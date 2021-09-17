Injuries are part of life in the NFL, even if they're no fun. And plenty of teams have already seen physical ailments affect their early-season performance. Just look at Washington, which called upon backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke to kick off Week 2 after Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury in the opener. As we look ahead to this weekend's action, which teams are missing key starters? Which ones are relatively healthy? We've got you covered with a full rundown.
Find below full, final injury reports for every team going into Week 2:
Patriots (-6) at Jets
- Patriots: LB Kyle Van Now (throat), K Quinn Nordin (abdomen) OUT; OL Trent Brown (calf), OL Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), LB Ronnie Perkins (shoulder), TE Jonnu Smith (hip), QUESTIONABLE
- Jets: LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle) DOUBTFUL; WR Keelan Cole (knee), WR Jamison Crowder (groin), T Chuma Edoga (illness), CB Isaiah Dunn (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
Trent Brown is trending in the right direction; he was limited during Friday's practice after missing Thursday's practice. Cajuste and Perkins were limited all week, while Smith was limited on Thursday and Friday. Given their health questions at receiver, expect Zach Wilson to continue to look Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios' way. Davis and Berrios combined to catch 10 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Panthers.
49ers (-3) at Eagles
- 49ers: LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) OUT; CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) DOUBTFUL; DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), LB Marcell Harris (oblique), DL Arik Armstead (adductor) QUESTIONABLE
- Eagles: S Rodney McLeod (knee) OUT; S Marcus Epps (concussion) QUESTIONABLE
Excited for the biggest NFL schedule in history? Follow along on the CBS Sports app and get the latest insights from our team of NFL insiders, plus news from our team of experts, as well as data insights on every player. If you already have the CBS Sports app, make sure to favorite the your favorite team so you don't miss a thing!
Bengals at Bears (-2.5)
- Bengals: CB Trae Waynes (hamstring), S Ricardo Allen (hand/hamstring) OUT; LB Markus Bailey (knee), CB Darius Phillips (thigh) QUESTIONABLE
- Bears: OL Larry Borom (ankle) OUT; DL Eddie Goldman (knee) DOUBTFUL; WR Darnell Mooney (back), WR Marquise Goodwin (quad), WR Nsimba Webster (hamstring), OT Jason Peters (quad), OLB Robert Quinn (back), LB Joey Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
Whether it's Andy Dalton or Justin Fields or a little bit of both in Windy City (all indications are that Dalton will remain QB1, with Fields getting an increased gadget role), the Bears are sporting some concerning injuries on both sides of the ball. Peters was brought in to be the top left tackle but hasn't been consistently healthy for years. Both Mooney and Goodwin, meanwhile, are the Bears' top speed options at pass catcher.
Texans at Browns (-13)
- Texans: QB Deshaun Watson (non injury related) OUT; TE Pharaoh Brown (ankle/shoulder), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness) QUESTIONABLE
- Browns: OL Chris Hubbard (triceps), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) OUT; C JC Tretter (knee), T Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle), OL Michael Dunn (back), WR Anthony Schwartz (knee), CB Troy Hill (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE
Brown was limited Friday after missing practice on Wednesday or Thursday. If he does miss Sunday's game, he would be replaced by Jordan Akins, who did not catch either of his two targets last week.
Schwartz, who caught three passes for 69 yards in last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, was limited in practice throughout the week.
Broncos (-6) at Jaguars
- Broncos: G Graham Glasgow (illness) DOUBTFUL; OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle), LB Jonas Griffith (back) QUESTIONABLE
- Jaguars: CB Tre Herndon (knee) OUT; DE Lerentee McCray (hamstring), DE Jordan Smith (knee) QUESTIONABLE
Glasgow did not practice all week, which means that second-year lineman Netane Muti might be in line to make his second career start on Sunday. Herndon, McCray and Smith were each limited participants during Thursday and Friday practices.
Bills (-3) at Dolphins
- Bills: Gabriel Davis (ankle), DT Star Lotulelei (calf), DE Efe Obada (calf) QUESTIONABLE
- Dolphins: None
Lotulelei was a full participant on Friday after missing the Bills' Week 1 loss to the Steelers. Davis, who caught a touchdown pass in Week 1, was limited on Thursday and Friday after being held out of practice on Wednesday.
Saints (-3.5) at Panthers
- Saints: LB Kwon Alexander (elbow), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), C/G Erik McCoy (calf), LB Pete Werner (hamstring), LB Chase Hansen (groin) OUT; DE Tank Kpassagnon (calf), CB Marshon Lattimore (hand), CB P.J. Williams (back), DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) QUESTIONABLE
- Panthers: None
The Saints placed Alexander and Davenport on injured reserve on Friday. New Orleans will also be without seven coaches on Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols.
