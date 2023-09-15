It didn't take long for the NFL's first big injury of the 2023 season to occur. On his fourth snap as a Jet, Aaron Rodgers' season ended after the four-time league MVP suffered a torn Achilles.

Rodgers wasn't the only notable player who suffered a significant injury in Week 1. J.K. Dobbins was lost for the year after the Ravens running back suffered a knee injury. Along with getting blown out by the 49ers, the Steelers lost defensive tackle Cam Heyward (ankle) and receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) for several weeks, at least. The Chargers offense took a hit with Austin Ekeler dealing with ankle injury following his big performance in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Below is a rundown of each team's injury situation as the NFL delves into its second week of action.

Seahawks at Lions (-5)



Seattle starting right tackle Abe Lucas (knee) will miss at least the next four games after he was placed on injured reserve. Fellow starting tackle Charles Cross is dealing with a toe injury that was sustained during the team's Week 1 loss to the Rams.

The Lions did not practice Wednesday but estimated that tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), cornerback Khalil Dorsey (illness) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) wouldn't have participated. Decker, who played in each of Detroit's 70 snaps in Week 1, was seen in a walking boot following the Lions' win over the Chiefs.

Chiefs (-3.5) at Jaguars

Chiefs fans received good news Wednesday with tight end Travis Kelce (knee) and defensive tackle Chris Jones returning to practice. Kelce was limited after missing last week's loss to the Lions. Jones, who signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs earlier this week, is expected to play against the Jaguars after watching last Thursday night's game from the stands amid a brief holdout.

For the Jaguars, defensive backs Antonio Johnson (hamstring) and Gregory Junior (hamstring) and offensive linemen Brandon Scherff and Luke Fortner (ankle) didn't practice. Scherff and Fortner are considered day to day. Johnson is still "a ways away," according to Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

Bears at Buccaneers (-2.5)

In addition to cornerback Kyler Gordon (hand) being placed on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least four games, tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) and defensive back Josh Blackwell (hamstring) did not practice Thursday. Linebacker Dylan Cole was elevated from limited to a full participant Thursday as he deals with a hamstring injury.

On Thursday, the Buccaneers had two players, Carlton Davis III (toe) and Calijah Kancey (calf), who did not participate in practice. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was on the injury report with a right shoulder injury, but in good news for the Bucs, he was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday. Safety Christian Izien (concussion) was elevated from a non-participant Wednesday to a limited participant Thursday.

Colts at Texans (-1)

The Colts' offensive line is banged up, as starting guard Quenton Nelson (toe) and tackle Braden Smith (knee/ankle) both didn't practice Wednesday. Tight end Drew Ogletree also sat out due to a concussion. In positive news, running back Zack Moss (forearm) returned to practice in full capacity.

The Texans had 11 players either miss practice or practice in a limited capacity. Safety Jimmie Ward (knee) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) were among the Texans that didn't practice. Wideout John Metchie III (hamstring) and linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) were among Houston's limited practice participants.

Chargers (-3) at Titans

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) missed practice for the second straight day, leaving his Week 2 status in question. Pass rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, but did some running work on the side. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Bosa had some soreness in his hamstring following Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

With Ekeler dealing with an injury, the Chargers signed Jaret Patterson, a three-year veteran who spent his first two seasons with the Commanders.

For the Titans, wideout DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and safety Amani Hooker (concussion) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. Cornerback Kristian Fulton has been limited all week with a hamstring injury, and defensive tackle Teair Tart has been limited with a groin issue.

Raiders at Bills (-8.5)

Wideouts Davante Adams (foot), DeAndre Carter (knee) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) was limited. Despite missing practice, Adams and Garoppolo's statues for Sunday do not appear to be in jeopardy.

The Bills had a clean injury report.

Ravens at Bengals (-3.5)

Tight end Mark Andrews (quad) was limited, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and safety Marcus Williams (pec) did not practice. Williams will be "out for a while," head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week. Stanley and Linderbaum are being considered day-to-day.

Defensive end Cameron Sample (ankle) was the only Bengals player who did not practice Wednesday.

