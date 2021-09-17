Injuries are part of life in the NFL, even if they're no fun. And plenty of teams have already seen physical ailments affect their early-season performance. Just look at Washington, which called upon backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke to kick off Week 2 after Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury in the opener. As we look ahead to this weekend's action, which teams are missing key starters? Which ones are relatively healthy? We've got you covered with a full rundown.

Find below full, final injury reports for every team going into Week 2:

Patriots (-6) at Jets

Trent Brown is trending in the right direction; he was limited during Friday's practice after missing Thursday's practice. Cajuste and Perkins were limited all week, while Smith was limited on Thursday and Friday. Given their health questions at receiver, expect Zach Wilson to continue to look Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios' way. Davis and Berrios combined to catch 10 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Panthers.

49ers (-3) at Eagles

Bengals at Bears (-2.5)

Whether it's Andy Dalton or Justin Fields or a little bit of both in Windy City (all indications are that Dalton will remain QB1, with Fields getting an increased gadget role), the Bears are sporting some concerning injuries on both sides of the ball. Peters was brought in to be the top left tackle but hasn't been consistently healthy for years. Both Mooney and Goodwin, meanwhile, are the Bears' top speed options at pass catcher.

Texans at Browns (-13)

Brown was limited Friday after missing practice on Wednesday or Thursday. If he does miss Sunday's game, he would be replaced by Jordan Akins, who did not catch either of his two targets last week.

Schwartz, who caught three passes for 69 yards in last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, was limited in practice throughout the week.

Broncos (-6) at Jaguars

Glasgow did not practice all week, which means that second-year lineman Netane Muti might be in line to make his second career start on Sunday. Herndon, McCray and Smith were each limited participants during Thursday and Friday practices.

Bills (-3) at Dolphins

Lotulelei was a full participant on Friday after missing the Bills' Week 1 loss to the Steelers. Davis, who caught a touchdown pass in Week 1, was limited on Thursday and Friday after being held out of practice on Wednesday.

Saints (-3.5) at Panthers

The Saints placed Alexander and Davenport on injured reserve on Friday. New Orleans will also be without seven coaches on Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols.

Rams (-3.5) at Colts

Among the players on the Colts' injury report are receivers Pittman and Campbell. Both players were limited on Friday after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Raiders at Steelers (-6)

Jacobs is a big loss for the Raiders offense, but Las Vegas is fortunate to have another running back with starting experience in Kenyan Drake. While Drake did not make much of an impact as a runner in last week's win over the Ravens, he did catch each of his five targets for 59 yards.

Haden, Bush and Gentry were limited during Friday's practice, so that's a good sign that each of them could be on the field on Sunday. Haden would be a big loss for a Steelers' defense that limited Josh Allen to just 254 net passing yards last Sunday. His absence would lead to more snaps for Justin Layne and nickelback Pierre Thomas.

Vikings at Cardinals (-3.5)

Minnesota is beat up on the defensive side of the ball after falling to the Bengals in Week 1. Barr hasn't played since early in 2020, but Kendricks, in particular, would represent a notable loss at the heart of the unit. Griffen, meanwhile, who was injured in a car crash Thursday, is set to be replaced up front with Stephen Weatherly and Patrick Jones II.

Falcons at Buccaneers (-12.5)

Falcons: WR Frank Darby (calf) OUT

WR Frank Darby (calf) OUT Buccaneers: CB Carlton Davis III (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Titans at Seahawks (-6.5)

If Dupree has to miss Sunday's game, Ola Adeniyi, who backed Dupree up when they were teammates in Pittsburgh, would be in line to make his first career start for the Titans.

Regardless of Penny's status, the bulk of the Seahawks' workload on the ground will likely go to Chris Carson, who gained 91 yards on 16 carries in Seattle's Week 1 win over the Colts.

Cowboys at Chargers (-3.5)

Kazee was limited Thursday and Friday, while fellow safety Wilson did not practice throughout the week.

For the Chargers, Adderley was limited on Friday after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. Strom Norton is in line to replace Bulaga at right tackle, while Trevaughn Campbell is slated to replace Harris at cornerback. Norton made three starts for the Chargers in 2020, while Campbell has appeared in 15 games over the past two seasons.

Chiefs (-3.5) at Ravens

Baltimore's injury woes continue, with Wolfe missing his second game and several other Ravens in jeopardy of not playing against the Chiefs on Sunday night. One positive is receiver Marquise Brown, who will suit up after being a full participant during Friday's practice. Brown missed the previous two practices with an ankle injury.

Lions at Packers (-11) "Monday Night Football"