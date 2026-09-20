NFL Week 2 inactives, injury tracker: all the latest player updates

Week 2 of the NFL season is here, and we already have a mess of injuries that could affect Sunday's slate of games.

Heading into the weekend, we already know that players like Nico Collins, Jadeveon Clowney, Michael Penix Jr., Minkah Fitzpatrick, Omar Cooper Jr., Kyler Murray, Jauan Jennings, Zay Flowers, Nnamdi Madubuike, Javon Hargrave, Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Greenard, Joey Porter Jr., Chop Robinson, De'Zhaun Stribling, Sam Darnold, Garrett Williams, Carlton Davis III, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Demarvion Overshown, Josh Simmons and more will not play for their respective teams.

Meanwhile, players like Joe Burrow, Chris Lindstrom, A.J. Terrell, Tyson Campbell, Jalen McMillan, Zach Bako-Bewele, Will McDonald IV, Brian O'Neill, Chris Olave, Chase Young, Trey Hendrickson, Ronnie Stanley, Cedric Gray, Troy Fautanu, Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, RJ Harvey, Nick Emmanwori, Max Melton, Javon Kinlaw, Mansoor Delane, Chris Jones and more have statuses ranging from questionable to doubtful.

Keep it locked to this live blog throughout Sunday morning as we update you with game statuses for each of these players and more.