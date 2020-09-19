The Browns and Bengals kicked off Week 2 on Thursday night, and while injuries were held to a minimum, Cincinnati suffered a loss when tight end C.J. Uzomah, who caught a touchdown pass in the Bengals' 35-30 loss in Cleveland, will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles.

Plenty of other matchups could be affected by the NFL's weekly war of attrition, with big names like George Kittle, Chris Godwin, Michael Thomas, Kenny Golladay, Courtland Sutton, Miles Sanders, James Conner, A.J. Brown and Jamison Crowder are among those who came into this week with practice limitations.

To find out more on those players' injuries and others like them, here's a complete rundown of the most newsworthy names on this week's injury report, which we'll update leading into Week 2:

Giants at Bears (-5.5)

For the Giants, Tate was limited throughout the week, while Coughlin was held out of Wednesday's practice before practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday.

Mack, the Bears' Pro Bowl linebacker, was limited throughout the week. Quinn was a limited participant in practice earlier in the week before being a full participant during Friday's practice. Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times believes that Mack will face the Giants on Sunday. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks will play after an illness held him out of Thursday's practice.

Falcons at Cowboys (-4.5)

Matthews was a limited participant each of the past two days after being held out of Wednesday's practice. Davidson was limited throughout this week's practices. Receiver Julio Jones, despite dealing with a hamstring injury, will play after being limited at practice throughout the week.

Smith, a perennial Pro Bowler, was held out of the Cowboys' last two practices. Receiver Amari Cooper, who was limited on Thursday with a foot injury, will face the Falcons after being a full participant on Friday. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis will also be on the field Sunday despite dealing with an ankle injury. Lewis was a full participant throughout this week's practices.

Lions at Packers (-6.5)

Golladay has officially been ruled out for Sunday after being held out of practice throughout the week. Vaitai remains questionable despite not practicing this week, while Moore, Roberts, and Williams were limited throughout the week.

Kenny Clark (groin) has been ruled out of Sunday's game. He did not practice this week after sustaining the injury during Green Bay's Week 1 win over the Vikings. Montravius Adams is slated to replace Clark in the starting lineup. A four-year veteran, Adams has made three starts over the course of his time with Green Bay. In 37 games, he's recorded 30 sacks, 1.5 sacks and three passes defensed. Turner was limited Friday, which means Rick Wagner would start at right tackle if he can't go.

Jaguars at Titans (-7.5)

Jaguars edge rush Josh Allen is good to go after missing practice on Wednesday and being limited on Thursday. He got in a full practice on Friday, leaving just one player on Jacksonville's final injury report.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced that Brown, who caught five passes for 39 years in the team's Week 1 win over Denver, would miss Sunday's game against Jacksonville. With Brown out, expect more work for fellow receiver Corey Davis, who led the Titans with seven receptions for 101 yards in Monday's win in Denver. Beasley was a full participant during Tennessee's last two practices, while Douglas and Roberson practiced in full throughout the week. Butler sat out Friday's practice after being limited on Thursday.

Vikings at Colts (-3)

Not much on the injury report for the Vikings. Dantzler, a 2020 third-round pick, didn't practice all week so his injury designation wasn't a surprise. Starting receiver Bisi Johnson (knee) was a full participant in practice throughout the week and is good to go.

Pascal is trending in the right direction; he was a full participant on Friday after being limited on Thursday and not participating during Wednesday's practice. Blackmon was limited throughout the week, while Houston did not practice each of the past two days. Rodgers was a full participant on Friday after not practicing on Thursday, while Pittman was held out of Friday's practice after being limited on Thursday.

Bills (-5.5) at Dolphins

The Bills are down two of their starting linebackers and a key reserve. Tyrel Dodson and Tyler Matakevich will see significant playing time while Milano and Edmunds are out. Buffalo may bring up a few players from the practice squad for added depth at linebacker.

The one to watch for the Dolphins is Parker, who was limited in practice all week. Parker led Miami with 47 receiving yards last week when he tweaked his already hampered hamstring. Head coach Brian Flores said he'll be a game-time decision.

49ers (-7) at Jets

The 49ers will be without Kittle, who didn't participate in practice all week. San Francisco was holding out hope Kittle would be available Sunday, but will rely on Jordan Reed at tight end. Good news for San Francisco as first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk will make his NFL debut this week, giving the 49ers much-needed help at wide receiver.

Crowder was the Jets' leading receiver with 115 yards and a touchdown last week, leaving the team even thinner at wide receiver. Breshad Perriman and Chris Hogan will be the top pass catchers as Denzel Mims and running back Le'Veon Bell are on injured reserve. If Sam Darnold goes down, James Morgan is listed as the No. 2 quarterback.