Packers (-1) at Falcons

On the Packers side of things, wide receiver Romeo Doubs (hamstring) -- who caught two of Jordan Love's three touchdowns on Sunday -- linebacker Rashan Gary (knee) and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) were all limited practice participants. Rookie safety Anthony Johnson Jr. (knee) practice fully while four key contributors -- All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) -- who had 127 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 11 touches on Sunday -- linebacker Quay Walker (concussion) -- who had a pick-six of Justin Fields -- and number one receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) -- who didn't play Sunday -- all didn't practice Wednesday. Walker was the only player who returned as a limited participant Thursday.

Bakhtiari normally doesn't practice much anymore after multiple knee surgeries, but that doesn't preclude him from playing games. Jones left the game Sunday after grabbing his hamstring at the tail end of his 35-yard receiving touchdown. The Fox broadcast of the game captured him smiling while being stretched out on the sideline. Jones himself said after the game that he could have gone back into the game if needed, which makes it seem like he could be ready to play Sunday in Atlanta.

Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah was a limited practice participant after "an extended stretch out" for a foot injury while running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson practiced fully after being limited entering Week 1. Tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive lineman Calais Campbell both sat of out of practice Wednesday, but the reason was a veteran rest day. So, both of them should be good to go for Green Bay on Sunday.

49ers (-7.5) at Rams

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams didn't practice this Wednesday, but 49ers fans have nothing to worry about it: the reason for his absence was a veteran rest day. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) was the only 49er not to practice on Wednesday. Both tight end George Kittle (groin) and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist) practiced fully.

The Rams only had two entries on their injury report: guard Joe Noteboom (ankle) practicing in a limited fashion and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hip) being a full-go on Wednesday.

Giants (-4) at Cardinals

Tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) did not practice for the Giants. Waller appears to be limiting his practice reps as he continues to deal with his hamstring injury. Both players returned as limited participants Thursday.

Kicker Graham Gano (right ankle), offensive tackle Matt Peart (elbow) and wideout Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) were among the Giants' players who were limited Wednesday.

Jets at Cowboys (-9)

The Jets three entries on their Wednesday practice report -- offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (knee), offensive tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) and running back Breece Hall (knee) -- all practiced in a limited fashion, putting them on track to play Sunday against the Silver and Blue.

Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) practiced fully. Dallas did have three players who didn't participate in practice -- wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee), offensive lineman Tyler Smith (hamstring) and safety Donovan Wilson (calf) -- but all of them are at various places in their recovery. Cooks seems like he's going to be able to play Sunday given what he and head coach McCarthy said Wednesday, but he did not practice on Thursday, either. Wilson is on the cusp of returning to action, while Tyler Smith seems to have a little more work to do this week. Star offensive guard Zack Martin was added to the injury report Thursday, as he was limited with a groin injury.

Commanders at Broncos (-3.5)

Commanders defensive end Chase Young (neck) didn't play on Sunday against the Cardinals, but he did participate in practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday. Receiver Curtis Samuel did play on Sunday, but he was a limited practice participant on Wednesday. Two offensive starters, offensive lineman Sam Cosmi (shoulder) and top receiver Terry McLaurin (toe) fully practiced. Second-round rookie cornerback Jartavius Martin (concussion) was the only Washington player to no practice Wednesday.

Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) was the only Denver player who didn't practice Wednesday. Linebacker Frank Clark (hip), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee), and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) were all limited. On Thursday, Jeudy returned to full participant status, and it appears he will play Sunday.

Dolphins (-3) at Patriots

Dolphins starting running back Raheem Mostert was the only Miami player not to practice Wednesday. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (oblique) were the two notable Dolphins to be limited practice participants. Rookie running back De'Von Achane and Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard were among the many Dolphins practicing fully on Wednesday.

Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown missed practice Wednesday with a concussion. Center David Andrews (hamstring), rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), receiver DeVante Parker (knee), and guard Cole Strange (knee) all practiced in limited fashion.

Saints (-3) at Panthers: Monday night

The Panthers will be without starting left guard Brady Christensen (biceps) for the rest of the season. Nash Jensen, an undrafted rookie who played in 70 games for North Dakota State, is slated to replace Christensen in the starting lineup.

Browns (-2.5) at Steelers: Monday night

Analysis to come as both teams did not put out practice reports on their team sites Wednesday.