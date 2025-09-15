Almost every football game is a good football game, and having more football games on television is almost always a good thing. Unless that game is kicking off at 10 p.m. ET on Monday night as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader, as the Chargers and Raiders are tonight.

Don't get me wrong: I'll stay up and watch it. I'll have plenty of action on the game, and it features the weird rivalry between Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh -- one that famously dates back to Carroll asking Harbaugh, "What's your deal?" at midfield following a USC-Stanford game -- and it's NFL football on my TV. I don't hate it, but I just would prefer it wasn't starting so unbearably late.

On the flip side, we've got a 7 p.m. ET game as well, which is always nice, as the Texans and Bucs battle in what appears to be headed for a slugfest based on the total involved here. Let's find our best bets for both of 'em.

Best bets for Monday Night Football

Texans -2.5 vs. Buccaneers

This line has hung right on the verge of trying to become a full field goal all week long, sitting at Texans -2.5 with a dollop of juice on the number. It's almost as if Vegas isn't entirely sure what to do with it after watching the Buccaneers struggle with the Falcons until a wild comeback victory and seeing the Texans in a slog against the Rams, where they never produced any offense. The Texans could struggle here too -- there's a reason the total is 42.5 -- especially if they try to establish the run. Tampa's run defense has been good for what feels like a decade now, but they are a pass funnel.

If the Texans come out throwing the ball quick and establishing the C.J. Stroud to Nico Collins connection, I think they can jump all over the Bucs on offense. Conversely, while Baker Mayfield is awesome and he appears to have a connection with new rookie wide receiver Emeke Egbuka, the Texans' defense might be elite. Matthew Stafford and the Rams were in a dogfight in Week 1, and I wouldn't be surprised if Houston's able to lock down Egbuka and Mike Evans thanks to their stingy corners. I like the home team to prevail here.

Raiders +3.5 vs. Chargers

I'm also going to back the home team in the nightcap game. The Raiders were one of my best bets for Week 1, and it worked out nicely as they not only covered but also won outright in New England. This is a much stiffer test with Justin Herbert and Harbaugh coming to town, and I wouldn't be shocked at all if the Raiders ended up losing a close battle. But more than a field goal in a divisional rivalry game this early in the season, when we're still learning so much about these teams, feels like a bridge too far for a Raiders team that isn't bad! Geno Smith looked awesome in the first week, Jakobi Meyers might be primed for a monster contract year, Brock Bowers appears healthy enough to play, and Ashton Jeanty should "get right" in this spot at home. If Justin Herbert plays as well as he did against the Chiefs in Brazil, we might simply be holding onto our butts and/or hoping for a backdoor cover, but I trust the Raiders offense and coaching staff to keep this one close.

Monday Night Football player props

Ladd McConkey 5+ receptions + Jakobi Meyers 5+ receptions (+106, DraftKings)

We went with this in Week 1 when the Chargers and Chiefs played, and it fell short thanks to Travis Kelce not being involved. I feel much better about Meyers getting there with the catches, primarily because of the Bowers injury situation. Meyers was Geno's top target in Week 1 at the wideout spot and hauled in eight catches. I expect similar usage, and getting to five shouldn't be a major issue. Similarly, McConkey is a tiny little target hog and should be good for five catches almost every single week.

Baker Mayfield Under 232.5 passing yards

The Texans' defense was great last season and might actually be elite. They're not getting the general buzz they might if their Week 1 game had been more widely watched. As a Rams superfan, I was locked in on it and saw how good they can be against the pass with their elite corners and ability to get pressure on the quarterback. I just don't see a ton of passing yardage for Mayfield here, and I expect the Bucs to try to pound the ball and play defense to win this game. The Tampa Bay receivers, as good as they are, may struggle in this matchup, and it should lead to Mayfield having fewer stats when the buzzer sounds.

Anytime touchdown picks

Nico Collins +138

The Texans almost assuredly will have to pass the ball to move it on offense, and after a quiet Week 1 against the Rams (three catches for 25 yards), I would expect this to be a potential blow-up spot for Collins, who pretty much has to get going offensively if the Texans want to win this game. There's no way Houston can rely on its running game to win this matchup, and Collins is priced like someone who isn't a top-shelf wide receiver. I like the value here a lot.

I'm laying a little bit of juice here with the rookie, but the price isn't all that bad considering his talent level and likely usage. The Chiefs' run defense proved again in Week 2 it's a pretty stout unit, holding Saquon Barkley to just four yards per carry in a matchup where the Eagles had a double-digit lead late. I think Hampton finds a little more running room against this Raiders squad and should get all the goal-line opportunities he can handle in a matchup where the total is lined quite a bit higher than the earlier game.