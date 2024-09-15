Welcome to NFL Week 2, where we will discover if our Week 1 findings were legitimate or not. Are the New England Patriots poised to start 2-0 with consecutive upset victories? Are the Cleveland Browns going to be forced to address some tough questions regarding their quarterback? Can Caleb Williams move to 2-0 by defeating C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in prime time? Time will tell.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Jaguars -3, O/U 43.5

"The Jaguars blew a fourth-quarter lead in losing to the Dolphins, while Cleveland was mauled at home by Dallas. Deshaun Watson was awful. This is a tough ask to bounce back on the road against a Jaguars defense that slowed Miami. Look for Jacksonville to get in the win column."

CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco has the Jaguars covering the spread in their home opener. To read his breakdown of every game in Week 2, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Jaguars (-3) Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Browns Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Colts -2.5, O/U 43.5

"It's Anthony Richardson vs. Malik Willis. Who ya got? Richardson is probably good for an interception and some stretches of inconsistencies, but the fact of the matter is that he is a physical specimen who is only going to get better if he can stay healthy. Against the Texans last week, Richardson averaged 16.4 air yards per attempt. That was the highest mark by any quarterback in a game over the last two seasons! He also became the first quarterback to complete two passes with 50-plus air yards in a game since 2018. The rest of the NFL had one completion of 50 air yards combined! That shocked me.

"Willis made three starts during his time with the Titans, and didn't cross 100 passing yards in any of them. In fact, he completed more than six passes in just one of those three starts."

Jordan Dajani likes the Colts to improve to 2-0 ATS on the year. To check out his best bets for Week 2, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-3) at Packers Packers Colts Packers Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts

Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -4.5, O/U 40.5

Congratulations if you avoided the Bengals in your survivor pool Week 1. Before you make your Week 2 NFL survivor pool picks or NFL knockout pool picks, you need to see which team the SportsLine Projection Model is backing. Your first choice is the Chargers in Carolina.

"While the Chargers had impressive moments in their season-opening win over the Raiders, backing them is as much about their opponent than L.A. itself. The Chargers take on the Panthers, whose 2024 season simply looks like a continuation of their 2-15 year from 2023. They were beaten 47-10 by the Saints in Week 1, which was the biggest blowout of the week and the fourth-largest loss in franchise history. Carolina has been outscored 82-10 over its last three games, and even being at home can't save the Panthers from being targeted in Week 2 NFL survivor pools."

The Chargers aren't the only team our SportsLine Model is high on this week. To check out its analysis, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-6) at Panthers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Ravens -8, O/U 43.5

R.J. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL ATS expert over the last seven years owning a 636-534-34 ATS record that has put him up roughly 49 units over that stretch. White has also delivered a 56.7% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last nine seasons, which is exactly what he is providing here. We can tell you that not only does White like one of these clubs against the number, but also as a go-to option in Survivor pool formats. To see which way he is rolling for Sunday's matchup, go check out SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Ravens (-9.5) Ravens Raiders Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -6.5, O/U 44.5

"This is a case of Week 1 being a little bit of a disguise when it comes to Week 2. We saw the Saints DOMINATE against the Panthers. Derek Carr looked awesome, Klint Kubiak is a new analytics darling, etc. The Cowboys were very good but the win is overshadowed by how poorly Deshaun Watson and the Browns played. I don't want to ding the Saints too bad, because I think they're better than I gave them credit for, but this is a great spot for the Cowboys. Home opener, offensive line playing reasonably well, plus Marshon Lattimore could miss this game for the Saints, opening up a chance for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to really go off. The Kubiak stuff is interesting because new Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer spent a TON of time coaching with both Gary and Klint Kubiak and I think he'll generally know how to slow down the Saints offense. I also think the Saints offensive line looked better than it is against a joke of a pass rush for Carolina. The Cowboys are a great teaser leg, as well."

