, which has many hoping a return to the playoffs is in the cards this season.

The Colts held their own against the Los Angeles Chargers without the recently retired Andrew Luck. Jacoby Brissett threw for two touchdowns before his Colts eventually fell in overtime, 30-24. Many are counting out this Colts team since they lost their quarterback this offseason, but this roster is one of the more talented ones this team has had in quite some time.

The Colts swept the Titans last year, so can second-year head coach Mike Vrabel register his first career win against this rival? We'll get to our predictions shortly, but here's how and when you can watch or stream the game:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 16, 2019 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville)

TV: CBS

Many thought that without left tackle Taylor Lewan, who is serving a four-game suspension, and a less than 100% healthy Jack Conklin that the Browns would have a field day when it came to pressuring Mariota, but it didn't work out that way. Mariota was sacked four times, but still played in a relatively clean pocket, while Mayfield was sacked five times and was pressured all game.

Who can pressure the quarterback successfully could be the X-factor in this game, and the Colts seem to be the ones struggling in that category. Defensive end Jabaal Sheard is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained this offseason and could miss his second straight game. Reserve defensive end Kemoko Turay also made an appearance on the injury report with a neck injury, and his status is unknown for Sunday. If Mariota has time to throw the ball, the Titans could be set up for another victory.

The Colts establishing the run game could be something that leads them to victory. The Titans allowed three different rushers to register a run longer than 10 yards last Sunday, and Nick Chubb led Cleveland with 75 yards on 17 carries. Marlon Mack impressed in the season opener for the Colts, rushing for 174 yards on 25 carries and one touchdown. Establishing tempo with the run, easing Brissett into operating in short-yardage situations -- that's how the Colts can win this game. Dominate time of possession and keep moving the chains.

SportsLine currently lists the Titans as a three-point favorite. With it being their home opener and with the franchise retiring the jersey numbers of Steve McNair and Eddie George at halftime, it's hard to imagine the Titans losing this game.

I think the Colts are capable of finishing the 2019 campaign with a winning record, but they will have to bounce back from an 0-2 start. I'll take Tennessee and lay the points.

