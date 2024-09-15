Looks like it's safe to get these wideouts in your fantasy lineups:
NFL Week 2 injury live updates, inactives: Tracking all the latest news on injured players prior to Week 2
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 2 of the NFL season
Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL regular season! Already, the new year has brought with it a massive amount of storylines that have unfolded in just the first week alone.
As is the case every year, injuries have been a central topic of conversation with a number of notable names going down. Two offensive juggernauts from the 2023 campaign, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Rams wideout Puka Nacua, have been sidelined and placed on injured reserve, while the Dolphins may be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered another concussion on Thursday night.
Moreover, there are a number of players who still have their status for Week 2 up in the air. Those will be revealed early Sunday morning when teams post their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff.
Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below!
-
3:57
Running Back Perspective: Christian McCaffrey Heads To IR With Achilles Tendonitis
-
1:48
NFL Storylines: What To Expect From Burrow Dealing With Wrist Injury
-
2:29
NFL Storylines: Bengals Call Out Chiefs Ahead Of Week 2 Matchup
-
1:58
On Site Report: CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson Previews Bengals-Chiefs
-
2:18
On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis Previews Chargers-Panthers
-
2:26
On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Amanda Guerra Previews Browns-Jaguars
-
2:30
On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Melanie Collins Previews 49ers-Vikings
-
2:18
On-Site Report: CBS Sports' AJ Ross Previews Raider-Ravens
-
2:11
On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Evan Washburn Previews Jets at Titans
-
2:26
On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala Previews Broncos at Steelers
-
0:49
Breaking: Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Expected To Miss Season With Shoulder Injury
-
3:08
Breaking News: Christian McCaffrey (Calf/Achilles) Ruled Out For Week 2
-
2:53
NFL Coaches Weigh In On Tua Tagovailoa's Future
-
1:48
Dolphins to add QB in light of Tua Tagovailoa concussion
-
3:08
Christian McCaffrey To Miss Second Straight Game
-
1:44
Patriots Splitting 1st-Team QB Reps 70-30
-
0:30
Chiefs WR Marquise Brown Headed To IR
-
2:48
Tee Higgins Doubtful For Week 2 Chiefs Matchup
-
6:02
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Suffers 3rd Concussion Since 2022
-
3:24
Where Should Dolphins Turn At QB With Tua Sidelined