NFL Week 2 injury updates, inactives: Tracking all the latest news on injured players prior to Week 2

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 2 of the NFL season

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL regular season! Already, the new year has brought with it a massive amount of storylines that have unfolded in just the first week alone. 

As is the case every year, injuries have been a central topic of conversation with a number of notable names going down. Two offensive juggernauts from the 2023 campaign, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Rams wideout Puka Nacua, have been sidelined and placed on injured reserve, while the Dolphins may be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered another concussion on Thursday night. 

Moreover, there are a number of players who still have their status for Week 2 up in the air. Those will be revealed early Sunday morning when teams post their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff.  

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below!

Updating Live
(8)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is expected to play today. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is expected to play today against the Colts. He is questionable with a calf and shin injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Whether Colts wide receiver Josh Downs will play today is a coin flip. He is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and while he fully practiced Friday, the team wants to ensure he is completely ready to go. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is questionable with hip and hamstring injuries and his status for the game will depend on his workout this morning. The Saints are being careful about the situation. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jer'Zhan Newton could make his season debut for the Commanders today. The second rounder missed last week as he recovers from foot surgery and is listed as questionable.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is questionable for the Monday Night Football matchup against the Falcons with a hamstring injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy suffered a rare NFL injury last week, fracturing his orbital bone. He is questionable heading into their matchup against the Raiders and says he is optimistic that he will be able to play. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Looks like it's safe to get these wideouts in your fantasy lineups:

Kevin Steimle
September 15, 2024, 12:41 PM
Sep. 15, 2024, 8:41 am EDT

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:57

    Running Back Perspective: Christian McCaffrey Heads To IR With Achilles Tendonitis

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    NFL Storylines: What To Expect From Burrow Dealing With Wrist Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    NFL Storylines: Bengals Call Out Chiefs Ahead Of Week 2 Matchup

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    On Site Report: CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson Previews Bengals-Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis Previews Chargers-Panthers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Amanda Guerra Previews Browns-Jaguars

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Melanie Collins Previews 49ers-Vikings

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    On-Site Report: CBS Sports' AJ Ross Previews Raider-Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Evan Washburn Previews Jets at Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala Previews Broncos at Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Breaking: Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Expected To Miss Season With Shoulder Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    3:08

    Breaking News: Christian McCaffrey (Calf/Achilles) Ruled Out For Week 2

  • Image thumbnail
    2:53

    NFL Coaches Weigh In On Tua Tagovailoa's Future

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Dolphins to add QB in light of Tua Tagovailoa concussion

  • Image thumbnail
    3:08

    Christian McCaffrey To Miss Second Straight Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Patriots Splitting 1st-Team QB Reps 70-30

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Chiefs WR Marquise Brown Headed To IR

  • Image thumbnail
    2:48

    Tee Higgins Doubtful For Week 2 Chiefs Matchup

  • Image thumbnail
    6:02

    Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Suffers 3rd Concussion Since 2022

  • Image thumbnail
    3:24

    Where Should Dolphins Turn At QB With Tua Sidelined

See All NFL Videos