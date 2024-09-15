NFL Week 2 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: 49ers, Ravens with shocking losses; Saints roll Cowboys

Everything to know about Week 2 right here

Week 2 in the NFL is underway! After the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins kicked off the week on Thursday night, we now have 15 more matchups to sit back and enjoy stretching from Sunday into Monday night. 

Injuries are playing a significant part of the early goings of the 2024 campaign as a number of the game's biggest stars, including 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Rams wideout Puka Nacua, have been put on injured reserve due to various ailments. As we saw last week with San Francisco and running back Jordan Mason, those absences do open the door for others to step up and make an impact for their teams. So, how will all those injury situations develop and impact this week's slate of games? We're about to find out. 

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 2. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 2 schedule

Thursday

Bills 31, Dolphins 10 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Chargers 26, Panthers 3 (Recap)
Saints 44, Cowboys 19 (Recap)
Buccaneers 20, Lions 16 (Recap)
Packers 16, Colts 10 (Recap)
Commanders 21, Giants 18 (Recap)
Jets 24, Titans 17 (Recap)
Vikings 23, 49ers 17 (Recap)
Raiders 26, Ravens 23 (Recap)
Browns 18, Jaguars 13 (Recap)
Seahawks 23, Patriots 20 (OT) (Recap)
Rams at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Steelers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bengals at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bears at Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Falcons at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Updating Live
(47)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Murray, Harrison having their way with Rams 

Well, it looks like the Cardinals have figured out how to get Marvin Harrison Jr. the ball more. He's already up to 130 yards and two touchdowns on four grabs. Arizona has roared out to a 21-0 lead. Kyler Murray with three touchdown passes already. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 15, 2024, 8:50 PM
Sep. 15, 2024, 4:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Risky Bengals 

Cincinnati went for it on fourth down on the game's first drive in Kansas City. It paid off when Joe Burrow hit Mike Gesicki after a defender fell down. They play went for 37 yards, but Cincinnati had to settle for three after Burrow missed Gesicki on the left side and instead threw incomplete for Trenton Irvin on third and goal. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 15, 2024, 8:35 PM
Sep. 15, 2024, 4:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders hold on for upset win 

The Raiders stopped the Ravens' last-gasp attempt on the game's final play to hang on for arguably the weekend's biggest upset. Jackson apparently had Zay Flowers open on the opposite side of the field, but either didn't see him or didn't want to risk it. Ravens are 0-2 for the first time since 2015. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 15, 2024, 8:29 PM
Sep. 15, 2024, 4:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Harrison gets first career TD 

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s first career TD capped off the Cardinals' first drive in their Week 2 matchup against the Rams. Harrison had just one catch against Buffalo last week and Arizona was vocal about how they were going to get him more involved going forward. Cardinals strike early today after scoring 28 points in Week 1. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 15, 2024, 8:19 PM
Sep. 15, 2024, 4:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Adams ties it in Baltimore 

The Raiders aren't going away in Baltimore, as Davante Adams has tied the score with his one-yard TD catch from Gardner Minshew. It's been a vintage game from Adams, who at this point has nine grabs for 110 yards and a score. 

d

Bryan DeArdo
September 15, 2024, 8:05 PM
Sep. 15, 2024, 4:05 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets take lead in Nashville

Braelon Allen scored his second touchdown of the game, the latest coming in the fourth quarter to give New York the late 24-17 lead. Allen has 33 yards and a touchdown on the ground and 23 yards receiving and another touchdown.  

 
Pinned
Link copied

One-possession game in Green Bay

The Colts have made it a one-score game against the Packers thanks to an Anthony Richardson touchdown throw to Alec Pierce in the red zone. Not much time left, so the Colts defense will need to get off the field quickly. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Derrick Henry takes direct snap for touchdown

Derrick Henry has helped extend Baltimore's lead thanks to a fourth quarter touchdown on a direct snap at the goal-line. Henry is up to 79 yards rushing to go along with that score. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Daniel Jones's TD gives Giants lead

The New York Giants have taken the lead thanks to a Daniel Jones touchdown to Wan'Dale Robinson. That put New York up 18-15, but failed to extend it further with a two-point conversion. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Justin Jefferson injury update

Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is questionable to return due to a quad injury, the team announced. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Stevenson direct snap for TD 

The New England Patriots have taken a 20-17 lead over the Seahawks thanks to a direct snap to running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The Patriots back has 75 yards on the ground on 17 carries to go along with that score. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Calvin Ridley's 40-yard TD ties game vs. Jets

Will Levis and wideout Calvin Ridley connected on a 40-yard touchdown pass to knot the game with the New York Jets at 17 all. Levis uncorked a deep ball down the right sideline, caught the ball at the two-yard line and rolled into the end zone. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Warner forces fumble of Aaron Jones

49ers linebacker Fred Warner forced a fumble off Vikings running back Aaron Jones just as the back was about to cross the goal line to increase Minnesota's lead. Clutch play. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

George Kittle update

The broadcast noted that Kittle was being carted to the locker room for an IV. Fortunate it wasn't anything more serious. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Alvin Kamara scores fourth TD vs. Cowboys

For the fourth time today, Alvin Kamara has found the end zone. The Saints running back rushed for his fourth score of the afternoon on a first-and-goal situation from the Dallas seven-yard line. Kamara now has 87 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and two catches for 65 yards and another score. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Injury update

  • 49ers TE George Kittle is being carted to the locker room. In this Week 2 matchup against Minnesota, Kittle has caught all five of his targets for 56 yards and a touchdown. 
 
