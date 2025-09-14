NFL Week 2 injury tracker, inactives: Latest news, updates on key injured players

It's Week 2 of the NFL season, and as usual, injuries are a major storyline. Injuries have already taken a toll on some teams, with Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler going down with an Achilles injury on Thursday night, along with Green Bay Packers wideout Jayden Reed breaking his collarbone.

There are some notable injuries to keep an eye on as games get set to begin on Sunday. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has already been ruled out and will be replaced by Mac Jones.

The big games on tap for this Sunday's slate are the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.