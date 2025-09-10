The 2025 NFL season is in full swing, and Week 2 is on the horizon. As is the case every week, injuries are slated to play a major role over the course of the second week of the regular season, which includes the San Francisco 49ers, who continue to get bludgeoned, this time revolving around quarterback Brock Purdy.

As most clubs get back on the field on Wednesday, it's as good a time as ever to check in on the initial injury reports. Below, we'll dive into those reports while also getting a final look and a check at the game statuses for Thursday's heavyweight bout between the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers.

Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers (-3.5) (Thursday)

Washington has a relatively healthy injury report coming into Week 2 with just two players listed as questionable. While both Way and Wise were able to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity, Wise was listed as a full participant on both Monday and Tuesday. That may be looked at as Wise trending in the wrong direction, but it's worth noting that the Commanders held walkthroughs to begin the week, and those first two designations were an estimation.

Both Tom and Banks suffered their injuries in the opener against Detroit. They were both listed as non-participants this week at practice, but head coach Matt LaFleur did note that they are each game-time decisions.

Jacksonville listed just four players on the initial injury report, and two -- offensive linemen Cole Van Lanen (shoulder) and Anton Harrison (back) -- were full participants. The lone missing player was fellow lineman Wyatt Milum (knee), while corner Montaric Brown (ankle) was limited.

The Bengals had an even smaller injury report, with offensive tackle Amarius Mims (ankle) being the lone player limited. Long snapper William Wagner (hamstring) was listed on the injury report but practiced fully.

The Giants did not have defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence to begin the week of practice, but his absence was not injury-related. Linebacker Micah McFadden (foot), receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle), and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) did not practice due to injury. Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) and receiver Malik Nabers (back) were limited.

Dallas opened the week with a thin injury report as corner DaRon Bland (foot) was the only player not practicing. Safety Malik Hooker (foot) was limited.

The Lions were without linebacker Jack Campbell (ankle) and offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) on Wednesday, and listed linebacker Trevor Nowaske (elbow) and running back Sione Vaki (hamstring) were limited.

New England continues to be without Christian Gonzalez as the All-Pro corner, who missed Week 1, and also did not practice on Wednesday due to a nagging hamstring injury. The Patriots were also without linebacker Harold Landry III (foot), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (foot), and defensive end Keion White (illness). Linebackers Christian Ellis (shoulder) and Marte Mapu (neck) were limited, along with receiver Kayshon Boutte (shoulder).

San Francisco 49ers (-3) at New Orleans Saints

The injury bug continues to feast on the 49ers. This time, it's Brock Purdy. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that the quarterback is a "long shot" to play on Sunday due to a toe and left shoulder injury. Shanahan added that this could be a multi-week absence. If Purdy is, in fact, ruled out, Mac Jones would be slated to start Week 2 vs. New Orleans.

Meanwhile, the Saints were missing Julian Blackmon (shoulder), Taliese Fuaga (knee), Trevor Penning (toe), and Chase Young (calf) to begin the week of practice. Velus Jones Jr. (knee) and Zach Wood (elbow) were limited.

Running back James Cook (hamstring) was limited to begin the week for Buffalo, along with corner Brandon Codrington (knee), tight end Dawson Knox (hip), defensive end Greg Rousseau (knee), and corner Tre'Davious White (groin). Linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring, hand) and corner Taron Johnson (quad) did not practice.

New York was missing tight end Mason Taylor (ankle), running back Kene Nwangwu (hamstring), and defensive lineman Jay Tufele (illness) on Wednesday. The team also listed corner Michael Carter II (shoulder), linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball (calf), and offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (hand) as limited.

Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was not at practice on Wednesday because he was meeting with league officials in New York as part of the NFL's investigation into potential violations under the personal conduct policy. Outside of that, everyone else was accounted for, but the team did list offensive tackle Joel Bitonio (not injury related), offensive tackle Jack Conklin (eye, elbow), defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (knee), offensive tackle Dawand Jones (knee), and corner Denzel Ward (shoulder, Achilles) as limited.

Baltimore listed tight end Isaiah Likely (foot), defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (ankle), and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) as non-participants on Wednesday. Corner Jaire Alexander (knee) was limited.

Cornerbacks Charvarius Ward (concussion) and Jaylon Jones (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday, while running back Tyler Goodson (elbow) and defensive end Laiatu Latu (hamstring) were limited.

Receivers Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and Jalen Royals (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Kansas City also listed guard Trey Smith (knee, illness) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (knee) as limited.