Pinned
Link copied

Goal-line TD gives Lions lead

David Montgomery and his one-yard touchdown run has given the Lions the lead with less than four minutes to play in the third quarter. The veteran back has 25 yards on the ground and has caught two passes for 11 yards thus far. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Brock Purdy INT leads to Vikings TD

Brock Purdy threw an interception to the Vikings on a throw to Kyle Juszczyk, which was immediately met with a 10-yard touchdown throw by Sam Darnold to Nailor. That score puts the Vikings up over San Francisco, 20-7. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Hutchinson up to four sacks vs. Bucs

Make that FOUR sacks for Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson! The Lions record is held by William Gay, who had 5.5 sacks against -- only enough -- the Bucs in 1983. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rodgers connects with Breece Hall for TD

After a sluggish start, the new York Jets have taken a 14-10 lead over the Tennessee Titans. The latest score that has now put them on top came via a 26-yard touchdown reception from Aaron Rodgers to Breece Hall. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions penalty erases field goal opportunity

The Detroit Lions spurned what could've been a field goal opportunity in the closing seconds of the first half. After getting the ball down to the Bucs nine yard line, Jared Goff spiked the ball. However, there were too many men on the field and because the team did not have a timeout it caused a runoff on the clock to bring the game to halftime. At the break, the Lions trail Tampa Bay, 13-6. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Malik Nabers scores first NFL touchdown

The New York Giants have taken a 12-9 lead right before hafltime thanks to a red zone touchdown throw from Daniel Jones to rookie Malik Labers. This is the first touchdown of the first-round pick's career. In the opening half, Nabers has five catches for 73 yards and that touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Saints pick off Dak Prescott

New Orleans are giving the Cowboys their best punch in the first half. Already leading 28-13, Paulson Adebo picked off Dak Prescott and returned the ball 47 yards to put the Saints inside the red zone. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Kittle puts 49ers on the board 

The San Francisco 49ers were able to benefit from the Fred Warner interception on Sam Darnold with a subsequent score from tight end George Kittle. He is now up to five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, which cuts into the 10-7 Minnesota lead. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dobbins rushes for 44-yard TD

The Chargers running back is catching lightning in a bottle at the early goings of this 2024 season. After finding the end zone in Week 1, Dobbins did so again via a 44-yard scamper against the Panthers. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rodgers to Allen for touchdown

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have knotted things up with the Titans at seven apiece thanks to a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie Braelon Allen. That capped off a 12-play, 73-yard scoring drive. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Alvin Kamara scores third touchdown

It's a hat trick for the Saints running back! Kamara rushed for his third total touchdown of the afternoon, taking a second-and-10 handoff from Carr 12 yards for a touchdown. Kamara is now up to 60 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while adding 57 yards receiving and a touchdown through the air. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions pull off fake punt

Faced with a fourth-and-12 situation, Dan Campbell went into his bag of tricks and called a fake punt, which was converted for 17 yards to move the chains. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Quentin Johnston scores second TD vs. Panthers

As a rookie, Johnston scored two touchdowns for the entire season. In this Week 2 matchup against the Panthers, the receiver has already matched that total. Johnston tallied his second receiving touchdown of the afternoon in the second quarter. He now has three receptions for 37 yards and those two scores. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

CeeDee Lamb cuts into Saints lead

For the most part, it's been all Saints to begin this game, but CeeDee Lamb is giving Dallas a puncher's chance. The Cowboys receiver exploded for a 65-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 21-13. Lamb has four catches for 90 yards and that score. 

See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:57

    Running Back Perspective: Christian McCaffrey Heads To IR With Achilles Tendonitis

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    NFL Storylines: What To Expect From Burrow Dealing With Wrist Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    NFL Storylines: Bengals Call Out Chiefs Ahead Of Week 2 Matchup

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    On Site Report: CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson Previews Bengals-Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Amanda Guerra Previews Browns-Jaguars

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    On-Site Report: CBS Sports' AJ Ross Previews Raider-Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    On-Site Report: CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala Previews Broncos at Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Breaking: Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Expected To Miss Season With Shoulder Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    3:08

    Breaking News: Christian McCaffrey (Calf/Achilles) Ruled Out For Week 2

  • Image thumbnail
    2:53

    NFL Coaches Weigh In On Tua Tagovailoa's Future

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Dolphins to add QB in light of Tua Tagovailoa concussion

  • Image thumbnail
    3:08

    Christian McCaffrey To Miss Second Straight Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Patriots Splitting 1st-Team QB Reps 70-30

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Chiefs WR Marquise Brown Headed To IR

  • Image thumbnail
    2:48

    Tee Higgins Doubtful For Week 2 Chiefs Matchup

  • Image thumbnail
    6:02

    Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Suffers 3rd Concussion Since 2022

  • Image thumbnail
    3:24

    Where Should Dolphins Turn At QB With Tua Sidelined

  • Image thumbnail
    5:15

    Fantasy Preview: Bengals at Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    Fantasy Preview: Rams at Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Fantasy Game Preview: Buccaneers at Lions

See All NFL Videos