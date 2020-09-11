We finally have a professional football contest in the books for the 2020 season after the Chiefs dominated the Texans en route to a 34-20 victory, and we have way more on the way this weekend when the league's 30 other teams square off with the hope of starting the season with a win. If you're looking for predictions on who's going to win and cover in those 15 games, we have plenty of options for you on CBSSports.com. But this space is devoted to something different: sharing the best options to bet for the following week right now.

Yes, many books, including our friends at William Hill Sportsbook, offer lines not just for the current week but also the next week, and there's plenty of value to be had for anyone who's paying attention. For example, let's look at the two Week 1 Monday night games. The Steelers were 3.5-point favorites on the road against the Giants, but as bettors have woken up to how strong a team Pittsburgh has, the line has moved all the way to Steelers -6. In the nightcap, the Broncos were initially 1.5-point favorites at home against the Titans, but that line moved to a pick 'em before the Von Miller injury, which now has the Titans as 2.5-point favorites. Add them together, and we're talking about 6.5 points of line movement.

What does that have to do with Week 2? Well, the Steelers host the Broncos next week in a matchup that opened Steelers -5.5 back in May. Considering how much the two teams' Week 1 lines have moved, you'd expect the current line to be at least Steelers -9 and maybe even double digits, right? Well, the Steelers are currently just six-point favorites for Week 2. If you buy in to the line moves for Monday night, doesn't it make a ton of sense to hammer Steelers -6 for Week 2? I'm glad you agree.

Pete Prisco, R.J. White, SportsLine's Kenny White and host Will Brinson make their picks agains the spread in Week 1 games on the Pick Six Podcast; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

That, in a nutshell, is why Steelers -6 is my best lookahead bet for Week 2. We'll highlight a few more picks I think offer bettors value before we know what happens in Week 1, but first, here's a look at the Week 2 lookahead lines (all odds via William Hill):

Week 2 lookahead lines

Bengals at Browns (-7.5), O/U 46

Rams at Eagles (-3.5), O/U 48

Giants at Bears (-5.5), O/U 43

Jaguars at Titans (-11), O/U 43

Panthers at Buccaneers (-8), O/U 48.5

49ers (-6) at Jets, O/U 43.5

Bills (-3.5) at Dolphins, O/U 43

Broncos at Steelers (-6), O/U 43.5

Falcons at Cowboys (-6.5), O/U 50

Lions at Packers (-5.5), O/U 46

Vikings at Colts (-2.5), O/U 46

Washington at Cardinals (-6.5), O/U 46

Ravens (-5) at Texans, O/U 54

Chiefs (-6.5) at Chargers, O/U 50.5

Patriots at Seahawks (-3.5), O/U 44

Saints (-4.5) at Raiders, O/U 50.5

Picks to consider

Steelers -6 vs. Broncos

We covered this one at the top, but with the Broncos' injuries on the defensive side of the ball likely hampering their pass rush, it's entirely possible they could be near the bottom of the AFC this year rather than competing for a playoff spot. Would the Steelers be just six-point favorites at home against a team like the Dolphins? Unlikely.

Colts -2.5 vs. Vikings

The market is expected a big Colts blowout against the Jaguars in Week 1 with them favored by more than a touchdown on the road. That type of respect should mean the market values Indy higher than Minnesota, a team that lost a lot of talent this offseason with questions on both sides of the ball. If the Vikings lose to the Packers at home in Week 1, this line is going to move to at least Colts -3 and maybe higher.

Patriots +3.5 at Seahawks

New England being nearly a touchdown favorites in Week 1 against a Dolphins team that managed to beat them in Week 17 last year tells us the books think the Patriots are still a pretty good team despite their offseason losses. If they prove such on Sunday, this line is going to come down to a field goal at worst. Taking them now offers a half-point of value and gives you the key number of +3 in your pocket.

Rams +3.5 at Eagles

I think the Rams could surprise some people on Sunday night, but this line will repost before the Sunday Night Football kickoff, so this comes down to how the Eagles look against Washington. And I have questions about the banged-up offense, which could lead to a low-scoring win in Washington. If that happens, this line should settle at Eagles -3 and perhaps move down from there should the Rams play well against the Cowboys.

Bears -5.5 vs. Giants

The market is expected the Giants to be pretty bad on Monday night, making them a six-point underdog at home against the Steelers. I don't think this line reposts on Sunday night at anything less than Bears -6 provided Mitchell Trubisky isn't awful against a suspect Lions defense, and then if the Giants fall flat on Monday, the Bears should get bet up to -7.