Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is in the books, and Week 2 kicked off on Thursday. While we'd love for top players to stay healthy all season long, that unfortunately is rarely the case. That's especially true for Week 2, as there are plenty of injuries to star players that you need to be aware of. If you're interested in NFL betting, make sure to stay up to date on all the NFL injury news before you place any wagers at top sportsbooks.

Here, we break down the biggest NFL injuries to know ahead of 15 games on Sunday and Monday, including how lines have shifted according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, which uses the latest data and odds from top sportsbooks.

The Cowboys really can't seem to catch a break with their cornerback duo of DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, as it seems like the team always has one or the other. That's the case Sunday, too, with Bland ruled out with a foot injury.

On the other side, the Giants are likely to be without left tackle Andrew Thomas for the second week in a row, and receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is questionable to suit up against a depleted Dallas secondary.

Things have stayed pretty steady as far as the betting lines for this matchup, with the only major change being a slight bump for Dallas on the spread from -4.5 to -5.5.

Both teams will likely be without top players in the secondary for this matchup. The Steelers won't have top cornerback Joey Porter Jr. or starting safety DeShon Elliott, while Seattle is listing Devon Witherspoon, who plays outside and nickel, as doubtful. Rookie Nick Emmanwori is out for the Seahawks after getting hurt making a tackle early in the first quarter of his NFL debut. Rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon will miss his second straight game after injuring his knee in the preseason.

The Steelers had a much better offensive showing last week than expected with Aaron Rodgers throwing four touchdown passes, while Seattle scored only 13 points against San Francisco.

The Steelers are now favored at -3 after opening at -1.5, and the over/under has gone to 39.5 after being 43.5 at open.

Two 2024 draft picks won't play for the Titans on Sunday with offensive tackle JC Latham and defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat each ruled out. Those are big losses for Tennessee with Los Angeles having a great pash rush on defense and aiming to run the ball on offense, something Sweat is tasked with stopping as a massive nose tackle. Starting Rams guard Steve Avila is unlikely to play in this matchup, either.

The total for this one has dipped dramatically from 46.5 at open to 41.5. Neither side looked particularly great on offense last week, though each went up against good defenses with the Rams beating the Texans and the Titans falling to the Broncos.

The Bills' defense is banged up after allowing 40 points to Baltimore in Week 1. Top defensive tackle Ed Oliver won't play against the Jets while the secondary may be without cornerback Tre'Davious White and nickel corner Taron Johnson as both are questionable for Sunday. New York just scored 32 points in a losing effort to the Steelers in Week 1, and Justin Fields and Co. may be in line for another big game as the Bills deal with injuries on defense.

The Bills opened as 8.5-point favorites and now sit at -6.5, and the total is up to 46.5 after starting at 44.5.

The Dolphins will be without Darren Waller for the second week in a row as the once-retired tight end is dealing with a hip injury. The team will also be without a starting offensive tackle in Austin Jackson. Second-year running back Jaylen Wright is doubtful after missing Week 1, meaning rookie Ollie Gordon is once again the top backup to De'Von Achane.

On the other side, the Patriots will be without their top defender and arguably top player on the entire roster as cornerback Christian Gonzalez is set to miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury, welcome news for Miami receivers Tyreek Hill and Jayden Waddle.

Things have crept New England's way on the spread and money line, and the Pats are now +1.5 after opening at +2.5. The total is down to 43.5 from 45.5 at open.

No notable injuries to note

The Bengals have no one listed on their final injury report of the week while the only two Jaguars with designations are a backup rookie offensive lineman and a backup cornerback. The Bengals are looking for a better offensive output after struggling mightily against the Browns in a 17-16 win last week, while the Jags are looking to build off a 26-10 win over Carolina.

The Bengals are favored at 3.5 after opening at -5.5.

The 49ers are either a healthy juggernaut or are as beat up as any team in the NFL. Right now, they're the latter. San Francisco won its Week 1 contest 17-13 in Seattle, but the 9ers now are without quarterback Brock Purdy for potentially five weeks as well as tight end George Kittle for the foreseeable future. Former first-round pick Mac Jones will now get the start in New Orleans at quarterback for San Francisco, and it's unclear if he'll have Jauan Jennings for this one as he's been dealing with a shoulder injury of late. Additionally, legendary left tackle Trent Williams is questionable with a knee injury.

The Saints will be without both guard Trevor Penning and defensive end Chase Young for the second week in a row, and top safety Julian Blackmon is also out due to a shoulder injury.

Due to injuries on the 49ers' side, the spread has gone from -7 to -3 for San Francisco, and the total is 40.5 after opening at 44.5.

