NFL Week 2: How to watch, stream New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills on CBS and CBS All-Access

Opening week in the NFL has now passed, and it was a mixed bag of sensational endings and outright duds.

Few teams can attest to that statement like the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants, as the former took victory in a 17-16 nail-biter against the New York Jets to jump out of the gate with a 1-0 start -- while the latter got obliterated to the tune of 35-17 by the Dallas Cowboys in a game that felt over before it truly began. The Giants will look to bounce back and avoid the dreaded 0-2 start while the Bills stiff-arm that goal and achieve one of their own, which is to begin the year with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2014.

Let's preview what's to come when the two sides clash, including what you'll need to not miss a second of the action.

This season is one wherein both Josh Allen and Eli Manning are likely fighting for their jobs, albeit for much different reasons.

For Allen, it's about proving his questionable rookie campaign is behind him, but Manning has grown exceedingly long in the tooth with the Giants and now has rookie Daniel Jones waiting in the wings to pounce. Allen didn't do much in his victory over the Jets to dissuade his dissenters, because although he threw for 254 yards and a touchdown, he also tossed two interceptions and landed a passer rating of 71.2. Manning fared a bit better, and while he wasn't the reason the Giants got humiliated, most of his yardage came when the Cowboys backed off to prevent the big play, and allowed him to readily throw underneath.

Allen should have a more even outing against a struggling Giants secondary that doesn't have much of a pass rush in front of them, but Manning can't walk into this game hoping for the same. The Bills defense bullied Sam Darnold for much of the game last week, landing four sacks and nine hits on the QB. Considering Manning is one of the least mobile quarterbacks in the league and plays behind an offensive line that can be porous at times, it stands to reason the advantage here goes to the Bills.

That edge is sharpened by the addition of veteran wideout Cole Beasley, who knows the Giants well from his time spent with the Cowboys. Beasley has battled the Giants a total of 13 times in his seven-year career, and his most recent one drove a stake right through their heart in Week 17 of the 2018 season, when he reeled in 94 yards on six catches that included a game-winning TD catch that saw him go full horizontal to seal the deal for the Cowboys.

Beasley is now headed back to the scene of the crime and is just as determined to down the Giants, regardless of what uniform he's now wearing. If Allen can find his new receiving weapon often and eliminate the mistakes, it could be a great day for Buffalo against their downstate brethren -- although Bills fans will readily remind you there's technically only one NFL team in the state of New York.

Predictions

With all of this in mind, you can see how the good folks at SportsLine have the Bills as slight favorites to take the win over the Giants, with the key word here being "slight," as they enter with only a -1.5 point lean. There's nothing the Giants need more right now than a good showing, and Manning does have veteran IQ Allen doesn't which -- along with possible second-year errors by Allen -- could keep the contest closer than the Bills would like. In the end, it will all come down to whose defense can force the opposing QB into giving up the ball via takeaways.

Manning is 3-0 lifetime against the Bills, and wants to keep his perfect record against them intact. It won't be an easy task, though.

