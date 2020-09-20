Week 2 of the 2020 regular season is underway and with this second NFL Sunday comes a slew of injuries across the league. A number of the game's biggest stars on both sides of the ball have already departed to the locker room due to injury and some are facing the possibility of missing much more than just this game.
In this space, we'll be giving you a quick rundown of each major injury that has already come down across the early slate of games and be providing updates once more information is available.
- The 49ers continued to be haunted by injuries to start the season. They saw a number of stars banged up in their matchup with the Jets, including pass-rushers Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas. They were both carted off the field mere moments from one another. Bosa was grabbing his left knee as he was carted off the field, as was Thomas. Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) is not playing in the second half and Nick Mullens is now in under center. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora notes that Garoppolo received X-rays at the half. Running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is also out.
- Arguably the biggest name to go down due to injury thus far is Giants star running back Saquon Barkley, who has been ruled out for the remainder of their Week 2 contest. New York notes that Barkley has a knee injury and is reportedly set to undergo X-rays. Barkley was not the only Giant to go down in this game as receiver Sterling Shepard has been ruled out due to a toe injury.
- Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell was carted off the field in the first quarter of Indy's matchup with the Vikings. The Colts have ruled him questionable to return due to a knee injury. Indy has also lost safety Malik Hooker due to an Achilles injury; he will not return.
- Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is out for the remainder of Denver's matchup with the Steelers after suffering a right shoulder injury that forced him into the locker room. He sustained the hit with 7:42 remaining in the first quarter. Jeff Driskel is now under center.
- The Dolphins' high-priced corner Byron Jones suffered a groin injury in Miami's matchup with the Bills and has been ruled out.
- Bears running back David Montgomery was questionable to return to Chicago's Week 2 matchup with the Giants due to a neck injury, but has since returned to action.
- After originally being listed as doubtful to return, the Vikings have downgraded linebacker Anthony Barr to out due to a shoulder injury. Running back Mike Boone (concussion) is out.
- The New York Jets have ruled out receiver Breshad Perriman for the rest of the afternoon due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, fellow receiver Chirs Hogan has departed to the locker room and is now questionable to return.
- Jaguars center Brandon Linder (knee) is questionable to return.
More on these injuries as news develops.