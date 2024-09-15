NFL Week 2 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Malik Willis, Packers lead Colts; Vikings up on 49ers

Warner forces fumble of Aaron Jones
49ers linebacker Fred Warner forced a fumble off of Vikings running back Aaron Jones just as the back was about to cross the goal line to increase Minnesota's lead. Clutch play.
Week 2 in the NFL is underway! After the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins kicked off the week on Thursday night, we now have 15 more matchups to sit back and enjoy stretching from Sunday into Monday night.
Injuries are playing a significant part of the early goings of the 2024 campaign as a number of the game's biggest stars, including 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Rams wideout Puka Nacua, have been put on injured reserve due to various ailments. As we saw last week with San Francisco and running back Jordan Mason, those absences do open the door for others to step up and make an impact for their teams. So, how will all those injury situations develop and impact this week's slate of games? We're about to find out.
Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 2. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
The broadcast noted that Kittle was being carted to the locker room for an IV. Fortunate it wasn't anything more serious.
For the fourth time today, Alvin Kamara has found the end zone. The Saints running back rushed for his fourth score of the afternoon on a first-and-goal situation from the Dallas seven-yard line. Kamara now has 87 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and two catches for 65 yards and another score.
David Montgomery and his one-yard touchdown run has given the Lions the lead with less than four minutes to play in the third quarter. The veteran back has 25 yards on the ground and has caught two passes for 11 yards thus far.
Brock Purdy threw an interception to the Vikings on a throw to Kyle Juszczyk, which was immediately met with a 10-yard touchdown throw by Sam Darnold to Nailor. That score puts the Vikings up over San Francisco, 20-7.
Make that FOUR sacks for Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson! The Lions record is held by William Gay, who had 5.5 sacks against -- only enough -- the Bucs in 1983.
After a sluggish start, the new York Jets have taken a 14-10 lead over the Tennessee Titans. The latest score that has now put them on top came via a 26-yard touchdown reception from Aaron Rodgers to Breece Hall.
The Detroit Lions spurned what could've been a field goal opportunity in the closing seconds of the first half. After getting the ball down to the Bucs nine yard line, Jared Goff spiked the ball. However, there were too many men on the field and because the team did not have a timeout it caused a runoff on the clock to bring the game to halftime. At the break, the Lions trail Tampa Bay, 13-6.
The New York Giants have taken a 12-9 lead right before hafltime thanks to a red zone touchdown throw from Daniel Jones to rookie Malik Labers. This is the first touchdown of the first-round pick's career. In the opening half, Nabers has five catches for 73 yards and that touchdown.
New Orleans are giving the Cowboys their best punch in the first half. Already leading 28-13, Paulson Adebo picked off Dak Prescott and returned the ball 47 yards to put the Saints inside the red zone.
The San Francisco 49ers were able to benefit from the Fred Warner interception on Sam Darnold with a subsequent score from tight end George Kittle. He is now up to five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, which cuts into the 10-7 Minnesota lead.
The Chargers running back is catching lightning in a bottle at the early goings of this 2024 season. After finding the end zone in Week 1, Dobbins did so again via a 44-yard scamper against the Panthers.
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have knotted things up with the Titans at seven apiece thanks to a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie Braelon Allen. That capped off a 12-play, 73-yard scoring drive.
It's a hat trick for the Saints running back! Kamara rushed for his third total touchdown of the afternoon, taking a second-and-10 handoff from Carr 12 yards for a touchdown. Kamara is now up to 60 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while adding 57 yards receiving and a touchdown through the air.
Faced with a fourth-and-12 situation, Dan Campbell went into his bag of tricks and called a fake punt, which was converted for 17 yards to move the chains.
As a rookie, Johnston scored two touchdowns for the entire season. In this Week 2 matchup against the Panthers, the receiver has already matched that total. Johnston tallied his second receiving touchdown of the afternoon in the second quarter. He now has three receptions for 37 yards and those two scores.
For the most part, it's been all Saints to begin this game, but CeeDee Lamb is giving Dallas a puncher's chance. The Cowboys receiver exploded for a 65-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 21-13. Lamb has four catches for 90 yards and that score.
The Buccaneers are now up 13-6 over the Lions thanks to a 41-yard touchdown catch by Chris Godwin. The Tampa Bay receiver now has six catches for 107 yards and that score.
Sam Darnold, throwing from his own end zone, completed a 97-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson to give the Vikings a double-digit lead over the 49ers. After making the catch, Jefferson had to move to different sides of the field to escape 49ers defenders to get into the end zone. Incredible.
An upset is developing in Dallas. With just under 10 minutes to play in the half, Derek Carr completed a short pass to Alvin Kamara, who took the ball 57 yards for the touchdown to put New Orleans up 21-6. That is Kamara's second touchdown of the day.
A week after making questionable decisions with the football, Titans quarterback Will Levis again turned the ball over. In this Week 2 matchup against the Jets, Levis was feeling pressure around him inside the 10-yard line and inexplicably shovel passed the ball backward to Tony Pollard. That resulted into a fumble as the ball did not reach Pollard and New York recovered.
The Indianapolis Colts have some life. After facing a situation where the game was starting to get away from them with the Green Bay Packers threatening to go up 17-0, the defense forced a Josh Jacobs fumble at the goal line and recovered. First round rookie Laiatu Latu jumped on the fumble.
After a week of questioning his ability to carry the load following Jordan Love's injury, Malik Willis has the Packers leading the Colts 10-0 thanks to this 14-yard touchdown to wideout Dontayvion Wicks.
It's a hat trick for Aidan Hutchinson as the Lions pass rusher now has three sacks IN THE FIRST QUARTER! That is the most by Lions a player in the first quarter since at least 2000, according to CBS research.
The Dallas Cowboys may be on early upset alert. Already trailing the Saints 7-3, the Dallas secondary saw Derek Carr complete a 70-yard touchdown throw to Rashid Shaheed to go up 14-3. Shaheed is already up to 96 yards receiving.
New England had a blown coverage on the left side of the secondary and the Seahawks star took full advantage. Geno Smith let loose a deep throw to a wide open DK Metcalf, who took the ball 56 yards to the end zone to knot the game at seven apiece.
The Minnesota Vikings were able to take an early 3-0 lead over the 49ers after they blocked a punt attempt by San Francisco that gave them the ball at the 24-yard line. Sam Darnold and the offense managed to get the ball to the San Francisco four-yard line, but couldn't punch it in for a touchdown.
Jameson Williams seems to be picking up where he left off in Week 1. Midway through the first quarter, Jared Goff uncorked a deep ball down the field to Williams for a 50-yard gain. The Lions couldn't turn that into a touchdown, however, as they settled for a field goal.