NFL Week 2: How to watch, stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans on CBS and CBS All-Access

The Houston Texans gave us the most entertaining game of Week 1, even though they were on the losing end of the matchup. The New Orleans Saints may have come out with the win after a last-second field goal, but Deshaun Watson and company made their point: They are going to be a team to watch this season.

Now, as they travel back out west, they will refocus their attention on a divisional opponent -- the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In many ways the Jaguars held their own against the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener. Despite losing their starting quarterback Nick Foles to a broken clavicle early on in the matchup, rookie Gardner Minshew stepped in and completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Second year wideout D.J. Chark also exploded for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Before we get to our predictions, here's how and when you can watch or stream the game.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey had his hands full with Tyreek Hill before the Chiefs' star wideout went down with a shoulder injury, and he will again have a tough task this week defending DeAndre Hopkins. The superstar wideout went off for eight catches, 111 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints, as he continued to make his case for the best receiver in the league. Last time Hopkins took on the Jaguars, he had a career-high 12 catches for 147 yards. If he has seven catches or more this week, it will mark the fifth game in a row at home vs. Jacksonville that he has put up at least seven receptions. Once again, there is no doubt who is getting the ball this week.

The Texans defense was rather spotty at times against the Saints. Up by as much as 11 points at one time, they allowed the Saints to score 27 points in the second half. For the first time in four years, superstar pass rusher J.J. Watt was shut out of the box score. They will want to fix that on Sunday. Houston wants their defensive superstars to stand out even more now that Jadeveon Clowney is a Seahawk.

On Tuesday, the Texans cut cornerback Aaron Colvin after he gave up two touchdowns and a couple of big plays on Monday night. With him now gone, Houston may give some reps to second-round pick Lonnie Johnson Jr. I expect Minshew to play well on Sunday, but will it be enough?

Predictions

SportsLine currently lists Houston as an 8.5-point favorite. I predict that the Jaguars keep this game fairly close until the Texans run away with it in the fourth quarter.

Watson was the star for the Texans in Week 1, and he should have another big game on Sunday. Houston by 13.

