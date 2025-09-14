NFL Week 2 injury tracker, inactives: Latest news, updates on key injured players
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 2
It's Week 2 of the NFL season, and as usual, injuries are a major storyline. Injuries have already taken a toll on some teams, with Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler going down with an Achilles injury on Thursday night, along with Green Bay Packers wideout Jayden Reed breaking his collarbone.
There are some notable injuries to keep an eye on as games get set to begin on Sunday. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has already been ruled out and will be replaced by Mac Jones.
The big games on tap for this Sunday's slate are the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.
Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.
-
1:56
NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Jaguars at Bengals
-
2:30
NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Patriots at Dolphins
-
2:35
NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Panthers at Cardinals
-
2:00
NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Browns at Ravens
-
2:27
NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Broncos at Colts
-
7:15
NFL Week 2 Preview: Mahomes Set to Take on Eagles in Superbowl Rematch
-
1:04
NFL Week 2 Preview: Breakout Player
-
1:39
NFL Week 2 Preview: Bears at Lions
-
2:46
NFL Week 2 Preview: Eagles at Chiefs
-
2:13
NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Rams at Titans
-
2:28
NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Bills at Jets
-
0:32
BREAKING: Cowboys, OG Tyler Smith Agree to 4-YR, $96M Extension
-
3:35
NFL News & Notes: Ekeler, Reed Both Out Indefinitely After Injuries Thursday
-
3:06
NFL News & Notes: Dolphins Hold Players-Only Meeting This Week
-
4:10
NFL News & Notes: DK Metcalf On Facing Seahawks "Just Another Game"
-
1:22
Can The 49ers Withstand All Their Injuries
-
2:54
Revenge Game Of Week: Ben Johnson Returns To Face Lions
-
1:50
Team Who Will Be 0-2 Heading Into Week 3
-
1:04
NFL Week 2 Fantasy Injury Report: Austin Ekeler Suffers Achillies Injury
-
0:19
BIG MAN TD! USC's 360-pound DT Jamaal Jarrett rumbles 70 yards with an interception
-
0:43
CRAZY Play of the Year: Purdue turns near-disaster on double backward pass into TD vs. USC
-
0:38
Gary Danielson Says USC 'Learned From the Lessons of Last Year'
-
0:59
Danny Kanell recaps 'statement' win for Georgia Tech over No. 12 Clemson
-
0:45
Damien Harris calls out Colorado's star-studded staff after another loss
-
2:39
MLB Recap: Judge, Yankees Heat Up Red-Hot Wild Card Race With Win Over Red Sox
-
0:46
Highlights: Orioles at Blue Jays (9/12)
-
1:12
Week 3 Highlights: Colorado at Houston (9/12)
-
0:30
Week 3 Highlights: Colgate at Syracuse (9/12)
-
1:04
MLB Recap: Jacob deGrom Returns To Queens, Rangers Win 5 Straight
-
1:28
Week 3 Highlights: Kansas State at Arizona (9/12)