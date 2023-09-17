Another week of NFL football and more injuries have taken over the league. Several prominent players have left their respective games with injuries and will be monitored throughout the week. Below is a list of the big-name players who left the Week 2 slate of games.

Richardson left Sunday's win over the Texans with a concussion and did not return. He finished 6 of 10 for 54 yards and had three carries for 35 yards with two rushing touchdowns before exiting.

Adams also left Sunday's loss to the Bills in the fourth quarter and was evaluated for a concussion, according to the Raiders. Adams took a hit over the middle that was ruled unnecessary roughness on the play that sent him to the blue medical tent. He finished with six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Kelly was also evaluated for a concussion and did not return in the Colts' win over the Texans. The veteran center will remain in concussion protocol entering Week 3.

Beckham left the Ravens' win over the Bengals with an ankle injury in the second half. Afterward, head coach John Harbaugh said he doesn't believe the injury to be serious. He finished with three catches for 29 yards.

Hyde left Sunday's win over the Raiders and did not return with a hamstring injury. He was initially ruled questionable to return.

Mooney did not return in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers with a knee injury. He was initially ruled questionable to return, but the wideout never got back in.

Montgomery left Sunday's loss to the Seahawks with what the team called a thigh injury after being carted to the locker room. He reportedly could miss a couple weeks. He finished with 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Woolen left Sunday's win over the Lions with a chest injury and was initially ruled questionable, but head coach Pete Carroll said he would be fine going forward.

Jenkins did not come out for the Packers in the second half due to a knee injury, which is reported to be a sprained MCL (per NFL Network). He'll reportedly undergo an MRI.

Thomas was escorted off the field in the second quarter of Washington's game against Denver after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Kareem Jackson. He's been ruled out with a concussion.