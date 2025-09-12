Injuries are an unfortunate but continuous storyline in the NFL, and Week 2 is no exception. Already, the injury bug has taken a bite out of some teams in Week 2, with Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler going down with an Achilles injury on Thursday night, along with Green Bay Packers wideout Jayden Reed breaking his collarbone.

Meanwhile, there are several injuries that we're continuing to monitor as we inch closer to the Sunday slate. Below, we've rounded up every injury report for the remaining games in Week 2 and detailed what the status is for some ailing stars, along with their chances of suiting up this weekend.

Buffalo will be without Oliver in Week 2 after he suffered an ankle injury this week at practice. Specifically, a teammate stepped on his foot and was spotted on Thursday in a walking boot. He did not practice on Thursday or Friday. After initially appearing on the injury report as a limited participant on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, running back James Cook logged back-to-back full practices and carries no designation heading into the weekend, meaning he'll play.

After logging a full practice on Friday, the Jets took star corner Sauce Gardner off the injury report. He was limited on Thursday with a groin injury. As for Carter and Taylor, they both practiced fully despite their questionable designations.

Judkins practiced for the first time as a full participant on Thursday after signing his rookie deal on Sept. 6. Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that the team will use the next 24 hours to determine his status against the Ravens. Meanwhile, Hall will be sidelined for the second straight game due to a knee injury and did not practice on Friday. As for Conklin, Stefanski said he's a coin flip to play.

Baltimore will again be without tight end Likely, but he was able to log a limited practice on Friday, which is encouraging for his prospects in Week 3. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike was a full participant on Friday and carries no designation after being slowed this week due to an ankle injury.

It seems pretty unlikely the Rams will have Parkinson or Avila available to them this weekend as neither was able to practice at all this week.

Latham nor Sweat were able to practice at all this week, and have subsequently been ruled out. Both Winston and Mullings did practice on Friday in a limited capacity, but are doubtful. Corner L'Jarius Sneed had been limited throughout the week of practice, but does not have a designation.

The good news for Chicago is that corner Jaylon Johnson (calf, groin) practiced fully this week and carries no designation entering the weekend, so he's in line to make his season debut. However, the team will be without defensive back Gordon after not practicing this week. Jarrett did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited on Friday and is now questionable.

Despite not practicing throughout the week due to a shoulder injury, Detroit is holding out hope it'll have Decker available in Week 2, listing him as questionable.

New England will once again be without star corner Gonzalez as he battles a hamstring injury he suffered in training camp. As for White, he missed the entire week of practice due to illness. Despite being limited on both Thursday and Friday, the Patriots are listing starting right tackle Moses as questionable due to a foot injury.

Miami has removed starting wideout Jaylen Waddle from the injury report after he was limited this week due to a shoulder injury.

Seattle's secondary will take a hit in Week 2 as Emmanwori has already been ruled out and corner Witherspoon is doubtful after missing time this week due to a knee injury.

Pittsburgh will without three starters on Sunday against Seattle. The club also listed linebacker Alex Highsmith as a limited participant on Friday due to an ankle injury, but doesn't have an injury designation.

Jaguars : OL Wyatt Milum (knee) OUT; CB Montaric Brown (ankle) DOUBTFUL

: OL Wyatt Milum (knee) OUT; CB Montaric Brown (ankle) DOUBTFUL Bengals: No injuries to report

Milum did practice on a limited basis on Friday, but the team is still ruling him out. Meanwhile Brown was a limited participant throughout the week, but his ankle injury could still leave him sidelined in Week 2.

Cincinnati enters Week 2 with no injuries to report, so they are fully healthy for this matchup against Jacksonville.

San Francisco will, in fact, be without starting quarterback Purdy for this Week 2 matchup against New Orleans. In his place, veteran Mac Jones will be under center. Coach Kyle Shanahan also noted that Williams and Jennings will be questionable.

All of the players New Orleans ruled out were unable to hit the practice field this week. Meanwhile, Fuaga was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's session.

Thomas is listed as doubtful after logging back-to-back days of limited participation at practice. Thomas is recovering from a Lisfranc fracture he suffered last October and hasn't appeared in a game in 11 months.

Outside of Bland, who was expected to be ruled out after not practicing this week, the Cowboys are healthy entering Week 2 with no other player given a designation.

Denver will be without Greenlaw this week due to a quad injury. The linebacker did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited on Friday. Despite that, the club is holding him out. Meanwhile, tight end Evan Engram logged his second full practice on Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Week 2. He suffered a calf injury in the opener.

Indy's secondary will be slowed in Week 2 with Ward and Jones sidelined after being unable to practice this week. Meanwhile, Latu doesn't seem to be trending in the right direction. After being limited on Wednesday, the pass rusher did not participate on Thursday and Friday.

Carolina's starting left tackle has his status up in the air after being limited throughout the week due to an illness.

Reiman and Simon did not practice at all this week, so seeing them ruled out isn't a surprise development for Arizona. Hernandez and Gillikin both practiced this week on a limited basis.

Goedert -- who led the Eagles in targets and receptions in the Week 1 opener -- has been ruled out due to a knee injury. He did not practice at all this week, nor did running back Shipley who is dealing with an oblique injury.

Kansas City's injury report features two wide receivers. First, Royals did not practice this week, so being ruled out shouldn't come as a big surprise. As for Worthy, he was limited on both Thursday and Friday, but the team is listing him as doubtful due to a shoulder injury he suffered early in the opener.

The good news for the Falcons is that both wideouts, Drake London and Darnell Mooney both practiced fully on Friday and do not carry an injury designation for Week 2. The pass catchers had each been dealing with shoulder injuries.

Minnesota will be without notable figures like Van Ginkel and Darrisaw, and may not have star safety Smith due to an illness. J.J. McCarthy also returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday's session following the birth of his son.

