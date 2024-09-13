The NFL season is officially back, but unfortunately, that means injuries are as well. It's been just one week, but all 32 NFL teams are dealing with different ailments -- some more serious than others.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love may not miss multiple weeks with an MCL sprain, while Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is still nursing a calf injury. Then there's San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who was ruled out for a second week in a row with calf and Achilles injuries. What other injuries should you know about?

Below, you will find a breakdown of every NFL team's midweek injury report, and the final injury report for Thursday night's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Raiders : DE Tyree Wilson (knee), CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) OUT; C Jackson Powers-Johnson (illness) QUESTIONABLE

: DE Tyree Wilson (knee), CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) OUT; C Jackson Powers-Johnson (illness) QUESTIONABLE Ravens: CB Nate Wiggins (neck) OUT; LB Adisa Isaac (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; LB Kyle Van Noy (eye) QUESTIONABLE

The Raiders will be without their former first-round pick edge rusher, as well as their fourth-round pick from this year's draft (Richardson), who did not play in Week 1. Powers-Johnson was limited throughout the week.

Baltimore will be without this year's first-rounder (Wiggins), after he earned a significant role to begin the season. Isaac was limited all week but appears unlikely to play, while Van Noy got in a limited session on Friday after not practicing prior to that.

Chargers : S Alohi Gilman (knee) DOUBTFUL; LB Joey Bosa (back), WR Josh Palmer (knee), CB Ja'Sir Taylor (fibula), RB Hassan Haskins (toe) QUESTIONABLE

: S Alohi Gilman (knee) DOUBTFUL; LB Joey Bosa (back), WR Josh Palmer (knee), CB Ja'Sir Taylor (fibula), RB Hassan Haskins (toe) QUESTIONABLE Panthers: OT Taylor Moton (back/knee), OG Damien Lewis (groin), TE Tommy Tremble (hamstring/back), RB Raheem Blackshear (personal), P Johnny Hekker (back) QUESTIONABLE

The L.A. defense is banged up, and unfortunately these players listed as questionable all seem to be trending in the wrong direction. None of Gilman, Bosa or Palmer practice on Friday. Taylor and Haskins were both limited.

Hekker practiced in full on Friday and seems likely to play, while both Lewis and Tremble were limited all week. Moton's progression from DNP Thursday to limited on Friday is a good sign.

Saints : DT Khalen Saunders (calf), LB D'Marco Jackson (calf) OUT; DT Bryan Bresee (illness), DE Isaiah Foskey (back), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), LB Jaylan Ford (hamstring), OT Taliese Fuaga (back) QUESTIONABLE

: DT Khalen Saunders (calf), LB D'Marco Jackson (calf) OUT; DT Bryan Bresee (illness), DE Isaiah Foskey (back), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), LB Jaylan Ford (hamstring), OT Taliese Fuaga (back) QUESTIONABLE Cowboys: TE John Stephens Jr. (hamstring) OUT; TE Jake Ferguson (knee) DOUBTFUL

New Orleans could be in bad shape here, with its left tackle and No. 1 cornerback both questionable after not practicing all week. Bresee and Foskey first popped up on the injury report on Friday, which could be an issue with Saunders and Jackson already out.

The Cowboys will be thin at tight end, where Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford will now have to handle the majority of the work.

Buccaneers : OT Luke Goedeke (concussion), DB Josh Hayes (ankle), DT Calijah Kancey (calf) OUT; DE Logan Hall (foot), CB Zyon McCollum (concussion), DB Tykee Smith (illness) QUESTIONABLE

: OT Luke Goedeke (concussion), DB Josh Hayes (ankle), DT Calijah Kancey (calf) OUT; DE Logan Hall (foot), CB Zyon McCollum (concussion), DB Tykee Smith (illness) QUESTIONABLE Lions: S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), WR Isaiah Williams (abdomen) OUT; DE Marcus Davenport (groin) DOUBTFUL; DB Kerby Joseph (hamstring), OT Penei Sewell (ankle), WR Jameson Williams (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Tampa could potentially be very short-handed in the secondary if neither McCollum nor Smith can suit up. Hall's potential absence would eat into the defensive line depth. The Bucs will already have to use their backup right tackle with Goedeke sidelined.

The Lions will be without a key piece of their secondary and potentially a rotational edge rusher in Davenport. Williams was limited throughout the week and showed no ill effects of the ankle injury against the Rams while playing through it, while both Joseph and Sewell were upgrading from DNP earlier in the week to limited by Friday.