CHI DB Kyler Gordon (hamstring, out)

CHI DT Grady Jarrett (knee, questionable)

DET OT Taylor Decker (shoulder, questionable)

DET S Kirby Joseph (knee, questionable)

These two NFC North foes will look to get their first win of the year on Sunday when they face off in Detroit. The Lions have two top starters questionable in left tackle Taylor Decker and safety Kirby Joseph. Both played in last week's blowout loss at Green Bay. As for the Bears, do-it-all defensive back Kyler Gordon is out for the second week in a row, and veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is questionable, which would be a big loss as Detroit loves to run the football.

The Lions are 6-point favorites after opening at -4.5, while the total has dropped from 48.5 to 46.5.

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

The Ravens will again be without two versatile players on offense with tight end Isaiah Likely and Patrick Ricard each ruled out for the second week in a row. Baltimore score 40 points in the opener against Buffalo without those two in the lineup, however.

As for the Browns, it's not injury-related, but rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is questionable for Week 2. The Ohio State product didn't sign his contract until recently due to off the field issues, but he practiced this week. It's just unclear if he'll suit up, and if not, the Browns will likely lean on Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson this week once again.

The spread has gone from Ravens -12.5 to -11.5, and the over/under is up slightly from 44.5 to 45.

Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts (4:05 p.m. ET)

IND CB Charvarius Ward (concussion, out)

IND CB Jaylon Jones (hamstring, out)

The Colts are without two top cornerbacks this week as starter Charvarius Ward and backup Jaylon Jones won't play against the Broncos. Denver is looking for a better offensive output after a rough start against the Titans in which second-year quarterback Bo Nix threw two interceptions. He'll have a better matchup this week against a depleted Colts cornerback group.

Denver opened at -3.5 on the road, but that's dropped to -1.5. The over/under has also dropped a point from 44.5 to 43.5.

CAR OT Ikem Ekownu (illness, questionable)

AZ OG Will Hernandez (knee, questionable)

The two most notable injuries for this matchup are on the offensive line with left tackle Ikem Ekwonu questionable to make his season debut for Carolina while guard Will Hernandez is also questionable to suit up for the first time in 2025. Ekwonu missed Week 1 after appendectomy surgery while Hernandez is fighting a knee injury.

Oddsmakers have had this one trending in Arizona's favor as the Cards are now -6.5 after opening at -4.5 at home. The total is also down to 44.5 after opening at 46.5.

The Chiefs were already without Rashee Rice due to a suspension when Xavier Worthy suffered a shoulder injury after colliding with Travis Kelce in Brazil last week. Head coach Andy Reid says Worthy has a slim chance to suit up for Week 2, which would put more of an emphasis on JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hollywood Brown and Kelce in the passing game, especially with rookie receiver Jalen Royals out for the second week in a row.

On the other side, Philadelphia will be without top tight end Dallas Goedert due to a knee injury. He paced Philadelphia with seven catches last year and was second in yards with 44.

After getting beaten in Week 1, the Chiefs are no longer favored at home as the line has shifted from Eagles +1.5 to Eagles -1.5. The total has also gone up from 45.5 to 47.

Minnesota's going to be without some big names for this contest, with do-it-all linebacker/edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel out with a concussion and inside linebacker Blake Cashman on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. J.J. McCarthy will also be without left tackle Christian Darrisaw due to a knee injury.

The Falcons were without one of their top pass catchers last week in Darnell Mooney, who has been nursing a shoulder injury, and top receiver Drake London suffered a shoulder injury of his own in Week 1. The good news for Atlanta is Michael Penix Jr. will have his two top receivers for Sunday Night Football against the Vikings.

After opening as 5.5-point favorites, the Vikings are now 3.5-point favorites while the total moved down from 45.5 to 44.5.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans (7 p.m. ET, Monday)

Christian Kirk joined the Texans this offseason to be a No. 2 receiver behind Nico Collins, but he didn't play last week due to a hamstring injury. His status for Week 2 is also up in the air as he hasn't been practicing.

Two of Tampa's top players missed last week, though that was expected. Receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Tristan Wirfs sat out the Bucs' win over Atlanta, and while it sounded like neither would play for at least a few weeks, both were limited practice participants early this week, which is worth keeping an eye on. Godwin didn't practice Friday, however.

The total for this game has dipped from 46.5 to 42.5 on the heels of the Texans scoring only nine points in Week 1, but the spread has moved in Houston's favor to -2.5 after opening at -1.5. Official game statuses for this game will be revealed Saturday.

LV TE Brock Bowers (knee, TBD)

The big injury news to follow here is star Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who left Week 1 with a knee injury. While head coach Pete Carroll said Bowers could have returned to action last Sunday, his participation, or lack thereof, in practice this week signals another story. This would be a big blow for Vegas against a Chargers defense that was among the league's best last year. The good news is the Raiders have a very capable No. 2 tight end in former second-round pick Michael Mayer, who had four catches last week.

The Chargers are now -3.5 after opening at -2.5, and the total is up to 46.5 from 43.5. Official game statuses for this game will be revealed Saturday.