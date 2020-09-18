The Browns and Bengals kicked off Week 2 on Thursday night, and while injuries were held to a minimum, Cincinnati suffered a loss when tight end C.J. Uzomah, who caught a touchdown pass in the Bengals' 35-30 loss in Cleveland, will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles.

Plenty of other matchups could be affected by the NFL's weekly war of attrition, with big names like George Kittle, Chris Godwin, Michael Thomas, Kenny Golladay, Courtland Sutton, Miles Sanders, James Conner, A.J. Brown and Jamison Crowder are among those who came into this week with practice limitations.

To find out more on those players' injuries and others like them, here's a complete rundown of the most newsworthy names on this week's injury report, which we'll update leading into Week 2:

Giants at Bears (-5.5)

For the Giants, Tate was limited throughout the week, while Coughlin was held out of Wednesday's practice before practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday.

Mack, the Bears' Pro Bowl linebacker, was limited throughout the week. Quinn was a limited participant in practice earlier in the week before being a full participant during Friday's practice. Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times believes that Mack will face the Giants on Sunday. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks will play after an illness held him out of Thursday's practice.

Falcons at Cowboys (-4.5)

Falcons: CB Kendell Sheffield (foot), DE Charles Harris (ankle) OUT; DT Marlon Davidson (knee) DOUBTFUL; LT Jake Matthews (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Matthews was a limited participant each of the past two days after being held out of Wednesday's practice. Davidson was limited throughout this week's practices. Receiver Julio Jones, despite dealing with a hamstring injury, will play after being limited at practice throughout the week.

Lions at Packers (-6.5)

Kenny Clark (groin) has been ruled out of Sunday's. He did not practice this week after sustaining the injury during Green Bay's Week 1 win over the Vikings. Montravius Adams is slated to replace Clark in the starting lineup. A four-year veteran, Adams has made three starts over the course of his time with Green Bay. In 37 games, he's recorded 30 sacks, 1.5 sacks and three passes defensed.

Jaguars at Titans (-7.5)

Jaguars edge rush Josh Allen is good to go after missing practice on Wednesday and being limited on Thursday. He got in a full practice on Friday, leaving just one player on Jacksonville's final injury report.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced that Brown, who caught five passes for 39 years in the team's Week 1 win over Denver, would miss Sunday's game against Jacksonville. With Brown out, expect more work for fellow receiver Corey Davis, who led the Titans with seven receptions for 101 yards in Monday's win in Denver. Beasley was a full participant during Tennessee's last two practices, while Douglas and Roberson practiced in full throughout the week. Butler sat out Friday's practice after being limited on Thursday.

Vikings at Colts (-3)

Pascal is trending in the right direction; he was a full participant on Friday after being limited on Thursday and not participating during Wednesday's practice. Blackmon was limited throughout the week, while Houston did not practice each of the past two days. Rodgers was a full participant on Friday after not practicing on Thursday, while Pittman was held out of Friday's practice after being limited on Thursday.

Bills (-5.5) at Dolphins

49ers (-7) at Jets

Rams at Eagles (-1)

Broncos at Steelers (-7)

The Steelers will be down three offensive linemen for Sunday's game, as former starting right tackle Zach Banner was placed on injured reserve this week after sustaining a season-ending knee injury. Expect third-year veteran Chukwuma Okorafor to replace Banner, while rookie guard Kevin Dotson is now in line to make his first career start. Pittsburgh will have James Conner for Sunday after the 2018 Pro Bowler sustained a knee injury during Monday night's win over the Giants. Conner practiced in full at the end of the week after sitting out Wednesday's practice.

Panthers at Buccaneers (-8.5)

Panthers: DT Kawann Short (foot), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion), LG Dennis Daley (ankle) OUT

DT Kawann Short (foot), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion), LG Dennis Daley (ankle) OUT Buccaneers: TE Terry Auclair (calf) OUT; WR Chris Godwin (concussion) DOUBTFUL

While veteran Zach Kerr will replace Short in the starting lineup, first-round pick Derrick Brown is also expected to get significant reps on Sunday. With Gross-Matos out, Stephen Weatherly and Marquis Haynes will receive most of the reps at defensive end opposite Brian Burns. Defensive end Efe Obada will also likely see more playing time as a result of Gross-Matos' absence.

While it doesn't appear that Godwin will be able to play, fellow receiver Mike Evans, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, will play after being a full participant during Friday's practice.

Washington at Cardinals (-7)

Chiefs (-8.5) at Chargers

Ravens (-7) at Texans

Patriots at Seahawks (-4)

Saints (-5.5) at Raiders