Colts : S Julian Blackmon (shoulder) OUT: DT DeForest Buckner (back), WR Josh Downs (ankle), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

: S Julian Blackmon (shoulder) OUT: DT DeForest Buckner (back), WR Josh Downs (ankle), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Packers: RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring), QB Jordan Love (knee), WR Jayden Reed (calf/shin) QUESTIONABLE

Downs is still working through the ankle issue that kept him out for most of the preseason. Blackmon's loss is a big one in the secondary, though less so if Love can't suit up for the Packers. Neither Buckner nor Paye practiced at all this week, and therefore seem unlikely to play.

Lloyd has been limited in every practice session so far this season and it seems up in the air whether or not he will make his NFL debut. Love is listed as questionable despite not practice all week after the scary-looking injury he suffered last Friday night. It doesn't seem like Reed's lower-leg issue is likely to keep him out.

The Browns are walking wounded after their 33-17 Week 1 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Their offensive line is a primary source of concerns with left tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) not practicing plus guard Joel Bitonio (ankle) and right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) limited. Wills and Conklin were held out of the Week 1 matchup with their knee injuries. Tight end David Njoku (ankle) departed Sunday's game against the Cowboys with the ankle injury, so it isn't surprising to see him miss practice on Wednesday.

Jacksonville is relatively healthy with cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring) being the only player to miss practice. Starting left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) and safety Daniel Thomas (Achilles) were both limited.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, thought he would play in Week 1, but he was ruled out at the last minute. Despite being confident he would suit up for his season debut against the Vikings, the All-Pro will miss a second game to start the season.

Minnesota wide receiver Jordan Addison suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 against the Giants and did not practice all week and will also sit this one out. Starting outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) didn't practice, but center Garrett Bradbury (knee) did. The Vikings are relatively healthy otherwise.

The Seattle Seahawks are beat up entering Week 2 with a number of starters who didn't practice on Wednesday: running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique), right tackle George Fant (knee), edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and middle linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder).

New England is in much better shape with left guard Sidy Sow (ankle) as its only DNP.

New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw missed practice because he is having a child, per head coach Robert Saleh, via a team reporter. Starting cornerbacks Michael Carter II (ankle) and D.J. Reed (knee) were both limited participants on Wednesday. Per Saleh, both will play on Sunday.

The Titans don't have any serious injuries as their only three injury report entrants will full practice participants: safety Jamal Adams (hip), offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (rib) and linebacker Otis Reese (concussion).

Both tight end Zach Ertz and defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton were given rest days by Washington, indicating they should be go good to go to play on Sunday.

The Giants have a litany of injuries with cornerback Nick McCloud (knee), linebacker Darius Muasau (knee), wide receiver Gunner Olsewski (groin) and wide receiver Darius Slayton (concussion protocol) all not practicing on Wednesday.

Los Angeles placed Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) as well as center Steve Avila and left tackle Joe Noteboom on injured reserve on Wednesday. Head coach Sean McVay said he is hopeful for starting right guard Kevin Dotson to play on Sunday. Starting cornerback Cobie Durant (toe) and tight end Davis Allen (back) also didn't practice on Wednesday.

Cardinals cornerback Max Melton was the only player to not practice for Arizona on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was the only Kansas City player not to practice fully on Wednesday, but he didn't practice at all with a shoulder injury that held him out of Week 1.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told ESPN his wrist "felt good" on Wednesday, and he practiced fully as a result. ESPN also reported Logan Wilson's knee was swelling but not considered serious. Receiver Tee Higgins didn't practice with a hamstring, and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb) is still recovering from thumb surgery. Rookie first-round pick tackle Amarius Mims didn't practice on Wednesday with a pectoral injury that kept him from making his NFL debut in Week 1.

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson's calf led to Pittsburgh ruling him out of Week 1 entire, but he did practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday. Third round rookie wideout Roman Wilson, who missed Week 1 with an ankle, returned to practice as a limited participant as well. Three starting linemen didn't practice in Pittsburgh on Wednesday: left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle), left guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (knee).

Broncos tarting linebacker Jonah Elliss practiced as a limited participant on Wednesday while Denver had four players not participate in practice on Wednesday: starting left tackle Garett Bolles (calf), starting wide receiver Josh Reynolds (Achilles), wide receiver Devaughn Vele (ribs) and starting center Luke Wattenberg (ankle).

The Chicago Bears were without two of their top wide receivers at practice on Wednesday with both Keenan Allen (heel) and 2024 ninth overall pick Rome Odunze (knee) not practicing. Odunze, per the Chicago Sun-Times, has a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his after feel "a pop" in Week 1 against the Titans on Sunday. Starting defensive end DeMarcus Walker (quad) also didn't practice on Wednesday.

Houston only had two names on their injury report with starting tight end Dalton Schultz (ankle) and safety M.J. Stewart (knee) both missing practice.

