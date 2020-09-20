Week 2 of the 2020 regular season is underway and with this second NFL Sunday comes a slew of injuries across the league. A number of the game's biggest stars on both sides of the ball have already departed to the locker room due to injury and some are facing the possibility of missing much more than just this game.
In this space, we'll be giving you a quick rundown of each major injury that has already come down across the early slate of games and be providing updates once more information is available.
- The 49ers continued to be haunted by injuries to start the season. They saw a number of stars banged up in their matchup with the Jets, including pass-rushers Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas. They were both carted off the field mere moments from one another. Bosa was grabbing his left knee as he was carted off the field, as was Thomas. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Bosa likely tore his ACL. As for Thomas, ESPN reports that further testing on Monday is needed but there is concern that it's serious. Meanwhile Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) did not play in the second half and Nick Mullens was in under center. That will likely remain the case as Garoppolo deals with a high ankle sprain, per Shanahan. Running back Raheem Mostert (knee) also left the game.
- Arguably the biggest name to go down due to injury thus far is Giants star running back Saquon Barkley. New York notes that Barkley has a knee injury and underwent X-rays. ESPN reports that the club fears he may have torn his ACL. Barkley was not the only Giant to go down in this game as receiver Sterling Shepard was also ruled out due to a toe injury.
- First-round rookie Justin Herbert started the game under center for the Chargers as veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor is questionable to face the Chiefs due to a chest injury suffered before the game.
- Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was listed as questionable to return in Carolina's loss to the Bucs due to a hamstring injury.
- Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell was carted off the field in the first quarter of Indy's matchup with the Vikings. Indy has also lost safety Malik Hooker due to an Achilles injury; he will not return.
- In Green Bay, star receiver Davante Adams has a hamstring injury that listed him as questionable to return.
- Rams rookie running back Cam Akers (ribs) is out for the rest of the game against the Eagles.
- Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is out for the remainder of Denver's matchup with the Steelers after suffering a right shoulder injury that forced him into the locker room. He sustained the hit with 7:42 remaining in the first quarter. Denver has also lost No. 1 wide receiver Courtland Sutton (knee/leg cramping) for the rest of the game.
- The Dolphins' high-priced corner Byron Jones suffered a groin injury in Miami's matchup with the Bills and has been ruled out.
- After originally being listed as doubtful to return, the Vikings have downgraded linebacker Anthony Barr to out due to a shoulder injury. Running back Mike Boone (concussion) is out.
- The New York Jets have ruled out receiver Breshad Perriman for the rest of the afternoon due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, fellow receiver
More on these injuries as news develops.