CBS Sports Senior Writer Will Brinson likes the Cowboys to cover the spread at home on Sunday. For all of his Week 2 best bets, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Cowboys (-6.5) Saints Cowboys Saints Saints Cowboys Cowboys Saints Saints

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Commanders -3, O/U 41.5

"These two are both coming off losses, bad ones too. The Giants looked to be the worst of the two teams, and now they are out on the road. The Commanders will get some big plays from Jayden Daniels, but the Giants will regroup here to win it.

CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco likes the Giants to upset the Commanders in Washington. To read his breakdown of every game in Week 2, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Commanders (-1.5) Giants Giants Commanders Commanders Giants Commanders Commanders Commanders

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Jets -4, O/U 43.5

"We're not going to overreact too drastically and make sweeping declarations about teams depending on whether or not they won or lost in Week 1. As it relates to the Jets, I'm not pushing the panic button on them because they couldn't pull out a road win against arguably the best team in the NFL. Yes, they were gashed by Jordan Mason on the ground. Yes, the offense ran hot and cold throughout the game. That said, this New York team is too talented to fall to 0-2 on the year, particularly with a much easier opponent on the horizon in Tennessee. The Titans melted down and gave away a double-digit lead to the Bears last week, and Will Levis didn't look much improved as he's now taking the reins as the full-time starter. His decision-making was a problem in the opener, and he'll only face stiffer competition against this Jets unit. This is a solid bounce-back spot for New York, albeit as a somewhat large road favorite."

Tyler Sullivan likes the Jets to bounce back on a short week in Music City. To read his Week 2 picks column, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets (-3.5) at Titans Titans Titans Jets Titans Jets Jets Jets Titans

Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Seahawks -4, O/U 40.5

"If you would have asked me last week to rank the best games of Week 2, this one wouldn't have even been in my top 12, which is saying a lot when you consider the fact that there are only 16 games on the schedule this week. However, I am now oddly intrigued by this matchup after watching the Patriots shock the Bengals.

"The Patriots actually impressed me in Week 1, which is weird, because I thought there was a 100% chance this year that I would NOT be using the words "Impressed" and/or "Patriots" in the same sentence, yet here we are. Watching New England win on Sunday was like watching a team coached by Bill Belichick except Belichick wasn't there. The Patriots won because they were disciplined on defense (Classic Belichick) and they ran the ball straight down Cincinnati's throat.

"After watching them win, I don't know what to think. I mean, are the Patriots for real? Could they actually be good? WERE WE ALL WRONG ABOUT THEM, AND IF SO, DO WE OWE THEM AN APOLOGY AND IF WE OWE THEM AN APOLOGY, WHERE DO WE SEND IT?

"As you can tell, I've completely lost my mind and I have no idea what to make of anything anymore.

"On the Seahawks' end, they also won their opening game, but I wasn't as impressed. In the first half alone, the Seahawks turned the ball over once and got safetied TWICE, but they still won, because Bo Nix didn't realize that you have to throw the ball forward if you want to succeed in the NFL.

"After one week, I have no idea how good either of these teams are, but I do know this: The Seahawks have to fly across the country in Week 2 for a game that kicks off at 10 a.m. on their body clocks. The Seahawks are 2-5 in their past seven games that have kicked off at 10 a.m. on their body clocks and I think I just talked myself into picking the Patriots. Yup. I talked myself into picking the Patriots."

John Breech has the Patriots moving to 2-0 with another upset victory. To read his Week 2 column, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks (-3.5) at Patriots Patriots Patriots Seahawks Seahawks Patriots Seahawks Seahawks Patriots

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: 49ers -5.5, O/U 45.5

With the regular season underway, SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has made his exact NFL score predictions for Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season. Before you lock in any NFL picks, make sure you see what Cohen has to say.

Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge NFL Prop Show, is evaluating the entire Week 2 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

On Sunday, Cohen has the 49ers winning BIG:

"Let's not get carried away about the Vikings blowing out the Giants. New York absolutely stinks. The 49ers should handle this road game with ease regardless of whether star running back Christian McCaffrey plays or not. I didn't see one bit of a Super Bowl hangover in San Francisco on Monday night."

To read Cohen's prediction for every game on this week's NFL slate, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-6) at Vikings Vikings Vikings 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Lions -6.5, O/U 49

"This is a rematch of the playoff game from last season won by the Lions. The Bucs played it close in that game, but this is a tough task with a banged-up secondary. Even so, look for Baker Mayfield to again keep them in it. The Lions will win a close one."

CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco likes the Bucs to cover the spread in Detroit. To read his breakdown of every game in Week 2, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Lions (-7) Buccaneers Lions Buccaneers Lions Buccaneers Buccaneers Lions Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Rams -2.5, O/U 49.5

"I was high on the Rams this preseason but injuries look to be a significant problem already and it's only Week 2. Star wide receiver Puka Nacua is on IR and Matthew Stafford has a shaky offensive line in front of him. Arizona played well enough to win in Buffalo, yet rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison only had one catch for four yards. Expect Harrison to be involved early and often this week. Arizona rallies late for a last second field goal by Matt Prater to secure their first victory of 2024."

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has made his exact NFL score predictions for Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, and he likes the Cardinals to slide by the Rams. To read Cohen's prediction for every game on this week's NFL slate, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Cardinals (-1) Cardinals Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Cardinals Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -6, O/U 47

"Joe Burrow is 3-1 against Patrick Mahomes, but he's just 1-8 in his career in Weeks 1-2. Mahomes on the other hand is 11-2 in Weeks 1-2. The Bengals looked pitiful at home against the team many considered to be the worst in the NFL in Week 1, and now we expect them to turn it around in Arrowhead with Tee Higgins still dealing with a hamstring injury? Plus, is Burrow's right wrist OK?

"Steve Spagnuolo is going to throw pressure at Burrow, and then the Bengals defense couldn't stop Rhamondre Stevenson. Isiah Pacheco could have a big game. With this number under six, I'll lay it with the reigning Super Bowl champions."

Jordan Dajani likes the Chiefs to improve to 2-0 ATS on the year. To check out his best bets for Week 2, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at Chiefs (-5.5) Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Bengals Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Steelers -3, O/U 40.5

Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 81-49-2 (62.3%, +26.85 units) since its inception in 2022.

As one of his best bets for Week 2, Hartstein is taking a home underdog.

"In the win over Atlanta, the Steelers were plus-3 in turnover margin. Their offense averaged a measly 4.1 yards per play. Now they have to play a second straight road game against a Denver team playing its home opener. Bo Nix showed promise at Seattle, especially as a runner, and I trust Sean Payton to help the rookie make adjustments entering this matchup. More designed runs will be called. In what surely will be a low-scoring grinder, I like getting a full field goal with the home team."

For Hartstein's other best bets this week, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers (-2.5) at Broncos Steelers Broncos Steelers Steelers Steelers Broncos Steelers Steelers

Chicago Bears at Houston Texans

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Texans -5, O/U 40.5

Before you make any Bears vs. Texans bets or predictions, you need to see which side SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White is on. White went 636-534-34 (+4899) on ATS picks from 2017-23, and is on a 64-46-5 roll (+1539) on Bears spread picks.

We can tell you that White is leaning towards the Over in this matchup, but to check out his against-the-spread pick, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Texans (-6) Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -4.5, O/U 48

"The Eagles will have extra rest here after playing last Friday when they beat Green Bay. The Falcons were lifeless on offense against the Steelers, while the Eagles moved it at will against the Packers. That will continue here. Kirk Cousins will be better than a week ago, but not quite what the Falcons need to win it. " -- CBS Sports Senior NFL Analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Eagles to edge out the Falcons, 27-24. To see all of his Week 2 picks, click here.