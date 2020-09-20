Week 2 of the 2020 regular season is underway and with this second NFL Sunday comes a slew of injuries across the league. A number of the game's biggest stars on both sides of the ball have already departed to the locker room due to injury and some are facing the possibility of missing much more than just this game.

In this space, we'll be giving you a quick rundown of each major injury that has already come down across the early slate of games and be providing updates once more information is available.

After originally being listed as doubtful to return, the Vikings have downgraded linebacker Anthony Barr to out due to a shoulder injury. Running back Mike Boone (concussion) is out.

The New York Jets have ruled out receiver Breshad Perriman for the rest of the afternoon due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, fellow receiver

More on these injuries as news develops.