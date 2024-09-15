A.J. Brown is officially out for the Eagles MNF matchup against the Falcons.
NFL Week 2 injury updates, inactives: Eagles' A.J. Brown, Jaguars' Evan Engram among players out
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 2 of the NFL season
Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL regular season! Already, the new year has brought with it a massive amount of storylines that have unfolded in just the first week alone.
As is the case every year, injuries have been a central topic of conversation with a number of notable names going down. Two offensive juggernauts from the 2023 campaign -- 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Rams wideout Puka Nacua -- have both been placed on injured reserve, while the Dolphins will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa indefinitely after he suffered another concussion on Thursday night.
Jaguars tight end Evan Engram suffered a hamstring injury during pregame warmups and is ruled out against the Browns. Engram had the second-most receiving yards on the team last season, finishing with 114 receptions for 963 yards.
Some other notable inactives announced for Sunday include: Packers QB Jordan Love, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III, Colts WR Josh Downs, Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson, Browns OT Jack Conklin, Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga
Cowboys inactives
- Trey Lance (emergency third QB)
- CB Andrew Booth
- LB Buddy Johnson
- T Matt Waletzko
- WR Ryan Flournoy
- TE John Stephens
- TE Jake Ferguson
The Cowboys have two tight ends out against the Saints.
Raiders inactives
Defensive end Tyree Wilson (knee) and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) are both out.
Ravens inactives
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who suffered an orbital fracture last week, planned to see how he feels ahead of the game before making a call. He is not listed on the inactives report.
Cornerback Nate Wiggins (neck) is out.
Lions inactives
Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and wide receiver Isaiah Williams (abdomen) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday.
Buccaneers inactives
Defensive end Logan Hall (foot), cornerback Zyon McCollum (concussion) and defensive back Tkyee Smith (illness) were all questionable and are all active.
Jaguars inactives
Defensive end Tyler Lacy (toe) and linebacker Caleb Johnson (back) were both listed as questionable after being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Lacy is out and Johnson is active.
Tight end Evan Engram sustained a hamstring injury in pregame warmups and has been ruled out.
Browns inactives
The Browns will be without tight end David Njoku, who was the team's receiving yards leader last week. Injuries are already impacting Cleveland this early in the season. This week, they placed four players on IR, including starting safety Juan Thornhill.
Packers inactives
- Jordan Love
- Kitan Oladapo
- Brenton Cox Jr.
- Andre Dillard
- Travis Glover
- Colby Wooden
The Packers was doubtful and is officially out, meaning Malik Willis will start for Green Bay.
Wide receiver Jayden Reed is active. He was limited in practice on Friday, dealing with a calf/shin injury.
Colts inactives
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (back), wide receiver Josh Downs (ankle) and defensive end Kwity Payne (hamstring) were all listed as questionable heading into their matchup against the Packers.
Saints inactives
- WR A.T. Perry
- QB Spencer Rattler (Emergency Third QB)
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- DT Khalen Saunders
- LB D'Marco Jackson
- LB Jaylan Ford
- TE Dallin Holker
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is officially out, after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (back) is active.
Panthers inactives
- CB Chau Smith-Wade
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
- RB Mike Boone
- C Andrew Raym
- G Jarrett Kingston
- TE Messiah Swinson
Punter Johnny Hekker (back) is a go after being listed as questionable.
Chargers inactives
Linebacker Joey Bosa (back) did not practice on Thursday or Friday and was listed as questionable, but is active today. Running back Hassan Haskins (toe), wide receiver Josh Palmer (knee) and cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor (fibula) were all questionable.
Palmer is active.
Commanders inactives
Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (thumb) was the only player ruled out ahead of the game. Defensive tackle Jer'Zhan (foot), cornerback Quan Martin (hamstring) and defensive end Clelin Derrell (knee) were all listed as questionable.
Giants inactives
Cornerback Nick McCloud (knee), linebacker Darius Muasau (knee) and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (groin) were all listed as out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders.
Patriots inactives
The Patriots had a lengthy injury report this week, with 12 players listed. Defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), guard Layden Robinson (shoulder) and running back JaMycal Hasty (knee) were all listed as questionable. Guard Sidy Snow (ankle) was ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Dugger and Wise Jr. are both active, while the offense will be without wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.
Seahawks inactives
The Seahawks' offense takes a hit, with Kenneth Walker III out against the Patriots with an Oblique injury. He didn't practice all week and was listed as doubtful. Walker had a team high 103 yards rushing last week, significantly more than anyone else on the team. The next most rushing yards went to quarterback Geno Smith, who had 30 yards on the ground, so this is a big hit to their run game against a solid Patriots defense.
Vikings inactives
The Vikings offense will be without wide receiver Jordan Addison, who is out with an ankle injury. Safety Harrison Smith (hip), offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (elbow) and guard Ed Ingram (tricep) were all questionable and are all active.
49ers inactives
The biggest news out of San Francisco is star running back Christian McCaffrey (calf, Achilles) was placed on IR and will miss at least four games.
Jets inactives
Cornerback D.J. Reed (knee) and defensive end Michael Clemons (triceps) were the two Jets players listed as questionable. Clemons is a go, but Reed is out.
Titans inactives
Safety Jamal Adams is dealing with a hip injury and after being a full participant all week is active.
Josh Downs is officially out.
Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is expected to play today.
Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is expected to play today against the Colts. He is questionable with a calf and shin injury.
Whether Colts wide receiver Josh Downs will play today is a coin flip. He is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and while he fully practiced Friday, the team wants to ensure he is completely ready to go.
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is questionable with hip and hamstring injuries and his status for the game will depend on his workout this morning. The Saints are being careful about the situation.
Jer'Zhan Newton could make his season debut for the Commanders today. The second rounder missed last week as he recovers from foot surgery and is listed as questionable.
Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is questionable for the Monday Night Football matchup against the Falcons with a hamstring injury.
Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy suffered a rare NFL injury last week, fracturing his orbital bone. He is questionable heading into their matchup against the Raiders and says he is optimistic that he will be able to play.
Looks like it's safe to get these wideouts in your fantasy lineups:
