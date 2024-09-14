The NFL season is officially back, but unfortunately, that means injuries are as well. It's been just one week, but all 32 NFL teams are dealing with different ailments -- some more serious than others.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love may not miss multiple weeks with an MCL sprain, while Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is still nursing a calf injury. Then there's San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who was ruled out for a second week in a row with calf and Achilles injuries. What other injuries should you know about?

Below, you will find a breakdown of every NFL team's midweek injury report ahead of the busy Week 2 Sunday slate.

The Raiders will be without their former first-round pick edge rusher, as well as their fourth-round pick from this year's draft (Richardson), who did not play in Week 1. Powers-Johnson was limited throughout the week.

Baltimore will be without this year's first-rounder (Wiggins), after he earned a significant role to begin the season. Isaac was limited all week but appears unlikely to play, while Van Noy got in a limited session on Friday after not practicing prior to that.

The L.A. defense is banged up, and unfortunately these players listed as questionable all seem to be trending in the wrong direction. None of Gilman, Bosa or Palmer practice on Friday. Taylor and Haskins were both limited.

Hekker practiced in full on Friday and seems likely to play, while both Lewis and Tremble were limited all week. Moton's progression from DNP Thursday to limited on Friday is a good sign.

New Orleans could be in bad shape here, with its left tackle and No. 1 cornerback both questionable after not practicing all week. Bresee and Foskey first popped up on the injury report on Friday, which could be an issue with Saunders and Jackson already out.

The Cowboys will be thin at tight end, where Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford will now have to handle the majority of the work.

Tampa could potentially be very short-handed in the secondary if neither McCollum nor Smith can suit up. Hall's potential absence would eat into the defensive line depth. The Bucs will already have to use their backup right tackle with Goedeke sidelined.

The Lions will be without a key piece of their secondary and potentially a rotational edge rusher in Davenport. Williams was limited throughout the week and showed no ill effects of the ankle injury against the Rams while playing through it, while both Joseph and Sewell were upgrading from DNP earlier in the week to limited by Friday.

Downs is still working through the ankle issue that kept him out for most of the preseason. Blackmon's loss is a big one in the secondary, though less so if Love can't suit up for the Packers. Neither Buckner nor Paye practiced at all this week, and therefore seem unlikely to play.

Lloyd has been limited in every practice session so far this season and it seems up in the air whether or not he will make his NFL debut. Love is listed as questionable despite not practice all week after the scary-looking injury he suffered last Friday night. It doesn't seem like Reed's lower-leg issue is likely to keep him out.

Cleveland's offense was a disaster against the Cowboys in Week 1 and will now definitely be without one of its most explosive weapons and its left tackle, and could again be without its right tackle. Not great.

The Jags are mostly healthy aside from missing their starting safety in Savage. Aside from him, there are two backups who got in a pair of limited practices to end the week.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, thought he would play in Week 1, but he was ruled out at the last minute. Despite being confident he would suit up for his season debut against the Vikings, the All-Pro will miss a second game to start the season.

Minnesota wide receiver Jordan Addison suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 against the Giants and did not practice all week and will also sit this one out. A pair of offensive linemen carry questionable tags but got in limited sessions Friday, while Smith was back to limited after not practicing Thursday.

Seahawks : LB Uchenna Nwosu (knee), TE Pharaoh Brown (foot) OUT; RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique), OT George Fant (knee) DOUBTFUL; LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

: LB Uchenna Nwosu (knee), TE Pharaoh Brown (foot) OUT; RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique), OT George Fant (knee) DOUBTFUL; LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE Patriots: OG Sidy Sow (ankle) OUT; DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), OG Layden Robinson (shoulder), RB JaMycal Hasty (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Seattle will be shorthanded defensively without Nwosu, and could be even more so if Baker and Dodson are both unable to suit up. If Walker can't play, he will be replaced by second-year back Zach Charbonnet, while Fant -- who is already an injury replacement himself -- will give way to a third-string tackle.

New England is in much better shape with left guard Sidy Sow (ankle) as the only player out. Wise and Dugger would be significant losses if they could not suit up, but they have at least gotten in limited practice sessions.

New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw missed practice because he is having a child, per head coach Robert Saleh, via a team reporter. Starting cornerbacks Michael Carter II (ankle) and D.J. Reed (knee) were both limited participants on Wednesday. Per Saleh, both will play on Sunday.

The Titans don't have anyone listed with a game status for Week 2.

Giants : CB Nick McCloud (knee), LB Darius Mausau (knee), WR Gunner Olszewski (groin) OUT

: CB Nick McCloud (knee), LB Darius Mausau (knee), WR Gunner Olszewski (groin) OUT Commanders: DT Jer'Zhan Newton (foot/rest), CB Quan Martin (hamstring), DE Clelin Ferrell (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Malik Nabers was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and will play. McCloud's absence makes an already thin secondary even thinner, and Olszewski not playing could affect the return game.

Ferrell didn't practice Friday with the knee issue after being healthy earlier in the week. Newton's partial "rest" designation makes it seem at least somewhat likely that he suits up.

Melton was upgrade to a full practice on Friday, indicating that he has nearly progressed through the concussion protocol. Weaver was limited throughout the week.

Los Angeles placed Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) as well as center Steve Avila and left tackle Joe Noteboom on injured reserve on Wednesday. Allen missed Week 1. Each of Dotson, Durant and Lake practiced on a limited basis on Friday, which could provide some optimism for their respective hopes of playing.

Cincinnati will be without a big body in the middle of the defense, and could be without three key pieces of the offense. Higgins didn't practice all week and seems highly unlikely to play. Mims is still recovering from the injury that sidelined him during camp. Hudson went DNP-LP-DNP, which is never a good sign for a player's chances of playing.

Brown was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least four weeks.

Steelers : OG Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) OUT; QB Russell Wilson (calf), WR Roman Wilson (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

: OG Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) OUT; QB Russell Wilson (calf), WR Roman Wilson (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Broncos: WR Devaughn Vele (ribs) OUT

All three Steelers sat out Week 1. The Wilsons each got in limited practices this week, though rookie wideout Roman Wilson went limited-full-limited, which could be seen as a sign he needs some more time. Mike Tomlin said that Russell Wilson's game status is questionable, and his chances of starting are even more so.

Vele played a surprisingly big role in Week 1 but won't be out there against Pittsburgh. Perhaps that is the opening Marvin Mims Jr. needs to finally make an impact.

Caleb Wiliams struggled in his NFL debut and could be shorthanded for the second game of his career. Bates is a key player along the offensive line. Allen didn't practice all week, while Odunze surprisingly got in a limited session on Friday and said whether or not he can play will be about pain tolerance.

Neither Pierce nor Scruggs practiced on Friday after being limited on Thursday, casting doubt on their availability for Sunday night.

Falcons :

: Eagles: LB Devin White (ankle), CB Isaiah Rodgers (hand) FP; WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), OT Fred Johnson (thumb), DL Milton Williams (foot) LP

It's worth keeping an eye on both Brown and Williams in Philly, as a potential absence from either would have a significant impact on that side of the ball.