Rams (-3.5) at Colts
- Rams: None
- Colts: T Braden Smith (foot), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf) OUT; G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), T Eric Fisher (Achilles), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), S Khari Willis (illness), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ankle), WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), S Julian Blackmon (back)
Among the players on the Colts' injury report are receivers Pittman and Campbell. Both players were limited on Friday after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday.
Raiders at Steelers (-6)
- Raiders: G Richie Incognito (calf), RB Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle), LB Nick Kwiakoski (concussion), QB Marcus Mariota (quad), S Roderic Teamer (ankle) OUT; DE Carl Nassib (pec/toe), DE Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring), DT Darius Philon (knee) QUESTIONABLE
- Steelers: DT Carlos Davis (knee) OUT; CB Joe Haden (groin), LB Devin Bush (groin), TE Zach Gentry (ankle) QUESTIONABLE
Jacobs is a big loss for the Raiders offense, but Las Vegas is fortunate to have another running back with starting experience in Kenyan Drake. While Drake did not make much of an impact as a runner in last week's win over the Ravens, he did catch each of his five targets for 59 yards.
Haden, Bush and Gentry were limited during Friday's practice, so that's a good sign that each of them could be on the field on Sunday. Haden would be a big loss for a Steelers' defense that limited Josh Allen to just 254 net passing yards last Sunday. His absence would lead to more snaps for Justin Layne and nickelback Pierre Thomas.
Vikings at Cardinals (-3.5)
- Vikings: OT Christian Darrisaw (groin), DE Everson Griffen (concussion), LB Anthony Barr (knee), CB Harrison Hand (hamstring) OUT; LB Eric Kendricks (quad)
- Cardinals: LB Devon Kennard (hamstring) OUT; OT Kelvin Beachum (ribs) QUESTIONABLE
Minnesota is beat up on the defensive side of the ball after falling to the Bengals in Week 1. Barr hasn't played since early in 2020, but Kendricks, in particular, would represent a notable loss at the heart of the unit. Griffen, meanwhile, who was injured in a car crash Thursday, is set to be replaced up front with Stephen Weatherly and Patrick Jones II.
Falcons at Buccaneers (-12.5)
- Falcons: WR Frank Darby (calf) OUT
- Buccaneers: CB Carlton Davis III (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE
Titans at Seahawks (-6.5)
- Titans: CB Caleb Farley (shoulder) OUT; OLB Bud Dupree (knee), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), LB David Long (hamstring), LB Jayon Brown (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE
- Seahawks: WR Dee Eskridge (concussion); RB Rashaad penny (calf) DOUBTFUL; G Damien Lewis (groin), DT Bryan Mone (elbow), CB D.J. Reed (calf)
If Dupree has to miss Sunday's game, Ola Adeniyi, who backed Dupree up when they were teammates in Pittsburgh, would be in line to make his first career start for the Titans.
Regardless of Penny's status, the bulk of the Seahawks' workload on the ground will likely go to Chris Carson, who gained 91 yards on 16 carries in Seattle's Week 1 win over the Colts.
Cowboys at Chargers (-3.5)
- Cowboys: DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), T Ty Nsekhe (illness) OUT; S Donovan Wilson (groin), S Damontae Kazee (thigh) QUESTIONABLE
- Chargers: T Bryan Bulaga (groin/back), CB Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder) OUT; DL Justin Jones (calf) DOUBTFUL; S Nasir Adderley (groin) QUESTIONABLE
Kazee was limited Thursday and Friday, while fellow safety Wilson did not practice throughout the week.
For the Chargers, Adderley was limited on Friday after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. Strom Norton is in line to replace Bulaga at right tackle, while Trevaughn Campbell is slated to replace Harris at cornerback. Norton made three starts for the Chargers in 2020, while Campbell has appeared in 15 games over the past two seasons.
Chiefs (-3.5) at Ravens
- Chiefs: None
- Ravens: DE Derek Wolfe (back/hip) OUT; T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), LB Daelin Hayes (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (back), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), WR Devin Duvernay (groin) QUESTIONABLE
Baltimore's injury woes continue, with Wolfe missing his second game and several other Ravens in jeopardy of not playing against the Chiefs on Sunday night. One positive is receiver Marquise Brown, who will suit up after being a full participant during Friday's practice. Brown missed the previous two practices with an ankle injury.
Lions at Packers (-11) "Monday Night Football"
- Lions: TBA
- Packers: TBA