Rams at Eagles (-1)

The Rams are relatively healthy heading into this Week 2 matchup, as Everett is the only one with an injury designation. Everett was a full participant in practice Friday, a good sign he'll be available to go vs. the Eagles.

Jeffrey will be held out of Sunday's game after not participating in Friday's practice. The Eagles didn't place Jeffery on injured reserve as he's recovering from LisFranc surgery last December, but he could be on track to make his season debut next week based on the team keeping him on the active roster. Barnett and Graham, meanwhile, were full participants on Friday. Tackle Jason Peters is slated to play despite being limited on Friday with a knee injury. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has also been cleared to play after dealing with pec and hamstring issues. Also playing on Sunday is running back Miles Sanders, who was previously dealing with a hamstring injury. Lane Johnson (ankle) will also play Sunday after missing Week 1.

Broncos at Steelers (-7)

The Broncos are thin at wide receiver, as Sutton and Cleveland were both limited participants Friday. Sutton didn't play in Week 1, leaving Denver with Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and DaeShan Hamilton at wide receiver. Having Sutton available would be a huge boost for the offense -- mainly Drew Lock. Bouye was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and will be out a minimum of three weeks. Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey saw extended playing time once Bouye left Monday's loss to the Titans. Look for Melvin Gordon to get more carries with Lindsay out this week, with Royce Freeman sliding back in as the No. 2 back.

The Steelers will be down three offensive linemen for Sunday's game, as former starting right tackle Zach Banner was placed on injured reserve this week after sustaining a season-ending knee injury. Expect third-year veteran Chukwuma Okorafor to replace Banner, while rookie guard Kevin Dotson is now in line to make his first career start. Pittsburgh will have James Conner for Sunday after the 2018 Pro Bowler sustained a knee injury during Monday night's win over the Giants. Conner practiced in full at the end of the week after sitting out Wednesday's practice.

Panthers at Buccaneers (-8.5)

While veteran Zach Kerr will replace Short in the starting lineup, first-round pick Derrick Brown is also expected to get significant reps on Sunday. With Gross-Matos out, Stephen Weatherly and Marquis Haynes will receive most of the reps at defensive end opposite Brian Burns. Defensive end Efe Obada will also likely see more playing time as a result of Gross-Matos' absence.

While it doesn't appear that Godwin will be able to play, fellow receiver Mike Evans, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, will play after being a full participant during Friday's practice.

Washington at Cardinals (-7)

Fuller missed Week 1 vs. the Eagles, but he was limited in practice Friday after being a full participant the previous two days. If he misses this week, Washington will go with Jimmy Moreland at cornerback, similar to last week.

Williams will miss this week for Arizona, leaving the Cardinals with Dan Arnold as the starting tight end. Arnold isn't as good of a blocker as Williams, but is more of a threat in the passing game, specifically in the red zone.

Chiefs (-8.5) at Chargers

L'Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton are expected to start at outside cornerback for the Chiefs after Ward broke his hand in Week 1 against the Texans. Sanders is out for a month, so it was no surprise he will be unavailable Sunday. The Chiefs are short some backup defensive linemen, so some players may be promoted from the practice squad for Sunday.

If Jackson doesn't play for the Chargers, Joshua Kelley will take the No. 2 running back snaps (which may be his job now anyway). Kelley had 12 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut last week. Joey Bosa was a full participant in practice Friday and didn't receive an injury designation, so he'll play.

Ravens (-7) at Texans

Madubuike and Moore were ruled out after being held out of Friday's practice. Smith practiced Friday in a limited capacity, while Hill and Staley were both full participants. With Moore out, expect more playing time from rookie receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche II. Duvernay caught one pass while playing 11 snaps last week, while Proche logged five offensive snaps during his NFL debut.

Cooks and Johnson were a limited participant throughout the week, while Kalambayi was limited Thursday after not appearing on Wednesday's injury report. Pass rusher extraordinaire J.J. Watt will play after being limited this week with a hip injury.

Patriots at Seahawks (-4)

Edelman and Harry missing Sunday's game would be a huge blow to the Patriots, considering they were Cam Newton's top targets in his debut -- combining for 10 of his 15 completions. Edelman finished with seven targets and Harry six. Jakobi Myers and Damiere Byrd would start if Edelman and Harry are out. Both Edelman and Harry were limited Friday, but that's not saying much with the Patriots under Belichick.

Ogbuehi and Green were out for every Seahawks practice this week, so they aren't expected to play. Dorsett missed the opener against the Falcons with a foot injury. If he's out again, David Moore slides into the No. 3 WR spot. Freddie Swain will also get more snaps. L.J. Collier will be in line to start if Green, Seattle's sack leader from last season, is out.

Saints (-5.5) at Raiders

